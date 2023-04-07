Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid plans to tap firebrand Dr. Jaha Howard for a post on the county's Transit Advisory Board.
Howard, a Democrat who opted against running for a second term on the Cobb school board last year when he unsuccessfully ran for state school superintendent, will take a spot on the panel that advises the Cobb Board of Commissioners on developing and enhancing public transportation options.
The 15-member board currently has 13 spots filled, with Howard set to replace Ronald Roberts, who was appointed by late Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, and serve a two-year term.
Howard, who was on the Cobb school board from 2019-2022, constantly clashed with the board's Republican majority as well as Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, whose contract he opposed renewing.
When the board's four Republicans voted to ban critical race theory from the school system in 2021, Howard said, “This is clearly a coddling and pampering of white supremacist ideology, which is consistent with some of our worst habits."
Cupid's tapping of Howard for a post in the county government is not the first fiery critic of Ragsdale and the school board she's chosen. In January, Cupid informed county staff she would be hiring former Mableton Elementary School counselor Jennifer Susko to a temporary chief assistant role. Susko resigned from the Cobb County School District in 2021 in protest of the CRT ban and has been a vocal critical of Ragsdale and the board ever since.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs wondered what transit expertise Howard had and had a question for Cupid.
"Why is Chairwoman Cupid continually appointing divisive people to positions after they have failed at their other tasks? I can't imagine a more divisive person than Jaha Howard. Is he going to grandstand again by kneeling during the pledge at transit board meetings? This does not bring any kind of unity to Cobb County," Grubbs said.
Neither Cupid nor Howard responded to requests for comment by press time. Howard's appointment is on Tuesday's commission agenda.
MARIETTA TRAFFIC: Downtown Marietta is known for being a parking headache, as anyone who has tried to find a spot on the Square during lunchtime can attest.
Just ask Hap Smith of Smith, Tumlin, McCurley & Patrick, who recently emailed Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton to outline challenges he and his colleagues (Mayor Steve Tumlin is one of them) have had driving in and out of their law firm's parking lot, which has an entrance on Church Street and an exit on Root Street.
It was the Root Street exit, Smith told Bruton, that was causing him and his partners consistent headaches.
“It is blocked almost every single day,” Smith wrote. “Sometimes by delivery trucks; sometimes UberEats vehicles, sometimes by private cars; and sometimes by city vehicles.”
The Saturday before his email to Bruton, Smith continued, a private car blocked the exit for six hours.
Without any authority to boot, ticket or tow cars, the problem would persist, Smith said.
Another issue he identified was a blockade the city places at the Church Street entrance during major events downtown.
Smith said he guaranteed the city would not get away with blocking off a parking lot at a building owned by Philip Goldstein without paying him. Goldstein and his family are one of the largest downtown property owners.
And now, it was not going to get away with doing it to the law firm, either.
“We believe it constitutes a taking of our property by the government without just compensation,” Smith wrote.
Bruton told the MDJ he and other city officials had met with Smith and devised solutions he believes will alleviate the issues at the Root Street exit.
“We will be changing the parking designations on Root Street so that there are specific loading zones that do not block cars attempting to exit onto Root Street,” Bruton said. “We will then designate no parking zones near the entrance and mark acceptable parking spots that also do not block the travel of vehicles. New signage will be installed, and the (Marietta) Police Department will be zone patrolling Root Street to ensure that vehicles are in the proper locations.”
The Church Street blockade conundrum was also addressed, Bruton added.
“During Special Events our blockades will be positioned so that they allow cars to enter the lot as we do with other parking lots in the Downtown, and our Police and Parks Staff will monitor the traffic so that vehicles not going to the lot will be able to flow around the Square,” Bruton said.
Smith, when reached by the MDJ Friday, likewise said the meeting with Bruton had dealt with his complaints.
“It’s not even an issue, it’s all worked out,” Smith said.
FINAL THOUGHTS ON THE SESSION: In last Saturday’s MDJ, we recapped a host of issues that were considered in the state legislature this past session with two of Cobb’s lawmakers.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, discussed (and in some cases debated) issues such as passport fees, Lost Mountain cityhood, Mableton de-annexation, school accreditation, elections, transgender health care and more.
Left on the cutting room floor after that interview were the lawmakers’ final thoughts on the 2023 session.
“It was a relatively quiet session,” Setzler said. “A lot of the law things we passed, were sort of … doing the work that we're called to do to make refinements and course corrections.”
The legislature this year had a new House Speaker, Jon Burns, and a new lieutenant governor, Burt Jones. That hadn’t been the case in more than half a century, Anulewicz said.
“I think that no one really knew what to expect going into this session,” she said.
There was also a historically large number of new lawmakers.
“We lost a lot of institutional knowledge,” Anulewicz said. “But we also gained a lot of new lived experience, professional experience. … It (the freshman class) was a really impressive group of folks … from both parties.”
Chimed in Setzler, “We needed that, that's good for the state.”
Burns, when elected speaker, was seen as someone who would be a continuation of late Speaker David Ralston’s approach.
“I think Speaker Burns really was able to find his flow … Speaker Ralston was Speaker Ralston,” Anulewicz said. “… How do you become Speaker Burns, respecting the memory and the legacy of Speaker Ralston, but also charting your own course, which you have every right, and should do. And I think that Speaker Burns did a tremendous job of presiding over the House.”
Over on the Senate side, Setzler said that Burt Jones, who spent years as a backbencher, was less controlling than some of his predecessors.
“To watch the relationship he has with our senators, in both parties, the affection he has with people, there was just a really good vibe in the Senate this year,” Setzler said. "Even on issues that were controversial. There's just a mutual respect among senators that members of the public would be really, I think, inspired by … I think his 10 years … not being a leader that had power … I think that's endeared him … I think the operations are made better by it.”
Both Setzler and Anulewicz stressed that most things the House and Senate pass are unanimous, or close to it. It’s the divisive things that get the headlines.
“I tell folks, 85% of what we do is unanimous. … When I give this talk, I'll ask, what percent of things do you think are partisan? … Most folks have no idea it's largely sort of getting it right,” Setzler said.
Added Anulewicz, “Or they think we’re like Washington. And we're not anything like Washington.”
Anulewicz said she felt the Cobb Legislative Delegation is a strong group, with several committee chairs. Rep. Don Parsons, the dean of the delegation, chairs the House Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications committee.
Reps. Sharon Cooper (Public Health) and John Carson (Retirement) also chair House committees.
In the Senate, Sens. Kay Kirkpatrick (Children and Families) and John Albers (Public Safety) are committee chairs.
Anulewicz said Setzler and Rep. Doug Stoner have extra perspective from serving in both chambers. And Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett is one of the few Democrats to serve on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.
“Doc Rhett gets to pick six or eight bills a year that will go to the floor of the Senate for a vote,” Setzler said.
Setzler wrapped up by talking about his appreciation for the bicameral structure of the legislature.
“I've had issues that die in the other chamber, it makes you mad,” he said. “But the bicameral process, where you have to pass two cuts, committees on both sides, that really does vet out bad ideas and winnows down things. It's something I think our citizens can be proud of. And the cool thing is, it’s their neighbors that are doing, it's not people that do this full time.”
So Cupid picked an activist who accomplished absolutely nothing on the school board who did nothing but pull the race card on everything. Great job Cupid another outstanding addition to your squad.
