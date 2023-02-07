With the March 21 Mableton mayor and council elections fast approaching, Around Town rang the mayoral candidates to ask what they’re hearing from voters on the campaign trail.
Michael Owens, a cybersecurity executive and former chairman of the Cobb Democratic Party, said the campaign’s “going fantastic.”
Traveling around the southern portion of the county has made Owens appreciate the new city’s size with its roughly 77,500 residents. Some people he’s talked to are better informed about the new city than others.
“A lot of people want to better understand what the new city will look like. … I'm finding myself doing an equal amount of educating and an equal amount of inspiring,” he said.
Owens said he hears that residents want to preserve their home values, “but at the same time, expand affordable housing for people.”
Many voters want more amenities and investment in the area, Owens said, ranging from dining options to grocery stores. There’s also a desire to update commercial corridors dominated by aging strip malls.
“Revitalizing our major corridors, Veterans Memorial (Highway) and Mableton Parkway, I hear that over and over again, very loud,” Owens said.
Voters also want connected greenspaces and investment in parks — parks and recreation is one of four services the new city will offer.
Owens hopes the new city will revitalize the area’s historic core.
“There is a historic Mableton. There's already been investments into a historic Mableton area, into a Mableton square, a town square, if you will, that's yet to fully realize its potential,” Owens said.
As for the nascent de-annexation movement in certain parts of the city, Owens said he respects the concerns of its supporters, while also noting that the cityhood referendum was approved by voters
“A lot of people are like ‘Hey, the election happened and we're going to move on and become a city.’ But of course, it depends on where you're at and what part of the new city you're in,” Owens said.
Owens said the would-be de-annexers have the right to voice their concerns. But he also doesn’t want that issue to drown out the voices of cityhood supporters.
“I want to be able to hear and understand what their concerns are, but make no mistake, my focus and my goal is actually being able to, No. 1, win this election, and No. 2, build the absolute best city that we can,” Owens said.
Lastly, Owens said even those who support de-annexation, for the most part, aren’t opposed to the city existing. They just don’t want to be in it.
“I think that's an important distinction to make,” he said.
Mayoral candidate Aaron Carman, who works in IT sales, said the campaign has been going well, and that he's been speaking to voters and recruiting volunteers.
Carman may seem an unusual candidate — he voted against cityhood, and supports the de-annexation movement.
“There’s a big portion of people that felt like they were not even clear that they were even included in cityhood … Or there’s a camp of people that overwhelmingly voted against cityhood in their neighborhoods or in their districts, and feel like they shouldn't be a part of the city of Mableton,” Carman said.
Carman said he’s been impressed at how that group has rallied together. He echoed Owens, saying they’re not against the city, they just didn’t want to be included in the boundaries.
Carman said many voters are also worried about tax increases, and the prospect of a ballooning city government.
“It's very divided, right? So you've got folks when you talk to them, that voted against the city, their concerns are the taxes going up, or the cost of services — are we going to be able to stick to just the core services and keep their costs relatively the same from a tax perspective, or is this going to really start to sprawl and get out of control, and their tax impact is going to be heavier,” Carman said.
Cityhood supporters, meanwhile, are optimistic that Mableton will bring “more attention and better services to parts … that are underserved,” he said.
To that end, Carman said that if elected, he’ll be focused on getting the city’s four services implemented. Carman believes the new city must prove itself able to handle those services before it pursues any drastic redevelopment.
“Because we're learning to be a city … you can't just jump headfirst into massive redevelopment,” Carman said.
Although he didn’t support creating the new city, Carman said the inaugural mayor and council will need to “bridge the divide,” while acknowledging that will be a “huge task for everyone.”
“Both sides at times have felt like the communication and the way it's been presented has not been extremely clear and transparent. … Anytime you form a new organization, a new city or anything like that, I think it's about being completely transparent and communicating with all of those that are impacted,” he said.
Business executive Michael Murphy, a former special assistant to late Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, said the campaign has been “very exciting so far.”
Murphy said that based on what he’s heard, voters are looking for someone who will keep taxes low and let businesses flourish.
“They’ve made it abundantly clear what they don't want to see is higher taxes. And I support that 100%. … Speaking to a good number of small business owners, and they certainly are looking for a friend on the mayor and council. And I also know that there is concern about another layer of government. And that seems to be a concern that has been expressed that I’m sensitive to.”
What does Murphy make of the de-annexation supporters?
“I've let them know that I respect their right of dissent,” Murphy said.
But, Murphy is focused on showing that the city can be beneficial to them.
“We have an opportunity to show them that the city can work, can work for them, can deliver the services and not increase taxes, and continue with the quality service they want, particularly in the area of trash removal,” Murphy said.
The desire for redevelopment in the heart of Mableton is also something Murphy hears.
“I hear it, and I am in full support of it, and I believe that would be in that top priority of objectives and things that we want to work towards,” Murphy said.
Murphy, too, emphasized the positives he sees: people excited about the new city, despite the early headwinds it’s faced.
“I am running into an impressive number of people, particularly young professionals, who are excited about the new city — the possibilities, the expectations, and the fact this represents a new vanguard,” Murphy said.
AT wasn’t able to reach the fourth mayoral candidate, LaTonia Long, by press time.
MORE MABLETON: In Monday’s Cobb County Legislative Delegation meeting, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, again invoked the specter of the Buckhead secession movement to warn of the unintended consequences of a potential Mableton de-annexation.
“We've heard now the term secede. We're talking about de-annexations. I want everyone in this room to understand that in the greater context of this Capitol complex, those are words and those are terms that do not only impact one small part of Cobb County,” Anulewicz said, echoing comments she made at a town hall earlier this month.
New Speaker of the House Jon Burns, R-Newington, hasn’t endorsed the Buckhead cityhood push, so it remains to be seen if a renewed effort will get any traction this session.
But it was pointed out to us that there’s a common link — John Garst, a lobbyist who’s worked the Capitol halls on behalf of previous cityhood efforts like Brookhaven and Eagles Landing. And according to the state’s lobbyist registry, he’s on the payroll of both the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, and the South Cobb Alliance, the group that pushed for Mableton cityhood. So the notion that one group may be watching closely the workings of the other is not without founding.
