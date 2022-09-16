Fresh off the announcement from Commissioner Jerica Richardson that Cobb County plans to go toe-to-toe with the Georgia Legislature to try to keep her in office, a new political group has sprung up to back her.
The group is dubbed “For Which It Stance,” and is helmed by Mindy Seger, a friend of Richardson’s who had been active in the anti-east Cobb cityhood movement.
The group’s site (drawnoutga.com) features an ominous countdown clock to the day when Richardson will potentially be forced out of office. They plan to hold a “Local Control Summit” next month, and outlines the story so far.
Seger also put out a press release reading, “This has never happened in the history of Georgia politics. At first glance this bill may look like gerrymandering. A Georgia elected official has never been forcibly removed from office during their term by the state's redistricting process, however. Many Cobb residents have been anticipating a county response to this overreach of state control. That day is here.”
It later says, “The county's action sets the scene for a legal battle in Georgia that could create a powerful check and balance between local and state control. Left unchallenged, the state's actions set a precedent that would allow the state to forcibly remove local officials from their elected positions at any given time. If Commissioner Richardson is forced to resign, nearly 200,000 residents and Cobb's economic epicenter, including the Battery, will be left unrepresented until her seat can be filled."
As this situation is unprecedented in the state, the outcome would set the course for all of Georgia's 159 counties in future redistricting disputes.
SHERIFF'S FOUNDATION: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation, which has been raising money for the families of the two sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty last week, said it had raised about $100,000 as of Thursday afternoon. And that doesn’t include checks that have been arriving by mail.
To donate, visit cobbsheriffsfoundation.org.
GOD SAVE THE KING: Marietta resident Ron Younker took to social media to share one of those “Forrest Gump moments” when you’re in the right place at the right time with the right people.
It was 45 years ago and Younker was a drum major for the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band. In the fall of 1977, UGA hosted a British royal. Of course, it would be decades before Charles Philip Arthur George would become king. At this point, he was merely prince of Wales, earl of Chester, duke of Cornwall, duke of Rothesay, earl of Carrick and Bron Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
Now that Charles is King Charles III, Younker dusted off that history and shared details of the royal encounter on his Facebook page:
“On October 22, 1977, Prince Charles visited the UGA Football Game as part of his U.S. Tour. It was a great memory for me as a Drum Major. As I was directing the Redcoat Band on the ladder with “God Save the Queen,” Prince Charles walked right in front of me. He looked at me and said “GOOD JOB!” Well, I knew this would be a big moment in my life so I quit directing (band kept playing!), reached down and shook his hand. I said “Thank you and we are glad you are visiting with us today. …. A lifetime memory! Go DAWGS and God Save the King!”
CHA-CHING: $21 million race for U.S. House District 14 — and counting: We’re not sure which has us scratching our scalps more, that Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene together have collected nearly $21 million to date (majority edge to Democrat Flowers) or that, together, they’ve spent nearly $18 million on the campaign (and that doesn’t include the past 10 weeks).
That’s about $29 for every resident in the district (more than 732,000 people).
Those are the numbers from the second quarter financials from the Federal Election Commission, filed just after the June 30 deadline. Greene, the first-term Republican, had $2.7 million in the bank as of July 1; Flowers, $872,000.
The next reporting deadline is Sept. 30, so we should get one more hard look at how a seemingly one-sided race is siphoning eight-digit numbers in total contributions.
For perspective, the U.S. Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock has topped $105 million — five times the local House race, but remember, this is a statewide office. The ratio: Nearly $85 million in contributions for Warnock; $20.2 million for Walker.
FUNDRAISING: Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who's seeking a fourth term in office this year, will host a fundraiser next week at Indian Hills Country Club.
The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, with suggested contributions starting at $100 and running up to a "platinum" level of $2,000. Interested attendees can RSVP to joann4dist3@gmail.com or 404-394-9601.
IN POOR TASTE? After the killing of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies last week, three Democratic state legislators pointed to the tragedy as evidence of the need for more gun control in the state.
A press release from state Reps. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale, and Sandra Scott, D-Rex said, "Georgia’s leaders must come together and create some common sense gun legislation before another officer in our state is gunned down while serving their community.”
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, promptly called us up to say none of Cobb's legislators were notified of the planned statement. Making a political point out of the tragedy, he added, he found to be "in poor taste."
WHERE'S THE BEEF? Smyrna Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch was not impressed with the agenda for Smyrna’s Thursday night work session, formally called the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting.
“The COW agenda is a bit pathetic,” Welch wrote in an email, hitting “reply all” after the agenda was sent to council and the MDJ. “This is a meeting that we as City Council People for the (city) should be brought up to date on the happenings within the City.”
“Item to be discussed should be:
- Windy Hill update
- Downtown renovation update
- Public Works project status for ongoing projects
- Birthday Celebration update
- Status of Stillfire Brewery
- Aquatic Center update and discussion
- Bike park restrooms update and discussion
- Parking deck update
- SPLOST update
- Revenues
- Expenditures
- Budget status
- Police and Fire Department hiring update
- What happened to the Civil War exhibit that was in City Hall.
“This is just what I can think of in 5 minutes or less. The Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting was originally established so that each City Council member could provide the rest of the City Council an update on their assigned departments. Since we no longer have committees, there seems to be no one to give a report. Maybe we need to go back to the old way of doing things so everyone knows what is going on.
“Just my rambling for today.”
The agenda in question had no items listed under “new business.” It did, however, include an agenda review of Monday’s voting meeting, which is chock-full of items such as proclamations, rezonings, code amendments, contracts and traffic projects.
There was one other item on the COW agenda, the vague item, “City Administrator project updates and review of City business.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Lisa Campbell, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 35, received the endorsement of Fair Fight Action, the voting rights advocacy group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Campbell, a businesswoman and graduate of Cobb Schools and the University of Georgia, is running for the seat being vacated by Republican Ed Setzler. She said in the release that Georgia’s civil rights protections are some of the weakest in the U.S.
Campbell will face Republican Robert Trim in the general election on Nov. 8.
