Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams
Catherine Pozniak

Catherine Pozniak
Don Parsons

Don Parsons
David Scott MUG

David Scott
JoAnn Birrell 1.jpeg

Friends of the late Barbara Hickey continued the annual tradition of honoring her birthday by meeting for lunch at the Swan Coach House in Atlanta. From left: Millie Rogers, Pat Huey, Rose Wing, JoAnn Birrell, Jim Hickey, Bobbie Frantz, Cecilia Rowe, Sherry Roedl, Rosan Hall and Cindy Theiler.
JoAnn Birrell 2.jpeg

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Jim Hickey pose with a portrait of the late Barbara Hickey.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Note:

We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In