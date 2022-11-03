Fallout from Republican Cobb Board of Education Vice Chair David Banks’ anti-Catholic comments earlier this week continues, with Democrats now on the offensive.
Banks, for those who missed it, earlier this week wrote on Facebook, “The Roman Catholic Church can not be Christian. More paganism in its beliefs. If Roman Catholics read the Bible They would realize the false doctrines. Only Jesus Christ is the head of the church."
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna — herself a Catholic — drafted a lengthy response in the wake of the comments. But rather than address it to Banks, Anulewicz directed her frustration at Republican Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain for his “lack of any assertive or definitive response or condemnation of the continued bigotry shown by (Banks).”
Chastain told the MDJ earlier this week it wasn’t his place to weigh in on Banks’ comments.
“I really can’t comment on that, other than the fact that Mr. Banks is expressing an opinion, and it has nothing to do with school board business. All of our board members are free to express their opinions on social media … If you look around at most of our board members, they’ve freely expressed their thoughts and opinions out in the community and on social networks,” Chastain said.
(It’s also worth noting that Chastain, unlike Banks, is up for reelection next week in a heated contest against Democrat Catherine Pozniak.)
Anulewicz said her reasoning for addressing Chastain is that she’s come to “expect very little from David Banks. He has demonstrated repeatedly that he is unfit for service, and that he is both ignorant and thoughtless.
“I do, however, expect more from you. First, because you are the Board Chair, and second, because in what interactions we have had over the years, it is clear that you are intelligent and warm, and while we may not always share policy positions, you are sincerely committed to our schools, and to our children’s success,” she said. “…Of course you can comment on his remarks! You, too, are free to express your opinions on his bigoted ramblings. Every member of the Board is free to do exactly that, and it is my sincere wish that they will,” Anulewicz adds. “You, though, are the Board Chair. The onus is on you to demonstrate leadership, and in that area, on this issue, and in my opinion, you appear to lack fortitude and courage.”
Pozniak herself later took a shot at Chastain on Twitter.
“Here’s what … Chastain misses time and again: it’s OK to say hate is wrong. That’s the leadership test Chastain fails when he says this is a board member simply expressing an opinion. Well, so can you, Mr. Chair,” Pozniak wrote. “Whether formal action follows, condemnation of such remarks should be clear and unequivocal. Families and staff should hear that @CobbSchools welcomes and embraces all faiths/religions/beliefs. And that message should come from leadership, not an anonymous spokesperson.”
Also joining the fray was Cobb Democrats Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur. She wrote on Facebook, "Another display of ignorant bigotry by the Vice Chair of the Cobb School Board. He continues to embarrass and disgrace our community. And what’s worse, the Chair, David Chastain repeatedly declines to denounce the bigotry, setting a horrible example for our students and families. Show Chastain the door on November 8."
Becky Sayler, the Democrat running to replace outgoing school board member Charisse Davis, argued Banks' comments wouldn't pass muster in a classroom.
She wrote, "these comments would probably run him afoul of HB 1084, the divisive concepts law, if he was a teacher. It is wrong and irresponsible of him to do it and it's an abdication of responsibility that our board chair David Chastain brushes it off."
Banks didn’t return multiple calls for comment Tuesday when this story broke, nor did he respond to a call Thursday. Chastain couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, meanwhile, said she hadn’t followed the controversy closely enough to comment.
Republican County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, a member of the Catholic Church of St. Ann in east Cobb, said Banks “is entitled to his opinion thanks to our Constitution, Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion. I don’t agree with his statement and take offense to it and will always defend my Catholic Faith.”
This is an easy one to condemn, and Chastain should have done just that
These whiny women probably don't remember the democrat school board member who threw a gavel in a meeting once. I never heard them complain at all when a democrat county commissioner tried to hire a voodoo 'hit' on her political challenger. How about when their dem board member got involved with pole dancers & other unsavory business partners? DEMOCRATS know that their party is the party of childhood mutilation (allowing tr*nsgender surgery behind parents' backs), putting boys in girls' locker rooms & ruining girls' sports, putting illustrated gay p*rn in our elementary school media centers in the name of "inclusion." So if Banks has that opinion, whatever, at least he's not burning anyone at the stake, it's his FREE OPINION. (I personally don't even believe he meant to say what he wrote & I'm no fan of his). But he's never tried to indoctrinate my children the way marxist democrats mean to if they take over!!! And MDj, shame on you for trying to keep this manufactured controversy going. How about reporting on some REAL news for a change?
