With U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory over Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff election, Georgia voters can finally enjoy a well-earned respite from constant political advertising and campaign news.
But it's worth reflecting on the result a bit. The incumbent Democrat Warnock finished with 51.4% of the vote, receiving roughly 97,000 more votes than his Republican challenger, in a year where Georgia Republicans ran the table in statewide contests.
Democrats proved they could compete statewide in Georgia two years ago when Warnock and Jon Ossoff were elected to the Senate, and Joe Biden won the Peach State's 16 electoral college votes. That came to pass as the state has grown in population and become more diverse, and as some suburbanites have moved away from the GOP due to Donald Trump's influence.
In this cycle, much was made by the pundits of how Warnock sought to appeal to a slice of the electorate referred to by different names — swing voters, ticket-splitters, suburban moderates, college-educated women. Cobb County is at the center of these dynamics, and the national media is paying attention. Look no further than the opening paragraphs from a New York Times story, published in Thursday's Gray Lady under the headline "The Road Map For ’24 Now Runs Through Georgia."
"For decades, Florida and Ohio reigned supreme over presidential politics. The two states relished their role crowning presidents and spawning political clichés. Industrial Cleveland faced off against white-collar Cincinnati, the Midwestern snowbirds of the Villages against the Puerto Rican diaspora of the Orlando suburbs.
"But the Georgia runoff, the final note of the 2022 midterm elections, may have said goodbye to all that. The Marietta moms are in charge now."
The Times' Lisa Lerer goes on to make the case that we Georgians won't be out of the political spotlight for long, and that competitive elections in Georgia are here to stay.
In Cobb, Warnock won 60% of the vote, improving on his margin from Nov.8, when he won 57%. He far outperformed Stacey Abrams, who won 52% of the vote in Cobb.
Tom Scott, a retired Kennesaw State University historian and chronicler of Cobb history, said the last Democratic Senate candidate to win 60% in Cobb was probably Herman Talmadge, in the 1960s, before the county's transformation into a GOP stronghold. Cobb voters would go on to help unseat Talmadge when Georgia elected Republican Mack Mattingly in 1980.
"It's amazing, isn't it, how Cobb County has changed," Scott said.
Warnock won 102 of the county's 147 precincts. While west Cobb and west Marietta were Walker country, Warnock dominated in south Cobb, Smyrna, Cumberland and east Marietta. He won three of four precincts in Vinings. In east Cobb, he and Walker competed closely for voters. The senator also did well in parts of Kennesaw, Acworth and north Cobb.
"It was impressive how Warnock was able to improve from Nov. 8. It was all about getting out the vote, but I think there was also some some appeals made and persuasions made to some independent voters," said Kerwin Swint, director of the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University.
Swint said that many Cobb Countians supported Gov. Brian Kemp in his victory over Abrams, but either supported Warnock or skipped the Senate contest.
"There are a lot of ticket splitters. In fact, there are more now in our area than we've seen in quite some time," Swint said.
East Cobb and north Fulton County, Swint said, have plenty of voters who recently moved to Georgia from bluer parts of the country.
North Fulton, which looks a lot like east Cobb, saw a huge swing between the gubernatorial election and the Senate runoff. The part of Fulton which includes Sandy Springs, Milton, Alpharetta, Roswell and Johns Creek voted 52% for Kemp in November, but 57% for Warnock in December, according to J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
"East Cobb in particular, has been trending more Democrat in the last two elections. A little bit more so than west Cobb. ... Like some other metro Atlanta counties who got a lot of high-income, college educated voters who ... were turned off by Donald Trump ... they're increasingly open to voting for Democratic candidates," Swint said.
MALL FOR SALE? At Cobb’s legislative delegation meeting this week, Tracy Styf, head of the Town Center CID, said business at Town Center Mall is booming.
“The mall is having its highest revenue since 2018, and so they are having a very active holiday season,” Styf said.
But Styf also said KeyBank and CBRE, which have run the mall since it was foreclosed upon almost two years ago, may also be looking to sell.
“I know that CBRE and KeyBank went to market and were considering offers, and I'm not sure where those final offers stand,” Styf said.
As Styf noted, the mall itself is actually divided among several property owners, with boundaries running right through it. Macy’s and JC Penney, for example, own the portions of the mall in which their stores sit.
A CBRE spokesperson said the group isn’t involved in any sale, since its role is just to manage the property. And KeyBank didn’t immediately return a request for comment, so stay tuned.
MEET THE NEW BOSS: He may be the outgoing State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, but he isn’t going away.
Allen told us this week that on Saturday, he’ll stand for election (unopposed) as the new chairman of the Cobb County Democrats. The retiring representative will replace Jacquelyn Bettadapur, who’s stepping down.
And two years from now, don’t be surprised if Allen ends up on a ballot for another office.
DON'T SPEND IT ALL IN ONE PLACE: During the Cobb school board’s meeting Thursday, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said during his remarks that the district payroll would come earlier in December and January.
“Don’t go out and spend it all on Christmas because it’s a long time, still, just till the payday in January, even though we’re doing it a week early in January,” Ragsdale said. “Been there, done that.”
Ragsdale added he was not kidding, before reflecting on earlier days when he made a lot less money.
“Ramen noodles come to mind,” Ragsdale said, pronouncing the noodles “ray-men” and generating laughs from the audience.
FAREWELL: At the same meeting, Ragsdale said a farewell to two outgoing board members, Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis.
“We thank you both for your four years of service as a board member,” Ragsdale said. “It’s definitely a sacrifice, and I appreciate the sacrifice that both of you made, and there is a plaque at your place to signify those years of service.”
We can't say for sure how Ragsdale feels to see Howard and Davis go, as the outgoing members have not always seen eye-to-eye with the superintendent, and voted against extending his contract earlier this year.
Howard and Davis will be replaced in January by two new Democrats — Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis, respectively.
COMING UP: The final Cobb Chamber Smyrna Area Council of the year will be Dec. 14 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Smyrna Community Center. Participants will hear from three education experts on how they're preparing students to enter the career field.
Tiffany Barney is director of the Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy, which provides students with hands-on learning experiences and career opportunities through district, post-secondary and industry partnerships. She will share about the programs CITA offers and how they engage local business partners to develop employable skills for the students.
Jeanne Walker has served the students of Cobb for 26 years, seven of them as principal at Campbell High School. Walker was recently named principal at Cobb Horizon High School and Cobb Online Learning Academy. She will share about her time with her students at Campbell, her vision for Cobb Horizon and COLA, and how the community can support students.
Vanessa Watkins has also been a pillar in leadership with the school district, serving students for 25 years. This summer, she took the helm at Campbell. Dr. Watkins will share about her background in education, her plans for Campbell and ways Smyrna residents can be involved in student success.
The Smyrna Citizen of the Year will also be presented to a deserving individual.
To register, visit web.cobbchamber.org/events/Smyrna-Area-Council-10452/details.
THE METRO MARIETTA KIWANIS CLUB will have the West Side Singing Stingers, directed by music specialist Lydia Grant, perform Christmas and Holiday songs Dec. 12 at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St. in Marietta. Lunch will be at 12:30. Cost is $15. The club will also be collecting socks and gloves for children and adults in need for MUST Ministries. Donations will also be accepted. For more information or to make a reservation, email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
