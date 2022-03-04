Candidates are lining up to try their hand at succeeding retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb. We've already reported how state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, has announced for the seat and how Republican Shawn Davis is kicking the tires.
Now former Cobb GOP Chairman Scott Johnson, who is in his 10th year serving on the Georgia Board of Education, has also thrown his hat in the ring.
Johnson is aware of Setzler's announcement.
“Ed and I are friends and colleagues on this Lost Mountain (cityhood) issue. We’re friends, we’re colleagues, we just happen to be competitors in this case. We are variations on a theme,” Johnson told Around Town.
Johnson said he intends for the primary to be a friendly campaign between him and Setzler.
“I do because I respect Ed Setzler. He’s not an adversary by any means. He’ll be the other guy on the ballot. He’ll be an opponent, but we want to run the kind of race where we’re friends on May 25th.”
A senior vice president with Financial Supermarkets, Inc., Johnson also serves as executive director of Preserve West Cobb, the 501(c)(4) that supports the creation of the city of Lost Mountain effort.
Johnson and his wife, Janet, have three children and seven grandchildren. They have lived in the district since 1992.
Johnson, who chaired the Cobb GOP from 2007 to 2011, has long been a fixture in Georgia GOP circles. In 2016, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
“I’m running because I want to continue to serve the people of west Cobb County, which has been my home for 30 years, and it’s an opportunity to continue the good work that has been done by Sen. Tippins, and I’m the right choice to protect our freedom. I’m pro-life, I’m pro-Second Amendment and I'm pro-education."
Certainly he’s got big shoes to fill in attempting to succeed the widely respected Tippins.
“I recognize that there’s only one Lindsey Tippins, and I have to be Scott Johnson, and I can’t be Lindsey Tippins, but I share the values, the west Cobb vision that he has for so many years on serving on our local Board of Education and as our state senator, and while I can’t be Lindsey Tippins, I think I’m someone who can set up and serve the people of this district and gain their respect as Lindsey Tippins has.”
Whoever wins the May 24 primary will advance to the November general election to face the winning Democrat. At present, there is one Democrat in the race, attorney Titus Nichols, founder of College Park-based Nichols Injury Law.
Titus formerly served as a violent crimes and appellate prosecutor in Augusta, and as an adjunct law professor at the University of Georgia School of Law, Augusta University and Furman University. He is also a former soldier, and currently serves in the Georgia Army National Guard as a military lawyer at the rank of captain, according to the news release announcing his candidacy.
"As the child of a single parent, I saw how hard work and determination can be used to overcome countless obstacles in life,” he said in a statement. “I have been a lawyer, a law professor, and a soldier because I was able to take advantage of various opportunities in my life. Sadly, those same opportunities are being stripped away from our children in District 37 due to education budget cuts, lack of access to affordable healthcare, and restrictive voting laws. I'm running for Senate District 37 because I believe that the people of West Cobb deserve a choice in their representation. “
A graduate of Morehouse College and the University of Georgia School of Law, Nichols lives in Marietta with his wife Stephanie and their daughter Harmony.
Qualifying for a wide slate of local, statewide, and federal offices in Cobb and Georgia is set to begin next week.
COBB BOARD OF EDUCATION: After KSU student and Cobb school board candidate Austin Heller was drawn out of Post 4, Cobb Democrats were left without someone to take on Republican David Chastain, the board’s chairman, in the November election.
Well, they’ve found someone, a woman with an Ivy League resume whose motto will surely appeal to fans of former presidential candidate Elizabeth “I have a plan for that” Warren.
Cobb native Catherine Pozniak, sporting a Ph.D. in education leadership from Harvard, claims the district has no plan to make up for the learning loss students suffered during the pandemic, nor to use the $250 million in federal relief the district has received in that time.
“The Board hasn’t even laid out goals since 2018, before the pandemic. So of course there isn’t a plan for any of this,” her website reads. “And that’s why I’m running.
“I’m running because every family deserves to know there is a plan — a plan that will ensure their kids will graduate from our schools ready for college, career, or the military — like these schools once did for me,” she continues. “It’s time for new Board leadership. It’s time to get back on track. It’s time for a plan.”
Pozniak graduated from Kincaid Elementary, Daniell Middle and Sprayberry High schools before earning degrees from the University of Sydney and Cambridge.
She then took a position teaching in a “two-classroom, K-8 school on the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Reservation,” according to her website, “an experience that led her to dedicate her career to expanding educational opportunities for others.”
Since then, she has been an executive director at the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, co-founder and chief operating officer of a local education nonprofit in Baton Rouge and assistant state superintendent of fiscal operations and federal support at the Louisiana Department of Education, managing $5.5 billion in state finances each year.
