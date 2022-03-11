A grand jury has opened an investigation into purchasing decisions made by the Cobb County Board of Education, the MDJ reported in Friday’s paper. But what is a grand jury, and where might things go from here?
For answers, Around Town rang Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn, a former judge and state legislator.
“To review the operations of school districts (and) certain governmental groups – that’s standard operating procedure (of a grand jury)” Cauthorn said.
While some reviews occur annually, or every three years, others are optional, initiated when eight of the 16 to 23 grand jurors impaneled any given term believe something needs a closer look.
“Sometimes things are brought to the attention of the grand jury, by someone contacting a member of the grand jury, or by contacting the district attorney's office,” Cauthorn said. “There's no prohibition on contacting a member of the grand jury during their term. The prohibition is on the grand jurors revealing what occurs in the sessions of the grand jury. That’s what’s secret.”
But there’s another way a grand jury might decide to open an investigation.
“One of the more … logical ways for it to come about is for the grand jurors to read about something in the newspaper,” Cauthorn said. “There has been press about the issues that (were) pointed out in (Friday's) article.”
In Cobb, grand juries are summoned for a two-month term of court. The most recent term ended Thursday, but the MDJ was told that grand jury did not complete its investigation. The next impaneled grand jury will be briefed on what information may have been gathered thus far, and take things from there.
Whenever the grand jury has finished its investigation, it will issue a report. Nothing in that report is binding, according to Cauthorn, but the grand jury can make recommendations. Those recommendations, he continued, “are not routinely dismissed.”
“If the grand jury makes a recommendation, public officials almost always are aware of it and almost always take some sort of action,” he said. “It doesn't necessarily mean that the recommendation of the grand jury is going to become public policy, but it is going to be a driver of the public discussion.
“Having served in public office for 16 years in my earlier life,” he continued, “I will tell you that if a grand jury made a presentment while I was chief judge at the State Court, touched on the administration of the State Court of Cobb County and said that certain things had occurred and that certain recommendations were made, I will assure you that every one of us on the State Court would have paid a lot of attention to it from an administrative standpoint — we wouldn't pay attention to somebody talking about how we ruled in cases, but we would pay a lot of attention as to how we administer the public dollars that were placed in our trust. … And I suspect every other level of government would react the same way.”
Back to that first, most basic question, though: what is a grand jury?
They are distinct from trial juries, which determine guilt or innocence. A thousand-year-old English invention, the job of a grand jury is to “look at the prosecutor’s evidence and determine if there was probable cause of indictment,” according to a “grand jury handbook” prepared by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. In fact, “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury,” reads our Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
And, of course, they are empowered to open civil investigations of specific government bodies, including school boards. But you already knew that.
Between 16 and 23 people serve on grand juries in Georgia. One among them is elected by his or her peers, or chosen by the presiding judge, to serve as “foreperson,” or presiding officer. With some exceptions, any U.S. citizen 18 years or older who has lived in his or her county for at least six months can be summoned to serve as a grand juror.
CUPID'S "RADICAL" AGENDA: A new ad from the pro-Lost Mountain cityhood bunch has been making the rounds on social media, and front and center is Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
Against a menacing, Gothamesque backdrop of smokestacks and overcast skies is this foreboding quote from the chair: “Support of industrial business is a plus for Cobb County’s tax base,” the bold-face text declares.
If you’re waiting for the punchline, you’re not alone. The quote — which dates from 2012 — doesn’t appear to spell the foretold doom of west Cobb under waves of industrial development. But it plays on a familiar refrain of Lost Mountain advocates, that the present county leadership has designs on pawning off Cobb’s western expanses to captains of industry.
As residents know, south Cobb has long been home to much of the county’s warehouses, factories, and trucking depots. Cupid has made remarks in the past suggesting that the district she formerly represented shouldn’t bear all the brunt of industrial use, and some Lost Mountain folks believe it implies they have a target on their back.
Around Town rang up Scott Johnson, the Georgia Board of Education member, candidate for Georgia Senate, and head of the Lost Mountain cityhood committee, to spell out the connection.
“West Cobb has more undeveloped land than any other portion of the county. It would make sense that if Cobb — if companies were looking to expand and Cobb was looking to zone property to accommodate industrial development, that could be in west Cobb,” Johnson said.
“I don’t argue with the statement that industrial development is good for the tax base, but west Cobb residents located here because of the character of the community and its semi-rural feel, and that is something that west Cobb residents want to make sure we keep.”
Johnson conceded Cupid’s decade-old statement doesn’t exclusively apply to west Cobb, but argued creating a new city of Lost Mountain is the best way to protect against any potential industrial development.
That seems a more even-handed take than the text accompanying the ad, which reads, “It’s time to fight back against any industrial developments in West Cobb! Sign the petition for the City of Lost Mountain and show your support for local zoning control to stop Lisa Cupid’s radical agenda for West Cobb.”
Cupid couldn’t immediately be reached for her reaction Friday, but addressed the issue in a town hall earlier this week.
“I don’t know where that assertion has come from,” Cupid said Wednesday of the charge she’s set on industrializing west Cobb, “because that is not anything I’ve ever stated.”
APPOINTMENTS: There’s a new sheriff in town next door to Cobb. Well, not a sheriff exactly, but a DA.
Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Matthew Rollins as district attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit. Rollins fills the role vacated by Donald Donovan, the ex-DA who pleaded guilty to unprofessional conduct after a sexual harassment scandal.
Rollins is a Kennesaw State University alumnus who lives in Acworth. He has served in the Paulding DA’s Office since 2012 and most recently served as acting district attorney, having previously been chief assistant district attorney from March 2019 to February 2021.
Rollins is a Marine Corps veteran who earned his law degree at Mercer University.
RECOGNITION: Longtime journalist and Marietta resident Neely Young may soon be adding another feather to his author’s cap. His recent book Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century has been nominated for the 58th Georgia Author of the Year Awards (GAYA).
Georgia Made recounts the stories of “the people who hauled Georgia up from its poor, agrarian roots, making it among the most diversified, prosperous states in the country,” according to the book’s description on sales websites (Just Google "Neely Young Georgia Made," if interested in a purchase).
Young is a native of Cedartown and a graduate of the University of Georgia. He began his newspaper career in 1968 as a photographer at the Valdosta Daily Times and worked in various positions at Georgia newspapers in Valdosta, Marietta, Canton, Dalton and Clayton County. In 1986, he became CEO of Morris Newspaper Corporation, with responsibility for 40 newspapers in six states and later published Georgia Trend magazine.
The Georgia Writers will reveal all of this year's nominees on its website later this month and winners will be announced June 11 on Facebook Live and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.