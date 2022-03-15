When Republican Travis Klavohn challenged longtime state Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, in 2018, he said he encountered a nickname for Tate on the campaign trail used by Democrats: "Horacena Haven't Seen Ya."
One of Tate's opponents in the May 24 primary seized on the accusation of Tate being unresponsive to constituents in a talk at the Cobb Democratic Committee's monthly "Donuts with Democrats" meeting.
There are three Democrats challenging Tate in the primary this year: Melody Bray, Michael Carson and Adam Petty. The district is 80% blue, observed Matt Yarbrough, second vice chair of the Cobb Dems, and in any case, no Republicans qualified to run for the seat Tate was first elected to in 1998.
“It’s a huge geographic region with a lot of socioeconomic difference, racial difference, but one thing that it does have in common is that it has not been represented in the Senate for years. There has not been active, vocal, innovative representation at District 38 for years,” Bray told the party faithful.
Bray shared how she was born in Toronto to Jamaican parents. She earned a law degree from Emory University, worked as a law clerk for DeKalb Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson and advised school districts as an attorney for Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough before starting a real estate company.
A co-founder of The Georgia 55 Project, a metro Atlanta get-out-the-vote organization, Bray said when the Georgia Legislature approved the controversial election bill, SB 202, it caused her to research how her representatives voted.
“So I looked it up and I realized that my senator hadn’t voted on the bill. Which made me dig into her whole history, and I realized she hadn’t voted that session. I realized that there was an issue with chronic absenteeism. I spoke to folks in the community and asked them how easy it was to get their problems solved, and they said they haven’t seen her.”
(The MDJ couldn't reach Tate for a response Tuesday. She told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year she had been hospitalized with an illness shortly before the session.)
Bray said in a time when transgender students are being targeted by legislation, teachers are being forced to manipulate history into a political narrative, residents are facing unaffordable housing and congested roads due to a lack of public transit, and “in the midst of an international pandemic that has taken the lives of our brothers and sisters and loved ones, we have a senator who has done nothing and I think that’s unacceptable," she said.
“We need to have intention and innovation. We cannot have people who sit and wait for things to come across their desk. We need to have people who are actually pushing things forward,” Bray said.
Bray said the audience has heard previous challengers of Tate make the same argument about her being missing in action. But for all the negatives that have come out of the redistricting process, Bray sees a silver lining. For one, with new district lines, about a third of the district has never been served by the incumbent.
“You know the old adage that you’ve got to tell them to fire the last person before they will hire you? That doesn't apply to a third of the folks in the district, so that’s one,” she said.
The new lines draw the district farther north into Cobb, such that the Smyrna Community Center is now in the district.
“And a little north of that. All of those folks have no allegiance to her. And nearly 46,000 new voters up in District 38 are younger and more diverse than the traditional stronghold of voters that have been voting for this incumbent for the past 22 years.”
In the 2020 primary, Tate faced three Democrats, two of whom, Devin Barrington-Ward and Tania Robinson were able to get nearly 40 percent of the vote. Both were in the room supporting her candidacy, Bray said.
“Remember we only need 50 plus one. So the idea that you already had a number of folks that are willing to vote against the (incumbent) in the middle of a pandemic when both Tania and Devin were not able to knock on doors, that had difficulty raising money because all of us were financially contracting, we’re in a different landscape now. ... I have more money that has been raised than all three of the candidates in my campaign combined. We’re ready to go."
She urged Democrats to call or email her.
“My commitment is to be a contrast, and be sure that I’m actually speaking to the folks who I represent,” she said. “We know that we’re on a tipping point in politics in general and in this district, and we need all hands on deck, and we can’t afford to have a single empty seat at the Dome, we can’t do it. So I’m asking you to help fill that seat.”
APPOINTMENTS QUESTIONED: Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs noticed the other day that three officers of the Cobb County Democratic Committee had been appointed to serve on the oversight committee charged with reviewing the county government's sales tax program.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson is listed as having appointed Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur to the committee, while Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, has appointed two other members of the Cobb Dems' executive board, Essence Johnson and Matt Yarbough.
"Why? Why is the Democratic Chair on the "Citizens Oversight Committee" for SPLOST???? And check out the other members prominent in the Democratic Party. How is this ok?" Grubbs asked on Facebook.
Bettadapur had this to say:
“I was appointed by Jerica Richardson, District 2 Commissioner to the SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee in the 1st Quarter of 2021. Essence Johnson, 1st Vice Chair and Matthew Yarbrough, 2nd Vice Chair were appointed by Commission Chair Lisa Cupid in December 2021. My understanding is that these appointments are at the discretion of each Commissioner and the Chair with full Board of Commissioners approval. Commissioners and the Chair each have 3 appointments to make to the SPLOST COC.”
TRANSITIONS: As reported Friday, state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, won’t seek reelection after eight years in the Georgia General Assembly.
In a Monday news release, Thomas said she was excited to embark on a career in television production that will promote positive stories of Black women all over the country.
Four Democrats and one Republican have qualified to replace Thomas in House District 39. The GOP candidate is Olivia Angel, while the Democrats are Deborah Johnson, Wanda Lesteranthony, Tamara Pierre, and Monica DeLancy.
RECOGNITION: Next time you see longtime resident Marietta Ed Sonnenfeld make sure to call him by his new title: brigadier general.
Sonnenfeld, who retired from the U.S. Army Reserves in 2004 after 36 years of service, began volunteering with Georgia State Defense Force almost 12 years ago. During his time with the State Defense Force, Sonnenfeld served as a colonel in various leadership roles overseeing logistics operations, including the statewide response to COVID-19.
Sonnenfeld decided to retire in early 2022 from the State Defense Force and set his ceremony for March 6. At the service, he not only received his retirement orders but he was also promoted to brigadier general by order of Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia Department of Defense.
Sonnenfeld received another surprise when he was awarded Oglethorpe Distinguished Service Medal for outstanding service and contribution to the Georgia Department of Defense. The Oglethorpe Medal is only presented to five individuals on an annual basis.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968, upon his graduation from The University of South Carolina. He graduated Officer Candidate School in 1969 and served in Vietnam from 1970-71. During his time in Vietnam, he was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for saving an injured fellow solider he encountered in a burning truck wreck on the side of the road. Sonnenfeld’s service record also includes a Bronze Star Medal and service in Desert Storm.
An Irish blessing for St. Patrick's Day: “May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. And may trouble avoid you wherever you go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.