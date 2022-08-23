Walker and Warren.jpg

Former Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren, second from right, a friend of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s for almost 30 years, said Walker served the Cobb Sheriff’s Office as an honorary deputy and often spent time at the jail talking to prisoners.
Walker ID.jpg
NorthGeorgiaStateFair (40).jpg

The North Georgia State Fair at Jim Miller Park in 2021. 
Eric Holland

Eric Holland
Chris Carr Mug 01

Chris Carr
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Note:

We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In