All of which is impressive, but what does she do now?
“Today Catherine is back home in Georgia, in the house where she grew up, working for an organization that supports states and districts around the country to design, implement, and scale transformative education plans,” her website reads.
The redrawn Post 4 covers Cobb’s conservative northeast corner.
If she defeats Chastain in November, it flips control of the school board from Republicans to Democrats and likely spells the end of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's tenure with Cobb.
COBB COMMISSION: As expected, incumbent Republican Cobb Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill have announced their intent to seek reelection this year.
Gambrill was first elected in 2018, and will aim to secure a second term in office.
Birrell, meanwhile, is vying for a fourth straight term after 12 years on the board. Birrell tells Around Town that, if she wins, she’ll be the longest-serving female commissioner in Cobb history.
Birrell got a boost this week with Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of the new Board of Commissioners maps, which take effect Jan. 1 and will apply to November’s election. The map shifts her district decidedly eastward into the more solidly Republican territory of east Cobb, removing her district from Marietta proper.
DISTRICT 22: Cherokee County GOP Chairman Jordan Ridley has announced his candidacy for the new House District 22, which covers both Cobb and Cherokee counties. The seat is held by retiring Rep. Wes Cantrell, but Setzler, who represents District 35, was drawn into it. Were he to have been elected this November, Setzler would have represented District 22. But as previously mentioned, Setzler is running for state Senate this year. A Cherokee County native who lives in the Victoria area, Ridley holds a bachelor's degree in Public Policy from Georgia State University.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE: This week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asked Georgia companies and investors to stop doing business with Russia in solidarity with Ukraine.
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made clear his designs to roll back the progress of democracy and freedom in the world, and the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of his violent revisionism. I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny,” Raffensperger said.
The MDJ asked the Cobb Chamber of Commerce what its response was to Raffensperger's request. Sharon Mason, the chamber’s president and CEO, sent over the following statement:
“The Cobb Chamber shares the world’s anger and grief in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. We support the state’s actions to divest from Russia and other measures that show our solidarity with Ukraine."
In related news, the 11th Congressional District Republican Committee passed a resolution Monday night expressing solidarity with Ukraine and condemning the “illegal and brutal” Russian invasion.
Addressed to Russian and Ukrainian diplomatic representatives, the resolution outlines the history of Russo-Ukrainian relations over the last three decades, up to last week’s announcement of the invasion by Putin.
“We join the millions in our nation, and around the world, including those Russians risking their own safety and civil liberties by openly protesting in St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other Russian cities, in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and his illegal invasion and call for actions that might halt violence, further peace, and result in Russian forces withdrawing from Ukraine leaving it in peace,” the resolution reads.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION: With all the media attention, Cobb residents should be familiar with the saga of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. But here’s a refresher.
The 19th-century sharecropper’s cabin, which sits next to the Smyrna History Museum on Atlanta Road, will soon be demolished lest a preservationist submits a well-funded and well-thought-out plan to move and restore it.
The structure once housed an Old South-themed restaurant which operated from 1941 until the 1990s. While it was a Smyrna destination that attracted celebrities, it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum period, featuring Black children who wore boards around their neck and danced on tables, along with other offensive caricatures.
The City Council voted in December to demolish the cabin if no “acceptable proposal” to move and restore it with private dollars was received by Feb. 1. That date came and went, but the council then pushed the deadline back to March 16 after a prospective applicant requested an extension and advocates such as Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes protested against its demolition,
And while the cabin is seen by some as simply the remnants of a retrograde eatery, a group of citizens has rallied in recent months, arguing the city should save it to honor the legacy of its namesake.
The cabin was named for Fanny Williams, a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna's prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state's first all-Black hospital.
Around Town thought it curious that Cobb Landmarks, the nonprofit that advocates for preserving historic structures in Cobb, has been silent on the topic, so we rang Trevor Beemon, the organization’s executive director, who told us Cobb Landmarks has steered clear of the issue.
“We've kind of deferred to the Smyrna Historical Society and then the local government there, since they put together that task force. So that's kind of been our approach to the issues there,” Beemon said.
What of Beemon’s personal opinion on the cabin’s fate?
“I've seen photos of it. I've not visited it in person, but I know, especially if you're trying to use historic buildings as commercial-grade spaces, it's very expensive to adapt them,” Beemon said. “So, it very well could have been cost prohibitive to bring it up to modern codes. But like I said, those are all things that the local government there has to determine. It’s outside of any nonprofit’s control, whatever anybody's desires are.”
RECOGNITION: State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, chair of the House Retirement Committee, recently received the Legislative Service Award from the Georgia State Retirees Association. ... Marietta attorney Alice Summerour has been elected vice chair of Marietta Power.
