With a brand new year upon us, state Rep. David Wilkerson has a few things on his to-do list.
The first is a new legislatively-formed ethics committee to keep an eye on Cobb’s now seven cities.
“DeKalb has an ethics committee — we may have to think about that here, with the creation of the cities,” the Powder Springs Democrat said. “If there’s ethical issues with elected officials, etc.
“We can’t be a Stonecrest,” he said of the city whose mayor was sentenced to prison recently for stealing federal COVID relief funds. “We can’t be a South Fulton. If we’re going to continue to have city movements, we’re going to have to think about how we make sure that someone doesn’t get 120 votes, but has ethical challenges that we all know about but we don’t address.”
(The Cobb County government has an ethics board, but we’re racking our brains for the last time we heard of them doing anything. So if lawmakers do move forward on Wilkerson’s proposal, care should be taken to avoid it being just another paper tiger.)
Wilkerson made his remarks during a chat with other Democratic Cobb legislators, who visited the MDJ this week to give a preview of the legislative session. “Walking the community, there’s a lot of things that I didn’t know — everybody knows it, it’s the worst-kept secret, but when you have a (George) Santos moment when everything comes out, everybody says, well why didn’t you do anything?” Wilkerson said.
A NEW ELECTIONS DIRECTOR? Another wish list item may be a new elections director for Cobb County, Wilkerson said, after we asked what caused the parade of problems during Cobb's election cycle last year.
“Nobody will take responsibility. If you call right now and ask who (Elections Director) Janine Eveler reports to, everybody will give you a different answer … . Everybody will point the finger at somebody else,” Wilkerson said.
Added state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, “The one-time mistake was bad enough, and then the second one was just — I don't know what happened.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said the issues appear to be systemic.
“Talking about the ballots not being mailed — they were printed, but not mailed — and that, to me, seems just like a system failure. You have systems that aren't working for you, and so … who was in charge of putting these systems in place?” Anulewicz said.
Wilkerson reiterated that there seems to be a real ‘who’s on first’ problem over at 995 Roswell Street.
“If you ask the (Cobb Board of Elections), I think there's some confusion in the laws in their minds — do they report to the county manager? Who hires and fires the Board of Elections director, and who is that person responsible to? So if you know elections have not gone smoothly, why is (Eveler) still there and going to run the next election?” he asked.
“We have an election in March. I'm personally fine with removing her, and bringing somebody in from the state. To be honest with you, that's my personal take. It's time for her to go, and that's more so from the standpoint of — yes, the election law, the constant drain, the constant work — but at the end of the day, there have been way too many errors. And each error that has been found has been found by somebody outside of that office,” Wilkerson said.
PUBLIC SCHOOL ACCREDITATION: Across the aisle, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, told the MDJ this week she’s plugging away at legislation that would take accreditation magnate Cognia down a notch this year.
Both Ehrhart and former state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, introduced bills last year to change the way accreditation is conducted for Georgia’s public schools. But neither bill passed, with Tippins fearing Cognia had pulled strings to kill the legislation.
Not so, said Ehrhart, who summoned Cognia CEO Mark Elgart downtown in August to read him the riot act in a special committee hearing.
“I am thrilled that we have shone a light on this in a very new way, and folks across the state are beginning to question that,” Ehrhart said. "So what you will see in the session is, that special committee did not need to wrap things up by the end of the year. It will continue into this session. I can tell you that there's draft legislation in progress right now to address it.”
What that legislation will look like remains to be seen.
“The conceptual problem is that you've got an unelected body (Cognia), a private, unelected body that is wielding a tremendous amount of control over our public school system. It's setting the guidelines. It's coming up with the concepts and the theories — many of them woke — and they're changing … This is not an accrediting agency based on Georgia values, or even Georgia’s educational philosophies. This is an international organization," she said.
Ehrhart called the now-infamous special review — which originally chastised the Cobb County School District, before Elgart showed up hat in hand before the school board to declare his review “flawed” and void — a “mixed blessing.”
“I am so sorry that the county had to walk through that. But I am so glad that happened, in the sense that it now shone a light on this problem,” she said.
Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who joins the higher chamber this month after being elected last fall to the Senate seat vacated by Tippins, compared it to a liturgical grip on public education.
“If the Baptist Church certified public schools, and had control of all the criteria by which kids are educated — or the Roman Catholic Church — would you think that's OK? How's Cognia any different, except they're just a private entity. How can you let that happen? How can that ever be? It only exists to the extent folks don't understand it,” Setzler said.
As for Elgart, Ehrhart — with a smile — referred to a photo of him that ran on the MDJ’s front page the day after the hearing.
“I think I’m going to hang that in my new office,” she said.
REDISTRICTING FLAP: Wednesday’s long-awaited hearing on the first (but perhaps not the last) lawsuit in the Jerica Richardson redistricting controversy drew quite a crowd. The courtroom was packed enough that Judge Ann Harris had to direct latecomers downstairs to the ceremonial courtroom, where a live stream was ongoing.
Aside from the elected officials, a sizable contingent of both Republican and Democratic activists turned out as well. And there was one line from Board of Elections attorney Daniel White that drew some laughs from the GOP crowd.
“Our board always tries first to be just a neutral, impartial administrator of elections. And they are here to put on fair and secure elections,” White said, to muted guffaws from the audience.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Peter Horvath, of Horvath and Partners, will speak about the ever-changing world of Medicare coverage at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club's Monday meeting, which begins at noon. The event takes place at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street, Marietta, 30060. For more information or to make a reservation, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
CAMPAIGN TALK: The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club will kick off its 2023 programming with two GOP campaign insiders who recently started their own communications firm.
Cody Hall, a senior adviser to Gov. Brian Kemp and his outgoing communications director, and Stephen Lawson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director in 2018 and an adviser to several Georgia GOP candidates, will speak at the club’s first luncheon of 2023. The topic of their talk: “Georgia: We Won! Now What? The New Generation of Campaigns.”
Hall and Lawson launched Full Focus Communications at the end of 2022, which offers message development, strategic and crisis communications and press relations services, among others, to individuals and businesses.
The event will take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center. To register, visit CCRWC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.