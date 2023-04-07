IMG_7115.JPG

In this March 2020 file photo, Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard interacts with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale as the board prepares for a virtual meeting.

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid
Salleigh Grubbs
Hap Smith
Bill Bruton
A day after Sine Die at the Gold Dome, two of Cobb’s legislators — state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, chair of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, and state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-west Cobb — sat down with the MDJ to discuss what did and didn’t pass this year.
Nel0303
Mike Nelson

So Cupid picked an activist who accomplished absolutely nothing on the school board who did nothing but pull the race card on everything. Great job Cupid another outstanding addition to your squad.

