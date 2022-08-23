Turn on CNN and you'll see an ad showing Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker speak of having worked with the Cobb County Police Department. The ad paints Walker as a liar by saying the Cobb County Police Department has no records of a relationship with Walker.
In response, Robert Quigley, former commander with the Cobb Sheriff's Office under Neil Warren, posted on social media a sheriff's ID card signed by Warren with Walker's name on it.
Walker faces U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in November.
"Despite the ads… Herschel is a supporter of (law enforcement) and was a part of our team at Cobb Sheriff’s Office. Saw, spoke and even shared several meals with him while at CCSO," Quigley writes in his post.
Quigley tells Around Town that Walker "was a volunteer who had a special relationship with the sheriff that included him speaking at the Georgia Sheriffs' Association conference here in Cobb County. It was not uncommon to see him at the sheriff’s office. He has spoken to leadership teams at the sheriff’s office."
Quigley said he can't speak for Cobb PD, "but I do know the Cobb’s Sheriff’s Office had a relationship with Herschel. He was not an employee. He was not a law enforcement officer, but he engaged actively with the leadership there."
Quigley suspects Walker simply misspoke in saying Cobb PD instead of Cobb Sheriff's Office, but his relationship with Cobb law enforcement is real regardless of what the Warnock campaign would have you believe.
At a campaign event for Walker in July, Warren, a friend of Walker’s for almost 30 years, said Walker served the Cobb Sheriff’s Office as an honorary deputy and often spent time at the jail talking to prisoners.
“He made a lot of difference with a lot of inmates at that facility,” Warren said at the campaign event. “Herschel Walker is probably one of the best ambassadors for law enforcement in this country. … We need him in the Senate."
The Walker campaign issued a press release this week announcing that more than 100 Georgia sheriffs from both political parties have endorsed him for U.S. Senate. Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, a Democrat, was not among them. And on Tuesday the campaign announced that the Fraternal Order of Police, the world's largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, had also endorsed Walker.
Speaking of Walker, the Heisman Trophy winner touted the diversity of his family at an event with Christian conservatives in Austell Monday.
“How do you plan to make sure we come to a place of unity?” B. Dwayne Hardin, pastor of the Embassy Atlanta Church, where the event was held, asked the candidate.
Walker referenced his family.
“I have white people in my family, I have Asian people in my family, I have all types of rainbow people in my family, I love every last one of them,” Walker said.
NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT: Cobb County government has long harbored a penchant for using taxpayer dollars to hire outside firms to do internal housekeeping. This proclivity is no more apparent than in the recent proposal to pay consulting firm Accenture $1.45 million to help the county get its act together.
(Commissioners were to vote on the contract Tuesday night. At the time of this writing, results were unknown.)
County officials say the goal of the Accenture study will be to unite the disparate plans of each department under one heading. We interpret that to mean it's time to regroup.
It’s understood that a government in a county of 760,000 can get unwieldy and need the occasional realignment. But do we always need to turn to an outside consultant? Shouldn’t county leadership figure this out on its own?
Breaking the million-and-a-half-dollar figure down, you could hire 18 smart people, pay them each $80,000 and give them an entire year to figure this out. Making it even sweeter (and more lucrative), Accenture has been given just until the end of 2022 (roughly four months) to submit the new five-year strategic plan. That comes to about $360,000 each month for the remainder of the year. Taxpayers should be expecting one doozy of a plan.
FAIR PLAY: Organizers of the North Georgia State Fair, which will be held Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at Jim Miller Park, have announced safety upgrades and new policies for the event.
The safety upgrades include $130,000 in new LED lights installed on the carnival midway and a $200,000 camera and security system for the park, both funded by the Cobb County Fair Association.
The fair is also implementing three new policies this year. The first, a youth attendance policy, states that no children under 17 years old may enter the fair without a parent after 6 p.m. each day of the event.
A new clear bag policy states only clear bags not exceeding 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be permitted. However, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch purses no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will also be allowed. Finally, diaper bags are also permitted but subject to a search.
The third and final policy change says nobody will be permitted entry to the fair after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and after 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“All the above additions and policies are with your safety in mind and after much consulting with state and national fair representatives,” a letter from fair organizers posted to Facebook said. “These policies are in line with multiple sports and entertainment venues across the country.”
PRINCIPAL WATCH: The Rome City Board of Education is looking to lure Marietta High School Principal Eric Holland back just a month after he left that system to take over at Marietta High.
Holland told us in a Q&A that he would tackle the fighting problems at MHS. Our colleagues at the Rome News-Tribune, however, report that the school Holland led for five years has had its fair share of discipline issues this year:
“Five more students will face criminal charges after a series of fights at Rome High School, including a brawl during lunch Thursday,” the News-Tribune reported last week.
“As of Thursday evening, five young women had been charged with battery," says Rome Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.
“With those arrests, at least 16 students have been charged this week following brawls at the high school. One fight led to five arrests; a second one ended with six arrests.
“Charges have included battery, terroristic threats and obstruction. Several students, age 17, have been booked into the Floyd County Jail following their arrest at the high school.
“Burnett says so far this year, officers “have seen an increase in student fights. Some are carryovers and it seems some are for attention-getting or school disruption. Some may even be for social media hits.”
The News-Tribune further reports Rome City Schools canceled a day of school on Aug. 5 during its first week back after two students were found possessing stolen, loaded Glocks. The following Monday, students were required to start entering the school through specific spots, allowing for checks of backpacks, coats, hoodies and such. That practice was expanded to Rome Middle School starting Aug. 12.
It seems, then, that wherever Holland lands, he’ll have his hands full.
ENDORSEMENTS: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, fighting for reelection against state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, received the backing this week of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia.
Said Carr, touting the backing of the blue in a press release, ““I am very proud to get to work with Georgia’s brave men and women in blue who keep us safe every day, and that's one of the reasons I'm so incredibly honored to receive their support in this campaign. Just as they stand with me, I stand with them.”
He went on to blast “out-of-touch politicians and activists who jump at any chance to attack law enforcement.”
Carr continued, “I’m committed to policies that attract and retain excellent officers in our departments, and I will do everything I can to rebuild the morale of those who continue to serve. One way we do that is by electing district attorneys who will prosecute those the police arrest for crimes and stop the revolving door that keeps violent offenders on our streets.”
