Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, said a lot of people ask her how things have gotten so bad.
From the spiraling inflation that is crushing working families, to "open borders," to "the ideology of trans indoctrination in the schools where kids are being unfairly targeted or pressured" and inappropriate curriculum, the forces of big government and cultural challenges are on the march.
The thing to do was to get involved and fight back, Loeffler told attendees at a Cobb County Republican Women’s Club event in Smyrna Thursday evening.
“Don’t get discouraged, first of all. Do not get discouraged. That’s what the other side wants. Don’t spend too much time on social media and don’t buy into the media narrative. Get the facts,” she said. “I’ve been canceled over and over, and I’m just fine, so I am here to encourage you, because I think you are all leaders.”
Loeffler, who was introduced at the program by former Georgia GOP Chair Sue Everhart, spoke as attendees enjoyed wine and dessert and Pebblebrook High School's highly accomplished jazz band impressed everyone with their music. At the end of the program, Loeffler gave a copy of George Orwell's "1984" to principal Dana Giles for the school's library.
Speaking of women, Loeffler said she was the first senator in Washington to introduce legislation protecting women and girls sports, a bill that just passed in the House. Growing up on a farm, her outlet to get out of farm work was through sports. She even went on to buy a WNBA team, such was her belief in the power of sports.
“What an important thing to have a professional sports league for women. Now we have women in that sports league that are saying it would be criminal not to let a man in the sports league. OK, so here we’ve come full circle from 51 years ago, Title 9, that leveled the playing field to allow girls to play in sports, to where I was in 2020, saying I don’t think we should do it.”
Loeffler said she had a lot of Republicans who would not sign her bill, saying it was a divisive issue that should not be touched.
“I said that is common sense. And we can’t silence ourselves. The worst censorship happening today is when we silence ourselves.”
In the 2022 election in Georgia, Loeffler said 55% of the people who turned out to vote were women.
“Now the media will say that’s because the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and women were incredibly motivated. Well guess what? 55% of the electorate in 2018 were women. And more than 50% of women pulled a Republican ballot in the 2022 primary. So women are conservative generally. We know that 42% of women here in Georgia model Republican. 41% model Democrat. And 17% model as a swing voter. So what is that? 59% are either conservative or swing voters, but we have to continue to do the work. How do we do that? Well first of all, we have to be educated ourselves. And that’s what I set out to do."
Appointed to the Senate seat in December 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace Johnny Isakson, Loeffler lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the January 2021 runoff.
“When I did not win my election in 2021, I said I learned so much. How do we learn from this and never let this happen in our state and in our country again?”
Loeffler wants to build a model for the work she’s doing and recently joined the board of the Republican State Leadership Committee in Washington to help state legislatures understand the importance of mobilizing on the ground and in local elections.
"Because guess what? The Democratic Socialist Party of America, of which AOC and the Squad are all members, they organize locally. They’re all about local elections.”
The second point is to be data-driven, she said.
“When I saw that 55% of the electorate was women, I can tell you that the Atlanta (designated market area) comprises 70% of our total state, so this part of our state really punches above its geographic size. But we can’t ignore the rest of the state, because the math would never work. That’s why I built a statewide organization. 55% of women who voted in the Atlanta DMA are over 55. And so our young voters are not turning out, which is why Greater Georgia … is mobilizing young voters.”
She said last year her organization, Greater Georgia, tried to get in Atlanta Public Schools to register voters, and Stacey Abrams was already there.
“So they would not let us in,” she said. Hopefully, that won't the case next year, she said.
Of course, none of the issues matter if people don’t trust the elections and don’t turn out to vote. Georgia is above average in the U.S. in terms of voter participation.
"Senate Bill 202 went a long way to restoring confidence, but 57% of registered voters voted in 2022, and that’s the top half of the country," she said. "So we have a lot of people who are eligible to vote, strong conservatives, who are deciding not to. It happened during my election year. 339,000 Republicans stayed home in January that voted in November. I lost that race by 90,000 votes, so we need people to participate. We need their voice. That’s why we’re out registering voters every day.”
Loeffler said Friday she would be launching Hispanic ads to reach the Hispanic community and let them know their place was in the Republican Party. She just hosted a Black leaders roundtable. She said some of the biggest cohort of voters are below 29 years old, and have the lowest participation in elections.
"And elections are about the future and these young people aren’t taking an active role in their future like they should.”
Loeffler said the third piece is policy.
In addition to election integrity, “we’re also very focused on education, school choice, giving more opportunity to kids and not letting the zip code dictate their success. Giving them that chance they need. My entire life has been changed by education."
Loeffler recalled hopping on the public school bus to ride to kindergarten as a child.
“I would not be here but for an amazing public school education, state university and the ability to have hard work and a great family and faith,” she said. “Too many kids don’t get that chance.”
She encouraged attendees to sign up for Greater Georgia’s newsletter by visiting GreaterGeorgia.com, volunteer for Greater Georgia's voter drives, and to get to know their local officials, from the mayor to the sheriff.
“I’ve really tried to build Greater Georgia as a really positive differentiated organization from just a political organization. This is really about civic engagement. And it’s also not to get too in the weeds on the technical side, but when it comes to elections, that is a numbers game.”
Loeffler said she divides the state into 21 regions, identifying conservatives in each region.
“We know each voter. Have they voted early? Have they requested an absentee ballot? Do they vote on Election Day? Are they a high-propensity voter? Are they a low-propensity voter? And we have to chase every voter. But we have to do better than that. And after we do ballot chasing we have to do ballot curing.”
It’s important to do the work on off elections years, because it's preparation for the big elections, and it's what the other side does, she said.
“The beauty of working year-round every year is when something comes up like a special election … we can be ready, we can mobilize, we can make sure that people get out the vote, so we’re going to make sure that we’re always ready, and then when ‘24 is here we’re going to be organized. We’re not going to let them catch us unaware or unprepared or get outworked because none of us are willing to be outworked. We just need to know what to do. So we’re going to be part of that whether it’s ballot curing, ballot chasing, poll watching, poll working, there’s going to be plenty of work to go around.”
