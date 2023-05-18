During the Cobb school board's Thursday meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale blasted Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, accusing her of "hijacking a prayer breakfast to issue a politically-charged statement of negativity."
Ragsdale was referring to the nearly 12-minute "benediction" Cupid made during the annual Cobb County Prayer Breakfast earlier this month.
Ragsdale described attending the prayer breakfast and how most of it was inspirational and unifying. He then said some school district staff had asked or commented to him "about the derogatory statements made by Ms. Lisa Cupid ... which were seemingly directed towards some schools in our district being excellent, not all."
About nine minutes into her May 4 benediction, Cupid made the comments Ragsdale identified.
"We have top businesses here, excellent schools, for most of us," Cupid said. "Beautiful communities, for most of us, national sports team, hopefully celebrated by all of us."
Ragsdale said staff members asked him if he planned to respond to her comments.
"Well, I do not believe such negativity, especially during a prayer breakfast, deserves a response. That being said, I will instead pose this question: Do you know what the difference is between the valedictorian at, say, Pebblebrook, and the valedictorian at Allatoona? About .3," he said, "with one going to the University of Georgia, obviously with a full-ride, being the valedictorian, and one going to Georgia Tech. Or, say, the valedictorian at South Cobb and the valedictorian at Walton? That would be about .23, with one going to Georgia Tech, and one going to Duke."
That, Ragsdale said, is the example of excellence across the board in Cobb schools.
"You see, all of the families of all of our valedictorians have received an excellent education," Ragsdale said. "These are just small examples which show all of our schools provide an excellent education to all of our students. Those valedictorian representations were from last year, but I'm sure this year's will be even better."
CCSD's top-notch teachers are there to ensure every student succeeds, he added.
"We have the best teachers in the world, and the best one team there is," Ragsdale said. "As a matter of fact, when we talk about our mission of 'one team, one goal: student success,' and our vision of a school district of excellence where all students succeed, all means all. So perhaps, instead of hijacking a prayer breakfast to issue a politically-charged statement of negativity, one should just remember to do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Cupid has not yet responded to a request for comment.
But she's been public in surrounding herself with Ragsdale's loudest critics, from hiring activist Jennifer Susko, to awarding former Cobb school board member Charisse Davis at her State of the County address, to appointing former Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard to the county’s Transit Advisory Board.
Both Howard and Davis voted against renewing Ragsdale's contract while on the school board.
