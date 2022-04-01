Kennesaw State University alumnus Raymond Goslow made Cobb proud this year when he reached the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship. Despite his incredible run, however, he didn’t get EVERY question on the famous game show. Thursday night, before the State of the County address, he had a do-over, of sorts.
Co-hosting his own version of Jeopardy! with county spokesman Ross Cavitt, Goslow posed some of the questions he got wrong during his run to the championship to several audience volunteers.
“I know what you’re thinking: that’s awfully mean,” Cavitt said. “But whose idea was it to play this game?”
“It was my idea,” Goslow said, sheepishly.
“Raymond is not gonna slap me,” Cavitt said, invoking the prior weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony, “so you can all put your phones down right now.”
We reprint the Jeopardy! “answers” Goslow missed, and their questions, below.
A: Drop a letter from the unlawful act of inciting a revolt against the government to get a special issue of a newspaper.
Q: What is sedition and edition?
A: Sail from Tasman Bay and the south island of this nation and swing around to the Bay of Plenty.
Q: What is New Zealand?
A: This group of electronegative elements forms salts.
Q: What is halogen?
A: You could visit the Rijksmuseum and watch Operation Night Watch, as it studies one of this man’s masterworks with a stereomicroscope.
Q: Who is Rembrandt?
A: You could follow in Dian Fossey’s footsteps and head to Congo’s Virunga National Park to study these mammals.
Q: What are gorillas?
A: Big fluffy snowflakes result from relative humidity of over 100%, this condition of water in the atmosphere.
A: What is super saturation?
Don’t say you never learn anything reading this column.
SPILLING THE BEANS: When Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid wrapped her State of the County speech Thursday evening, she stepped off the stage at the Jim Miller Park event center to recognize several county organizations and residents with her “All in” awards. There were three winners in each of the various categories. After handing out her “inclusive” awards to the Rev. Coakley Pendergrass and the Cobb Food Fleet, she said the third awardee couldn’t be there that night. But then she relented.
“All right, all right. I know you want to know who the other award was going to go to,” she said, apparently not realizing the pair of enormous projector screens behind her had already broadcast the entire list of all 15 winners from the moment she began her presentations.
She realized a moment later.
“I thought I was sharing a surprise, Ross — you put all the winners on the board?” She said, referring to Cavitt, the night’s emcee. For what it’s worth, the crowd enjoyed the unscripted faux pas.
(Speaking of mistakes: “Our future has been very bright,” Cupid said toward the end of her speech, “as you have all been a part of something that has taken Cobb County on the world stage, and that was the win of the All-Star game with the Atlanta Braves. And that’s something we can all be excited about.”)
RACE FOR THE SIXTH: East Cobb attorney Jake Evans, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District, had quite the lineup at a Thursday night rally at the scenic Reid family barn in Cumming.
The new 6th District includes a chunk of northeast Cobb County, north Fulton County, the eastern part of Cherokee, a small piece of Gwinnett and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. After the Georgia Legislature redrew the lines to make it a red district, incumbent Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, saw the writing on the wall and jumped ship, opting to take her carpet bag and challenge U.S. Rep Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Gwinnett County, in the 7th District.
Radio host John Fredericks emceed the Evans’ rally which featured former Georgia House Speaker Mark Burkhalter, Tea Party movement co-founder Debbie Dooley, former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr and former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich. Gingrich, who used to represent the 6th District, told the crowd of about 200 that he’s known Evans since he was an infant.
“And it’s really a thrill to be here and have to have an opportunity to speak for him. I watched him grow up. I got continuous reports of how well he was doing, and I realized he had enormous potential.”
Evans’ father, Randy Evans, a trial lawyer who has volunteered and worked for Gingrich over the years in various roles, was appointed ambassador to Luxembourg by then-President Donald Trump.
The U.S., Gingrich said, is in trouble. The list of things in need of fixing is long: education, energy, stopping inflation by increasing supply rather than crushing demand, strengthening defense, overhauling the intelligence community, controlling the border, the ballooning national debt, and on and on and on.
In the 1990s, Barr said the national debt was in the neighborhood of “an astronomical figure of $5 trillion, and that worried the heck out of us back in 1994. Think of all of that debt and paying interest on it, sopping up that money from the private sector, mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren. ... I really could not at the time, and even now it’s difficult to realize that we have more than a $30 trillion debt. The problems that we face now are so much worse than what we faced in 1994, it’s humbling …”
Three things are required to solve these problems, Gingrich said. First is courage.
“You know, it’s not the nature of most politicians to do hard things. It’s the nature of most politicians to avoid hard things in order to get reelected. And to learn how to do hard things and get reelected is really, really challenging.”
Second is real knowledge.
“Trying to fix problems of this scale can’t get done by dumb people, and that’s part of why you’re not going to see some of the folks on the Biden team be very successful,” Gingrich said.
Third is having the right principles.
“You know, Reagan had his model of cutting taxes, cutting regulations, encouraging entrepreneurs, which eliminated inflation and set the stage for 30 years of continued economic growth with minimal inflation, but it was a model that is the opposite of the left-wing model,” Gingrich said. “Now the reason I think Jake is really important and candidly having a normal everyday Republican is not very helpful, is he has all three. ... And that’s why I think this primary is unbelievably important. You have the chance to elect the kind of leader who, and I think we proved this in the 20 years that I was in the Congress, can apply themselves, get the job done, do it while coming home and reporting honestly about what they’re doing, and build a team in the Congress so you have enough people doing it that you really turn the country around and you can really make a difference.”
There are nine Republicans in the race: Evans, Byron Gatewood, Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Dr. Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu. While two Democrats are also in the race, Bob Christian and Wayne White, expect the race to be decided in the May 24 Republican primary.
MIDNIGHT TOURS: In introducing Gingrich, Fredericks recounted how when Gingrich was elected speaker, he never forgot his constituents back home in Georgia. And he would have Washington fly-ins bringing them up for the day to visit the Capitol.
“As speaker of the House, he’s working all day, and get this, he would do a midnight walking tour of the Capitol. This is after being speaker all day. We show up at midnight, and he would give you a guided walking tour of the Capitol. Like who does that? You think McCarthy does that? You got to be kidding me.”
Gingrich replied that when one has the honor to become the first Republican speaker in 40 years, there’s an adrenaline boost that comes with it.
“And it’s a joy to be able to take people through the Congress, through the Capitol at midnight because it’s the first time in 40 years that a Republican was doing that. In addition, I ask you: would you want to be in the Capitol at midnight with Nancy Pelosi? Or for that matter any time of the day? So there were certain advantages I had, I think particularly in dealing with Georgians who were not particularly enamored with San Francisco liberals.”
