A Mableton mayoral candidate is getting a boost from two of his former opponents.
Michael Owens, a cybersecurity executive and former Cobb Democratic Party chairman, is preparing to face Aaron Carman, an IT sales manager, in an April 18 runoff to be Mableton’s new mayor. Owens now has the support of former candidates Latonia Long and Michael Murphy.
Long and Murphy fell short of making the runoff after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in last month's mayoral contest, but have now thrown their weight behind Owens.
Murphy, an aide to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, said Owens has his “complete and fervent support.”
“It is especially important that we come out and vote for Michael Owens, and support his quest to be the Mayor of Mableton,” Murphy said in a statement. “Michael is the best candidate to ensure our city’s success and provide the leadership necessary for our city to reach its full potential and be the jewel of the western gateway.”
Long, a public policy manager, said she ran for mayor because she saw potential in Mableton, so long as its officials committed to working together.
“I endorse Michael Owens because he shares that value and wants to keep Mableton together,” Long said. “This election will very likely define our future. I choose unity over division and I ask you to join me in supporting Michael Owens for mayor.”
Long’s statement was a not-so-subtle dig at Carman, the candidate endorsed by De-Annex from Mableton, a group of residents in the new city who are asking to be removed from it.
Carman was the top vote-getter in the March 21 election – he received 36% of the 6,054 votes cast in the mayoral race. Owens was a close second with 31%.
Because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, they advanced to the runoff.
Meanwhile, Long received 24% of the vote, and Murphy received 9%.
If March’s election is any indication, turnout for the runoff won’t be high. Just under 13% of Mableton's roughly 42,700 registered voters cast a ballot in the first round.
RACE FOR SCHOOL BOARD: “At the end of the day, a thing like this is all getting the vote out," said John Loud, a former Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairman who is chairing the steering committee of John Cristadoro, Republican candidate for Cobb school board. "It’s helping folks to become aware of who the candidate is, what he’s standing for. What it’s all about."
With children at Dodgen Middle and Walton High, Christadoro owns Alliance Activation, a media agency, and is a partner in Alliance Tax Solutions. He and his wife, Malgorzata Cristadoro, have lived in east Cobb for the last dozen or so years, where he’s active in the community. Cristadoro serves as the eighth grade head football coach for the Walton program, among other coaching engagements.
Cristadoro formally announced at Saturday's Cobb GOP breakfast that he was running for the Post 5 seat on the school board currently held by Republican board member David Banks. The primary is May 21, 2024.
“And why I wanted John to get out early is that, look what’s going on in today’s world with Trump’s nonsense, right?" Loud said. "By the time you deal with all the noise that’s going to happen between now and his elections ... he’s got to find a way to cut through that (noise), and the earlier he can start and be involved and engaged out there, the better."
Members of the steering committee include Georgia school board member Scott Sweeney, a former Cobb school board member; former Cobb Chamber Chairman Mitch Rhoden, president and CEO of Futren Hospitality; attorney Jonathan Page, a former candidate for the Cobb Board of Commissioners; Cindy Cooperman, who spearheaded the east Cobb cityhood effort; Rob Stearns, sales and operations director for East Marietta Basketball; business owner David Walens, a Kennesaw State University trustee; Mike Feldberg, owner of The Color Spot printing shop; Joel Bowman, owner of architecture firm B+C Studio; Jen Deak, executive director with the Greater Atlanta Electric League; attorney Josh Stein; Bill Manus, executive director of Next Level Football Scouts; Nicole Safieh Abi-Sarkis, homemaker; Eddie Printz, director of Youth Football Programs at Walton High; Jessica Sims with AGCO Corporation; Chip “Chipper” Schmelk, principal with Empire Parking Services; Sarah Meyers, homemaker; realtor Enna Bannai; and Terrell Shields, youth football coach for Wheeler and Lassiter.
Loud said it’s unclear whether Banks will run again. He hasn’t returned Cristadoro’s calls nor those of the MDJ. And with such uncertainty, he wanted to make sure the school board has a quality candidate in the race.
“When you look at strong economic development, a strong county moving forward, if you don’t have strong schools and strong public safety, we’ve got a problem,” Loud said. And right now strong education is a vital base, 'cause I’ll tell you, me as a company, if I were looking to move to Cobb, and I don’t feel like I’ve got a strong school system, board direction, I don’t know that I’d be moving here," Loud said. "So I think John has got the right leadership in that role that would be a great candidate for leading in the future."
Loud said it has nothing to do with opposing Banks.
"David has served our schools for many, many, years, and sometimes it becomes a new opportunity for someone that’s looking to give back. He’s not running against David. He's running for that slot. I think he wants to be involved. He has not met David. I’ve met David a bunch through the years, so it’s nothing about him. It’s just obviously there’s choice.”
Loud, who has known Cristadoro for years, said they first met when he handled media agency purchasing for Loud’s security firm.
“A good, sharp business guy. He’s been coaching, involved with his community, kids, schools. I dragged him to get involved in the chamber through the years. He has chaired our Cumberland Area Council one time along the way,” Loud said. “I think he’s got the right heart, passion, and with the two kids in those schools and is kind of watching things each and every day. It’s something he’s been talking to me about for a few years that he’s been interested in getting involved. I think you’ll hear him say along the way sometimes he doesn’t want to just sit on the sidelines and watch and sometimes get frustrated with what he watches at times. He wants to, ‘Come on, coach, put me in. Let me play. Let me be a part of the action and the involvement.'
"He’s been a very active parent with his wife, not just with great parenting, but from coaching to all different activities that he’s been engaged with. He’s got a great ear in that post where he’s been talking with a lot of parents along the way, too.”
