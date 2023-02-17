Some folks continue to be unhappy about this Mableton business.
Thursday night’s town hall in south Cobb was nearly hijacked early on by the “no” crowd, who continue to press their case against the fledgling city.
“First of all,” began one detractor, “this city only passed by 4%. That's not a big margin. … and I can pretty much guarantee you the majority did not know what that question was about, did not know it would include them.”
She added, “If you did this all over again, this bill would not pass and you need to have a new vote because that vote was rigged.”
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler — who surely must be counting down the days of her remaining tenure — merely nodded along.
Continued the speaker, “You’re stealing this election, and I use that word correctly because it would not have passed … So there needs to be a new election. I don't care what you say. I don't care how you justify it. It is not fair.”
(“Fair,” by the by, is not a word that gets tossed around much in the General Assembly, the sole body that would be able to order a do-over of the referendum.)
Mableton resident and self-described “old country boy” Jeff Padgett later on offered a different perspective, imploring his neighbors to approach the problem more constructively. The city, as many pointed out during the evening, is going to happen, like it or not.
“In the future, we're going to have a city. We need to work together, y’all. We can’t fuss and fight about it,” he said to sustained applause.
A noble sentiment, but here’s one indicator of the civic engagement that can be expected for the March municipal elections: Eveler said to date, just 52 residents have requested an absentee ballot.
'A BIG SOCIAL JUSTICE PUSH': A finance professor at Kennesaw State University is attracting attention for his broadsides against the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
The professor, David Bray, has voiced his objections to colleagues, in blog posts and on social media platforms like LinkedIn.
“It's just a big social justice push into everything on campus,” Bray told the MDJ. “And I find that kind of unacceptable from a taxpayer standpoint.”
Bray said the diversity initiatives ramped up after the events of 2020 — the murder of George Floyd and the protests for racial justice that followed.
He criticized KSU’s Presidential Task Force on Race, which was formed by then-President Pamela Whitten and then-Provost (now President) Kathy Schwaig. According to KSU, the task force seeks “to address collectively the racial challenges and opportunities for change that are present at KSU.”
The professor called the task force “a bunch of virtue signaling to … look busy” and “pretend that racism is everywhere.”
Added Bray, “I've yet to see $1 of taxpayer money spent on the encouragement of the success of straight white male students.”
Bray called KSU’s environment “totally toxic.”
“The general morale … at least in the colleagues that I talk to, in the College of Business, it's not what it was five years ago, because of all of this stuff. People are afraid to speak up and say things,” he said.
Bray wants KSU’s Office of Institutional Equity to be investigated. If he were in charge of KSU, he said he would “completely get rid of any position on campus that has either the word diversity, equity or inclusion in it.
“We should have some office or position in the President's Cabinet, where students with more conservative viewpoints feel comfortable going to file grievances and formal complaints,” he added.
KSU this semester has 43,268 students, and is majority-minority.
The school has had controversies around race in the recent past. Just last month, two white men beat a Black student and repeatedly called him a racial slur while doing so, according to police.
And the city of Kennesaw itself was roiled last year over the reopening of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, the Confederate-themed store downtown.
The Journal asked KSU’s spokeswoman, Tammy DeMel, if she cared to respond to any of Bray’s comments.
“At KSU, we welcome and respect all viewpoints and are committed to ensuring a respectful and open exchange of ideas,” DeMel said in a statement.
FLAG FLAP: During the public comment segment at the Cobb Board of Education meeting Thursday, a former Marine and retired Cobb teacher said he was targeted by administrators at Hillgrove High School for discussing respect for the U.S. flag with his students.
While substituting at Hillgrove on Jan. 26, Lyndon Smith said he thanked the students in his first class of the day for standing during the Pledge of Allegiance, adding that he mentioned respect for the flag in two of the four remaining classes he subbed for that day.
“The next morning I was sent to the principal’s office,” Smith told the school board. “She told me my discussion was political. She began talking about slavery, which confused me, especially since this flag is what freed those slaves,” Smith added as he held up a folded American flag at the lectern.
Smith said he was sent home by the principal for violating standards, “of which I have no knowledge.” He said he understood there are topics that should be off-limits in class, “but respect for the flag should not be one of them.”
Smith said he received a letter from the district’s HR department excluding him from substituting at Hillgrove that said he had discussed political views on why all should stand for the flag.
“There was no political discussion,” said Smith, who told the school board the U.S. and Georgia codes both mention the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance and the respect they deserve from all in a room, citizens and noncitizens alike.
Smith said he met with the Hillgrove principal, Angela Stewart, and her assistant on Feb. 9, saying the principal expressed having no knowledge of the effort to exclude him from Hillgrove.
However, Smith said it was included in the letter from HR at the request of the Hillgrove administration.
He has since been reinstated but said that along with the reinstatement came the message that teachers should avoid discussing the flag and pledge with students.
Smith said “a grave injustice is being visited upon teachers” when they are made to fear talking about patriotism.
Nan Kiel, spokesperson for Cobb schools, said in an email to the Journal the district is proud that students are reminded of the importance of the flag and pledge every day at school.
“Our policy and the law are clear: patriotic symbols have an important place in every classroom,” Kiel said in the statement. The Board and Superintendent are unapologetically committed to daily reminders of the sacrifices made by those who have made the United States of America, the greatest country on the face of the earth."
FORBES LIST: The Cobb County School District is one of the top 500 large employers in the U.S, according to a Forbes survey released this week.
CCSD (#307) is one of two Georgia educational institutions that made it onto Forbes’s “America’s Best Large Employers” list, a fact that Superintendent Chris Ragsdale highlighted in remarks he made at the Cobb school board Thursday.
He also noted that CCSD and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia are the only non-university school systems on the list.
Along with the University of Georgia (#135), CCSD is one of 36 education organizations on the list, which was compiled by surveying roughly 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with more than 5,000 employees, according to Forbes.
Forbes asked survey participants if they would recommend their current employers to friends and families on a 0-to-10 scale and to name any other employer they would recommend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.