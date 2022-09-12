Attendees who turned out to the Cobb County Democratic Committee's rally with Stacey Abrams over the weekend got a history lesson in how a once red county turned blue.
Introducing Abrams at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who chairs the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, recalled how that 21-member body flipped to Democratic control following the November 2018 election.
“That didn’t just happen overnight,” Allen said, referring back to 2014 when he decided to challenge state Rep. Rich Golick, R-Smyrna. In making that decision, one of the first people he sought out was Abrams, then minority leader in the Georgia House.
“And Stacey looked me in the eye, and she was honest. She said ‘It’s going to be tough,’ and she was right in that. She said, ‘It’s going to be tough, but if you keep working there is something happening in Cobb. Cobb is going to go blue.’”
Abrams proved correct. Allen lost his 2014 race against Golick and lost a second time in 2016. But the third time proved the charm in 2018 when Golick opted to retire and Allen beat Republican candidate Matt Bentley with 54.6% of the vote.
Flipping the Cobb Legislative Delegation, Allen said, allowed them to do such things as appoint members to the Cobb County Board of Elections, which in turn has authorized Sunday voting for the first time.
And helping lay the groundwork in Cobb and elsewhere in Georgia was Abrams.
“So this is a moment for us in Cobb County to show up for Stacey the way she showed up for us,” Allen said, giving Abrams a big hug before she took the stage.
“He’s not wrong that we have been working at this for a while,” Abrams said.
Abrams painted a bleak picture of Georgia Democrats in November 2010, when they lost every statewide elected office.
“The House had 68 members - the lowest number of Democrats in the House of Representatives ever, and five of them voted for me for leader before they switched parties,” she said.
But change was coming.
“I’m here to tell you about what happened next. You see, I’m good at math. And so I looked around our caucus, and yes, we had the lowest numbers that we had ever, but we also had extraordinary potential. Because as I was looking around the state, I had read the census, and I knew there were pockets in Cobb County that weren’t included in the 2010 census. I knew there were parts of Douglas County and Henry County and Gwinnett County, all these places were changing, but the numbers did not reflect the reality.”
She urged the audience to keep in mind that in Georgia, there is a lag time with the data. Abrams said the Hillary Clinton campaign was deciding where to spend money in 2016. Abrams advised them to spend it in Cobb.
“In 2016, Cobb County went blue for the first time,” Abrams said as the crowd roared its approval.
Clinton won Cobb with 48.89% of the vote (160,121 votes) to Donald Trump’s 46.69%, with Libertarian Gary Johnson taking 4.4%.
“Right now, they are already still telling the story of what is not going to happen in Cobb County, what is not going to happen in Georgia,” Abrams said. “But I can count. I can count on Cobb County to show up. I can count on Cobb County to remind Georgia that four years ago, six years ago, people didn’t believe this was possible. It‘s not always going to feel like a first time again. But it’s going to feel the way we need it to feel if we do the work. We have a chance to change this state.”
Just as Clinton won Cobb in 2016, Abrams won Cobb in 2018 during her first race for governor against Brian Kemp, receiving 54.1% (168,767 votes) to Kemp’s 44.55%.
And if there was any doubt about Cobb being blue, November 2020 put that to rest when a blue wave crashed over the county, with Democrats taking the Cobb Board of Commissioners, as well as the offices of sheriff, district attorney and Superior Court clerk.
That year, Joe Biden won Cobb with 56.3% (221,846 votes) to Trump’s 42%.
In her stump speech, Abrams outlined her campaign platform, speaking of crises in housing and gun violence.
“And God bless the sheriff and the deputies who are dealing with unspeakable loss this weekend,” she said, referring to the two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot to death on Thursday.
“We have a criminal justice crisis. We have a health care crisis. But the miracle of America is we’ve got a chance to fix the crisis on November 8.”
Abrams said it was up to voters to write the future of the state.
“I write good books for a living. I can tell you the pages haven’t been written yet. The story is still being done. And we’re going to write our own ending. And we’re going to write our own future. And we’re going to write the truth of what Georgia is. And it’s right here in Cobb County.”
A parade of other candidates were on hand to give their stump speeches, among them Marcus Flowers, candidate for the 14th Congressional District; Bob Christian, candidate for the 6th Congressional District; Bee Nguyen, candidate for secretary of state; William Boddie, candidate for labor commissioner; Janice Laws Robinson, candidate for insurance commissioner; Makia Metzger, candidate for Cobb solicitor general; and Becky Sayler, candidate for Cobb school board.
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy, D-Austell, candidate for state school superintendent, recalled how she made history when she was elected to the Georgia House in 2002. That was the year Sonny Perdue ousted Roy Barnes as governor.
“I was 23 years old," Searcy said. "The district I wanted to represent was only 30% African American. We had 130,000 constituents, and it started in Austell and went all the way up to Kennesaw. And there were so many people who said, ‘Alisha, you’re too young. You’re African American. You’re a woman. Cobb County has never seen a person of color or a woman represent us in the Georgia General Assembly.' But we worked hard, we organized, we knocked on doors, we believed in what was possible, and so I stand here as proof of the power of Cobb County, the power of possibility, the power of what we can do when we work together.”
Searcy said there have been other firsts since her election, such as the election of Craig Owens, Cobb's first Black sheriff.
“We have a history that we can be proud of. And not just because about the color of the skin, but about people being able to work together across racial and political and geographical lines, that’s what’s making history is all about,” she said.
