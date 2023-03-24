Friday’s MDJ brought word that a group of citizens has taken a leaf out of Dr. Frankenstein’s book.
For the cityhood advocates at Preserve West Cobb, the city of Lost Mountain is not dead, despite being rejected by voters last May.
The group is back with a new, smaller map for the proposed city. It’s raising money to conduct a new feasibility study, and has made changes to the proposed city’s charter based on feedback from the last go-round.
And state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said he plans to introduce a Lost Mountain cityhood bill in the legislature Monday.
The Journal spoke with Keli Gambrill, the Republican who represents west Cobb on the county commission, to hear her take.
In the run-up to the May 2022 Lost Mountain referendum, there was clear tension between Gambrill and the city’s backers.
While cityhood supporters framed their campaign as one to prevent high-density housing and development from changing the suburban (and in some places, almost rural) character of west Cobb, Gambrill said at the time that in the vast majority of zoning cases, the commission had honored her wishes.
After the referendum failed 58% to 42%, Gambrill told a state House subcommittee last July that the first proposal “originated from something other than grassroots.”
In a Thursday interview, she again reiterated the need for robust community outreach.
"Here again, is this truly being community-driven, or is this being driven by certain individuals?" Gambrill said. “The fact that I have not had any questions from the 35,000 people that are now within the proposed boundary, I highly doubt that they (Preserve West Cobb) went and did community outreach.”
Richard Hintze, Preserve West Cobb’s new executive director, told us that the new bill was crafted by a group of about 20 community members. He also said the group hoped to get a feasibility study done by this summer, after which it would start holding community meetings to get their message out.
Gambrill said she believes that people in west Cobb have the right to vote on cityhood. But she said Preserve West Cobb should beware of the issue that has dominated Mableton cityhood since it passed.
“I think what we need to remember and learn from the Mableton cityhood movement is that the legislators were very close to passing a bill to allow areas to deannex from the city … Let’s say 60% of the subdivision says they do not want to be included in the city boundaries, then I would hope that they would redraw and reconsider before going forward with a formal vote in May of 2024,” she said.
Gambrill said Setzler informed her about the new proposal last week. Looking at the map, her initial thoughts were that most of the land has already been developed, and the undeveloped land lacks the infrastructure, such as sewer lines, for growth.
According to Gambrill, Setzler spoke about preserving horse farms. In her initial review of the map, however, the area she associates with horse farms, such as the McEachern Farms area, was not included in the city.
Lastly, Gambrill said that much of the growth affecting west Cobb is due to development in Paulding County. She believes the traffic problems are largely due to commuters traveling through west Cobb to get to Interstate 75.
“It's not from the development from within Cobb County, it's the development around Cobb County,” she said. “And that is where I was hoping with the M-SPLOST (proposed mobility sales tax), we could kind of look at an express lane joint project, to help jump people from there to 75.”
Hintze hopes to have a new feasibility study finished this summer, get the legislature to pass the bill next year and hold a referendum in May 2024.
Stay tuned for more details on Lost Mountain.
EHRHART VS. ELGART: It’s been a good week for state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb. Legislation she championed that places guardrails on the accreditation process for public schools sailed through the House and Senate and landed on the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp.
The legislation was spurred a couple years ago, when the three Democrats on the Cobb school board, along with a smattering of their admirers, threw a temper tantrum after failing to get their way. The Democrats weaponized the school district’s accrediting company, Cognia, by inviting it to come in and investigate the school district in 2021. The results of that investigation would later be voided when Cognia CEO Mark Elgart admitted his company had botched the investigation.
The entire affair prompted Ehrhart to hold a special study committee on accreditation over the summer at the Gold Dome, the results of which have found themselves in the current bill.
Should Kemp sign the bill into law, Cognia’s Elgart will be required to accredit public school districts based on academic achievement and financial soundness rather school board bickering and other nonsense.
“So they can no longer come in and base accreditation reviews on ambiguous topics or social constructs or absurd infighting amongst members of any school board as was done in Cobb,” Ehrhart told the Journal.
Cognia and other accrediting agencies will also be subject to Georgia's sunshine laws, Ehrhart said, something Elgart ignored in the past.
(Cognia did not respond to requests for comment today.)
Speaking to Ehrhart on Thursday after the bill passed the House, we mused that Mark Elgart was not having a very good day.
“I would say he didn’t have a good day when he came to appear before our study committee and today is probably not much better,” Ehrhart replied. “Elgart simply needs to come to the realization that the purpose of accreditation is to serve the students of the state of Georgia. Not to line his pockets and not to advance any sort of social agenda other than the academic standards that are so important to Georgia.”
PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Cobb County Prayer Breakfast has announced the details for this year’s event, scheduled for May 4, the National Day of Prayer, at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The keynote speakers this year are Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, who will discuss family and faith.
Coffee will be served starting at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and the program at 7 a.m.
Started in 1985 by business, religious and civic leaders in Cobb, the prayer breakfast draws close to 1,000 attendees annually. It aims to bring Cobb Countians together over non-denominational prayer.
Over the years, speakers have included several Georgia governors, senators and congressmen, assorted CEOs, sports figures and religious leaders, and notables such as Andrew Young, the former UN ambassador, and "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, prime minster of the United Kingdom.
For more information, visit cobbcountyprayerbreakfast.org.
ON THE RIGHT: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many speculate will launch a 2024 presidential bid in the coming months, is making a stop in Cobb County next week.
DeSantis will be speaking at an event dubbed “The Florida Blueprint” on Thursday, March 30, at Adventure Outdoors, the sprawling gun store in Smyrna.
“Governor DeSantis delivered a record-setting victory on November 8, 2022 with a battle-tested, bold agenda for the people of Florida,” says the description of the event on its Eventbrite page. “With his historic, nearly 20-point win, Governor Ron DeSantis created a blueprint for freedom in Florida that serves as a model for the rest of the nation. No leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor DeSantis, and he is now sharing this winning blueprint with the country.”
Adventure Outdoors is a popular campaign stop for Republicans. In January of last year, Gov. Brian Kemp visited to announce his support for so-called "constitutional carry," legislation which later passed the General Assembly, and allows people to carry guns in public without a permit.
Last fall, Senate candidate Herschel Walker held a rally there with Kemp, and in 2021, Donald Trump Jr. visited and spoke about his support gun rights.
Doors for Thursday’s event open at 1:30 p.m., and it is scheduled to begin promptly at 3 p.m.
