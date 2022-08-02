Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight group is urging residents to lobby the Cobb County Board of Elections to offer Sunday voting and more early voting options when it meets Monday.
"Cobb County Board of Elections is meeting on Monday, August 8th to finalize their early voting plans ahead of the November General Election and they need to hear from voters like you about why more early voting days and hours are so important! Can we count on you to email the Board TODAY to let them know how critical Sunday voting and increased early voting locations are to you?" Fair Fight says in its email.
The message urges advocates to email the elections board "as soon as possible. Please make your email personal, let them know you’re a Cobb County resident, share your voting experience and let the Board know why two days of Sunday voting and adding additional early voting locations is important to you."
Before signing off, the group's "Democracy Watch Team" asks that anyone who hears back from the elections board email it at DemocracyWatch@fairfightaction.com and let them know what was said.
The Journal asked Janine Eveler, director of Cobb Elections, if her office was proposing early voting options on Sundays, something that is presently not offered in Cobb. Eveler said the early voting schedule is up for discussion on Monday's agenda.
"Our office is not recommending Sunday voting, but the Board sets our policies," she said.
REPORT FOR DUTY: Catherine Pozniak, the Democrat challenging Republican Cobb school board Chair David Chastain in the November election, has gotten the call-up.
Pozniak, an education officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, said she’s received orders to report for six weeks of active duty training.
“I advise commanders and civilian counterparts on how to establish strong educational systems in places that have experienced conflict and instability,” Pozniak said in a video posted on social media.
After this week, Capt. Pozniak will not be able to campaign in person until mid-September.
“Although I will miss office hours and seeing you around the community, I am proud to continue my family's tradition of military service as a third generation soldier,” she said. “While I am serving, I ask that you continue to engage with our campaign team through our website and social media. My response time for email will be a little bit slower, but I'll continue to provide regular virtual updates. Six weeks is going to fly by and Election Day on Nov. 8 will be here before we know it. I am grateful to work with such an incredible group of volunteers, including many of you who are so dedicated to our students. I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail with you when I return in September.”
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of Cobb Democrats, said she’s not worried about Pozniak’s ability to run a successful campaign, even with the training break.
“Catherine's a very strong candidate, a very good candidate,” Bettadapur said. “It's not like she's dropping out of the race for six weeks, she'll be able to communicate and manage her campaign. It's just that she won't be able to do in person events.”
Pozniak will be down the road at Fort Benning in Columbus, Bettadapur said. With modern technology, she’ll be able to continue communicating with volunteers, who will keep phone-banking and door-knocking for her.
“She'll be back in plenty of time to do some voter outreach and get out there and meet people,” Bettadapur said.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Last week, Marietta City Schools welcomed staff back with a kickoff event at the Marietta High School theater. The program, which lasted several hours, featured a musical performance by students, an appearance by Marietta High’s marching band, honors for last year’s teachers of the year, remarks from the school board and more. Running the show, of course, was MCS Superintendent Grant Rivera.
At one point, the super was in the midst of a passionate speech, describing what educators can do for people with disabilities.
“Do you know that in a program that started back in 2014 in Colorado, they have students with developmental disabilities who are making $60-70,000 per year, with full benefits, living independently, because they have mastered a skill that they will keep over and over throughout the day?” Rivera said, before adding “Some of you are like, ‘I think they make more than me.’”
The joke hit home for the crowd, prompting about 20 seconds of raucous laughter.
“You know, there are times when my wife says to me, ‘Think before you speak.’ It honestly just like came out … But with that said…” Rivera said, before continuing his talk.
Rivera referenced the remark later in the program when introducing the school board.
“So I got in trouble earlier because I read out a salary that you all laughed at. But I promise you that no matter what you make, you make more than they do,” he said of the board members.
GOING ELECTRIC: State Rep. Don Parsons, R-North Cobb, has come to the defense of electric cars in a post on his social media page. Parsons decried the "totally erroneous information in memes" on electric vehicles, saying he sees zero reason for the topic to be a partisan issue "as some work so hard to make it into."
Electric vehicles have been around for a long time, Parson writes.
"Until the addition of the electric starter and other refinements on gasoline fueled vehicles, the electric vehicle was the natural choice of women (starting an engine with a crank can break an arm of a strong man and evs are cleaner in every way)."
Parsons observes that Detroit Electric sold electric vehicles until 1937. Meanwhile, he said the largest contributor to carbon in the U.S. is the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle.
"Regardless of the fuel mix used to generate electricity, state by state, that fuel is used exponentially more efficiently in evs than gasoline or diesel fuel in internal combustion engine powered vehicles," Parsons said. "That is especially so in Georgia where we have significant clean nuclear power with more to come on line. Despite totally erroneous information in memes I've seen, the cost of charging an ev is less expensive than buying gasoline or diesel fuel..."
Parsons notes that Level 3 charging stations can deliver a full charge in about 30 minutes, while electric vehicle drivers often charge the vehicles at home overnight.
"I do not own an ev, but I expect I will when I'm ready," he said. "I see absolutely no reason for this to be a partisan issue as some work so hard to make it into. The use of taxpayer dollars to incentivize the purchase of evs and charging stations is one thing, but the decision by individuals to purchase vehicles that are cleaner, more efficient, less expensive to fuel and help create a carbon-less atmosphere is quite another that I am happy and enthusiastic to support."
PORK: U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, wrote us this week to let us know he’s bringing home the bacon.
As we reported last month, Scott requested a series of items for his 13th Congressional District as part of his earmark asks for this year. Three of those advanced out of the U.S. House:
- $2 million for an Austell bus transfer center near Wellstar Cobb Hospital;
- $1 million for a pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway to connect Smyrna to the Battery and Truist Park;
- $900,000 for the ongoing Chattahoochee Riverlands project, which plans to build a continuous greenway along the river.
Final approval is pending passage of a mutually-agreed-upon appropriations bill in both chambers of Congress.
IN MEMORIAM: Friends of the late Barbara Hickey continued the annual tradition of honoring her birthday by meeting for lunch at the Swan Coach House in Atlanta. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell tells us the tradition was kicked off in 2018 after Hickey’s passing.
