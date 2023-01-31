A town hall called to discuss this year’s legislative session, put on by state Reps. Teri Anulewicz and Doug Stoner at the Smyrna library Sunday, quickly turned into a forum on Mableton de-annexation.
Christie Lynn, leader of the effort to leave the new city before it’s up and running, raised the topic, among others in attendance, noting even though her group’s request was simple, it was becoming needlessly complicated in her view.
“We compare cityhood to a train, and the Mableton city train has left the station, and it’s moving, and we’re not trying to stop the train or derail the train. We just want to unhook our car from it, because it’s not going to a place that’s going to benefit us,” she said.
Lynn told the lawmakers the movement to de-annex was a grassroots, community-driven effort.
“We have almost 3,300 petition signers, most of them are in the Birney 02, Mableton 4 and Mableton 3 precincts,” she said, noting neighborhoods, not lawmakers, know what is best for their homes.
Lynn indicated her puzzlement with a lack of support from lawmakers, given she knows of no community opposition to their neighborhoods leaving the new city.
“I’ve asked multiple elected officials what benefit they see to my neighborhood being in the city,” Lynn said, listing four of the five candidates for mayor of Mableton, Commissioner Monique Sheffield and state Reps. Terry Cummings and David Wilkerson.
None of them have been able to tell her of a specific benefit, Lynn said. She didn’t understand the reluctance of lawmakers to support them in their effort.
Stoner said one of the challenges is that they were asking lawmakers to overturn the results of an election.
“And that’s what you’re asking us to do,” he said. “We had a situation recently where the legislature decided in the middle of the term of a commissioner here (Jerica Richardson), to redo her map and drew her out. So the thing is this issue is not just about Mableton down at the General Assembly, because now we’re looking at things where someone doesn’t like the results of an election because it didn’t turn maybe in their neighborhood or their part of the city or whatever, and they’re going to be coming to us and ask us to change the results of that election. That gets really sticky, because if I say ‘yes’ to you, who do I say ‘no’ to next, and that’s the challenge.”
Stoner said there’s a conversation going on now in the General Assembly about coming up with a new process to allow for the creation of cities, such as requiring a certain percentage of an area to agree to move forward before lawmakers would draft cityhood legislation.
“I mean, it isn’t just Mableton. We had Vinings. You had East Cobb. You had Lost Mountain. And what this issue does down at the General Assembly, it is complicated. This is not easy. And what I mean by that is when you have these fights, and they get very ugly, very quick, you poison the well on a lot of other issues that you’re dealing with in the General Assembly,” he said.
Stoner recalled the proposal to create the city of Eagle's Landing south of Atlanta, when residents tried to split off from Stockbridge.
“I mean, people stopped talking to each other,” he said.
Not only is there hesitancy to overturn an election, there’s a concern that the Mableton de-annexation bill could be hijacked by those who want to create the city of Buckhead, he added.
Stoner said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has said he’s not pushing for the city of Buckhead, but he’ll not stop it from moving through the Senate chamber either. Stoner said that makes the Mableton bill a perfect one to be hijacked by the pro-Buckhead group.
One attendee asked why they couldn’t just ask the Buckhead people to “mind their own business” and keep out of the Mableton bill.
“Have you met the Buckhead people?” Anulewicz retorted.
Another audience member asked if anyone had bothered to look at the boundaries of the new city of Mableton.
“There’s a lot of messiness,” Anulewicz admitted. “Going to the actual language in the legislation, many things about the legislation were suggested to the sponsor (former state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell).”
“Those changes were not incorporated. … And I’m going to be very candid here. It was going to pass the House of Representatives regardless of what was said,'' Anulewicz said, explaining that a majority in the Georgia House fought “tooth and nail” to create referenda for the cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.
“And they knew that it was going to be about impossible for them to vote then against the one that the Democrat brought in the same county. So what I’m trying to say … a lot of things were in that bill that people questioned, that people said maybe that should be something different. At the end of the day, you had a majority in that House and a majority in that Senate who were going to vote for it pretty much regardless.”
That context is important, Anulewicz said.
“I think context doesn’t excuse anything, but I think understanding the context and the context of those other three bills, and the (Cobb) commission map and the (Cobb) school board map that were also happening where you had the local legislation process completely flouted and completely ignored by the leadership in the House. You had maps that should have been drafted and proposed by the delegation, and the maps that were in fact adopted by the Cobb delegation were just straight up ignored by a majority of the House, taken out of the intergovernmental coordination.”
That’s a process almost every other county map in Georgia went through with the exception of a couple of other Democratic-majority counties, she said.
“So that is the overall climate in which this Mableton bill passed, and I think that is important whether we like it or not. That context and that climate has a lot to do with why the legislation passed in the form that it passed.”
This is why, attendees said, they want lawmakers to fix it.
“Not knowing what the legislation looks like, not wanting to be perceived as overturning an election, not wanting to create a vehicle for Buckhead city, there’s a lot of layers to this onion,” she said.
There is another avenue besides the legislature to get what they want. Anulewicz and Stoner suggested once the Mableton mayor and City Council are elected, they could adopt a map that de-annexes the people who want to remain in unincorporated Cobb.
After all, why would a brand new government want a bunch of people in their city who don’t want to be there?
COBB DELEGATION NEWS: During Monday’s meeting of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, lawmakers heard from Leo Reichert, general counsel for Wellstar Health System.
State Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, asked Reichert if there were any developments on what might happen to the site of the former Atlanta Medical Center.
Wellstar closed the 460-bed hospital in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood last November. The Marietta-based health system said it couldn’t afford to keep the hospital open, and its closure was a major blow to metro Atlanta’s health infrastructure.
“No one has come through with any real offers that we have been able to move forward with,” Reichert told Esteves.
The Atlanta mayor and City Council have instituted a temporary moratorium on redevelopment applications for the site.
When announcing the closure, Wellstar had cited the age of AMC’s buildings as one of the financial challenges it encountered. The hospital, which opened in 1901, was bought by Wellstar in 2016.
“I thought that one of the reasons that you closed it was because the building wasn’t safe,” said state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb. “If that's true, why is it so important, are you trying to sell an unsafe building to somebody?”
Reichert denied that was the case, and said that the building is structurally sound and up to code.
“No, we're certainly not trying to sell an unsafe building,” he responded. “If someone were to buy it they would likely demolish it. But if someone thinks differently or has a different use for it — it's not acceptable for a hospital use moving forward — somebody might find another use. The buildings aren’t unsafe in the sense that they're unsound, they're just not appropriate for a hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.