As lights are taken down, leftovers are eaten and New Year's plans are hatched, Around Town asked area leaders how they enjoyed Yuletide.
David Chastain, chairman of the Cobb Board of Education, was looking to get out of the house on Christmas Eve, so he and his wife hopped in the car and drove up to the Calhoun area to visit Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based gas station which doubles as a country store, and is all the rage right now.
“Just to be able to take some time and wander around. And we did some last minute gift shopping,” Chastain said.
The Chastain’s didn’t chow down on the Buc-ee's brisket beloved by many, but they did grab some cookies. They listened to Christmas music in the car — Chastain is a big fan. His favorite Christmas carol? That’d be “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”
“It kind of summarizes what Christmas is all about, and talks about the hopes and fears of all the years,” he said. “Especially after the last three years we've been through. Overcoming fear and looking forward to hope in the new year.”
Christmas Day was celebrated with Chastain’s adult children, grandchildren, mother-in-law and other family. His wife, who encouraged him in years past to hold onto his vinyl collection, gave him a Victrola record player, which can also play CDs, cassette tapes and connect to devices via Bluetooth.
Mrs. Chastain received some new jewelry.
“I had kind of owed her some diamond stud earrings. … She'd been wearing the same ones I bought when we first started dating around 45 years ago,” Chastain said.
Chastain, a father of three and grandfather of four (with a fifth due in April), said the holiday was a blessing, allowing the whole family to gather.
“As your family grows, it gets more and more difficult to bring everybody together, to take a picture and to have a meal together and stuff, because of the other in-laws and stuff. So really just getting together as a family and laughing and all that good stuff is a gift in itself,” he said.
Flynn Broady, Cobb's district attorney, said he had a wonderful Christmas.
"I had the opportunity to have all my girls in the same house. My daughter came down from (Washington) D.C., and was here for Christmas. I had time with the family, and for me, it was a little different because last Christmas, my wife was just getting out of the hospital.
“So to be home and have her and the baby healthy, and my oldest daughter here, it was a great Christmas for me,” he said.
Broady said it’s only the second year he and his wife have brought home a tree.
“My wife, she never put up Christmas trees before. The first Christmas tree that we put up since we’ve been married was last year for my baby daughter’s first Christmas. This was our second year doing that,” he added. “Our normal thing is that we spent time with our aunt. She’s 86 years old, she’s the matriarch of the family. Usually what we do is we make sure we spend time with her.”
Broady played an integral part in the holiday menu.
“I had some baked chicken, honey-glazed salmon, green beans, macaroni and cheese – those are the things I made. We also had a roast, we had ribs, sweet potatoes and my wife made a salad,” he said.
As for gifts, Broady added, “I have a thing for hats. And so I got like four hats this Christmas. All real nice hats – two summer hats and two fall/winter hats … but my biggest gift was just having all my girls here at the same time. That’s the most important thing.”
Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin had an eventful Christmas weekend. On Friday night, a tree limb crashed through the roof of the Tumlin home, and on Saturday, their heat went out, though Tumlin said both were quickly repaired.
"Other than that, we did a lot of family things" for Christmas, Tumlin said, including watching the grandchildren perform in a Nativity scene and enjoying a couple of big dinners with immediate and extended family, featuring tenderloin, turkey and honey baked ham, green beans and potatoes.
Tumlin also got the one gift he requested this Christmas.
"I always ask for pictures from my grandchildren of them doing what they like to do," Tumlin said. "They're very clever and they frame them up nice and that always is the highlight for me."
What about the county's top elected lawman?
“We all just stayed home and played with the grandkids and the family, so it was just a relaxing stay-at-home day enjoying the grandkids,” said Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens.
As to holiday traditions, Owens said his family usually has a big morning spread.
“The tradition is to have a brunch meal on Christmas Day, and everybody comes over and me and my wife prepare food for everyone. We do it at home — we don’t go out or anything — we just stay in and make it a cozy family affair,” he said.
“We had breakfast items — grits, eggs, sausage and bacon,” Owens added. “For the lunchtime food, we had salmon, we had some baked chicken, ham, and some sliced turkey. Then of course for the other food, we had macaroni and cheese, collard greens, sweet potato pie, and red velvet cake.”
Owens said his kids got him two pairs of running shoes.
“I guess they think that dad needs to go lose some weight, so I got some running shoes to get back in better shape for the new year. I guess they were trying to tell me something,” he said with a laugh. “I got two pairs, so I won’t have an excuse for not having shoes at home … I used to run three to four days a week, but I’m down to one because I got busy.”
He added, “It was really just some good eating with the family, some good conversations, and just watching those grandkids — it’s the best part of the day for us.”
Kerry Minervini, chair of the Marietta school board, didn’t have great cell reception when this column was being written, but texted AT the following about her holiday, which was spent south of the border:
“This Christmas was extra special for our family. Having a senior graduating in May, we decided on an experience versus giving presents this Christmas. We were blessed to spend a week in Mexico with our good friends and their family celebrating the holiday, disconnecting and recharging. I’m looking forward to 2023 and all the opportunities the new year has to offer!”
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker told AT he had a low-key Christmas at his sister’s house in Marietta, which he will follow up later this week with a visit to his mother on St. Simon’s Island.
Walker said he got some nice clothing for Christmas, adding he was just happy to receive gifts, no matter what they were. He also said his sister, who “is just an incredible cook,” made quite the Christmas feast, whipping up everything from pork tenderloin and egg casserole to warm, buttery, homemade biscuits.
ON A CHILLY, YET CLEAR DAY people gathered at the Marietta Confederate Cemetery to pay their respects. The Dec. 17 ceremonies began with the tradition of exchanging wreaths as a declaration of unity between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Union Daughter Veterans of the Civil War. A special presentation of the Unity wreath was dedicated in honor of the silver star recipient, Marine William Overton Winston, who fought in Vietnam, giving it all at the age of 20.
As more people gathered, the traditional program for Wreaths Across America began. The event was hosted by the Daughters of the Confederacy, Kennesaw Chapter 241. In response to the speech reminding guests of the freedoms we have as Americans, they were given time to place wreaths on the headstone. When presenting the wreath, they were asked to step back for a moment of thanks and silence.
More than 3,000 soldiers are buried on the property marked for those who fought in the Civil War.
