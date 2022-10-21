Raymond Goslow’s attention to detail compelled him to set the record straight after being introduced as featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta luncheon this week.
When introducing the Kennesaw State University graduate and second-place finisher in the 2022 Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament, KSU Trustee Trent Turk mentioned that in addition to his TV quiz show fame, Goslow holds the world record for solving a Rubik’s cube – with his feet. Turk, a fellow alum (he graduated from Southern Polytechnic State University, now KSU) also touted that Goslow beat out several competitors from Ivy League schools — such as Harvard and Yale, to name just two of the 36 universities that competed. KSU, he said, is now being referred to as “the Harvard of the South.”
“I would like to issue a couple small corrections,” Goslow explained as he took the podium. First he mentioned he does not hold the foot-solving Rubik’s Cube world record. “I only have the continental record … And I also want to correct that KSU is not “The Harvard of the South.” Harvard is “The KSU of the North.”
Goslow shared with the audience background on his family (he described his parents who met as electrical engineering students at Georgia Tech as “super nerds”) and his upbringing (Goslow was home-schooled through high school in the family’s south Cobb home). He is the oldest of six children, one brother followed by four sisters, all born in an eight-year span.
He said, though, the isolation of being homeschooled became a struggle in his high school years.
“It was not the best environment for me … I enjoy being around people … and this kind of environment where I was on my own, teaching myself, learning in this isolated environment was not a good place for me — a toxic mixture really.”
In his 11th-grade year, he began volunteering at the South Cobb Regional Library and said it helped teach him “how to interact and interface in society. (Connections that) had meaning that went beyond me and my family and the house that I lived in. It was a very different environment and very good for me, obviously.”
After his senior year, he switched from volunteer to part-time employee and began to realize that the library environment might be where he’d find his career. He initially enrolled at Chattahoochee Technical College taking core classes and later transferred to KSU with the goal of a master’s degree in Library Sciences.
At age 18, Goslow began taking the online qualifying test to be a contestant on the television show.
“Jeopardy! has always been a part of my life. I remember my dad setting the VCR to record them … Jeopardy! was always on in the background in my household.”
He passed the first test for the college tournament in the fall of 2020, passed a second test and then underwent an online audition.
“The point of the audition is ‘are you able to call out categories, are you able to project well?’ They also asked us if we won a whole bunch of money on the show, what you would do with it? And that’s another secret kind of test. You could say 'I’m going to pay off this loan,' or 'Travel to the Mediterranean.' That’s the quickest way to not get on Jeopardy! Because they don’t want people who are going to do boring things, say boring things. That’s not who they want on their entertainment show.”
Goslow’s response got the producers’ attention: “I have a collection of rubber ducks, about 200 of them, and I would like to add a couple zeroes to the end of that number … and they really appreciated that answer.”
After it was apparent the producers wanted Goslow as a contestant, there still was the matter of a background check.
“I had to fill out all of this paperwork, all of these background checks. They want to know every form of social media you have. They want to know about any possible incriminating thing that could possibly be found … like 13 pages of background checks. I swear, if I went to work for the CIA, there wouldn’t be this many background checks.”
Over the course of his week in Culver City, California, and taping shows, Goslow worked his way to the final competition. He finished with a second-best $46,999 in winnings, just shy of University of Texas at Austin student Jaskaran Singh’s $51,700. The second place finish earned Goslow a cool $100,000.
The shows were taped in November of 2021, but didn’t air until February of 2022. “There were three months where I knew how it all went down, that I’d got second place and beat Harvard, but I couldn’t share any of that.”
Goslow is currently working for Georgia Public Library Services, the state agency for libraries and a unit of the University System of Georgia. He expects to begin his quest for a master’s in January.
He said he underestimated the local impact of his Jeopardy! performance.
“I didn’t realize at the time how much it was going to mean to the community. Like how much it was going to mean with KSU beating Harvard … It wasn’t until the show was on TV that I realized that this means something, not just for me and the other contestants, it means something for the school that I represent … and that felt really, really good, to be able to represent positively the community and the school. It was a pleasant surprise that came out of this whole experience.”
SCHOOL BOARD RACE: Among local elections this cycle, perhaps the most consequential — and heated — is the battle for the Post 4 seat on the Cobb County Board of Education.
On Thursday, the Journal reported on the latest chapter in the race, which pits incumbent Republican board Chairman David Chastain against Democrat Catherine Pozniak.
Pozniak accused Chastain of violating state campaign finance laws, and has filed a complaint with the state ethics commission. Chastain called it a baseless and desperate move by his opponent.
So, what impact might this flap have in the race? The Journal phoned Kennesaw State University political scientist Kerwin Swint, the director of KSU’s School of Government and International Affairs.
(Before offering his analysis, Swint wanted to disclose that he knows Chastain, and that Chastain is a member of KSU’s School of Government Advisory Board.)
“If they're going to make an impact at all, it has to rise above the noise level of the other things, the other charges, countercharges, issues going on in the campaign. … These things happen quite often in election years … Some of them are minor, some of them are a little more serious,” Swint said of the complaint.
Pozniak accused Chastain of operating two campaign committees, which he has denied.
The commission said it won’t accept or reject the complaint until after the election, since it was filed within 30 days of Election Day.
“She's made the accusation, he's denied it. It would depend on what kind of evidence she can bring to the commission… But it doesn't sound like they're going to take it up until after the election. So right now, it may be unknowable, if it's valid or not,” Swint said. “... I don't know if voters are going to be able to factor that in or not for the election.”
The Post 4 contest is expected to decide whether Republicans continue to control the school board.
“It's definitely a high stakes election that the two candidates find themselves in. And it's not surprising they're both getting significant donations to fund their campaigns, because of the stakes of that,” Swint said.
Traditionally, the party out of power nationally — in this case, the GOP — does well in midterms. Could Chastain benefit from that on the local level?
“I suspect he probably would. That's probably one thing that might give him and other Republicans a little more confidence,” Swint said. “Again, depending on how eager people are to split their ticket.”
NAACP GALA: The Cobb County chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual gala the last Saturday of the month.
The 43rd installment of the Oscar Freeman Freedom Fund Awards Gala will take place Oct. 29 at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, starting with a reception and silent auction at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7:15 p.m. and the program and awards ceremony will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The goal of the event “is to raise funds for the sustainability of our community through our educational scholarships, economic sustainability, housing, criminal justice reform, legal redress and health and wellness initiatives,” the group said in an email about the gala.
To purchase tickets, call 770-425-5757 or email cobbnaacp@gmail.com.
