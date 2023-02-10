Word on the Square is that Cobb County employees are none too pleased about a recent shakeup to their downtown parking situation.
The county, as many readers know, owns two decks off Marietta Square: one in between Cherokee and Waddell streets next to the Board of Commissioners’ building, and one on Lawrence Street by the courthouse complex.
Previously, say courthouse insiders, county government employees used the Waddell deck, while court employees used the Lawrence deck. But that changed earlier this week, when court employees were abruptly informed by the deck’s operator they would have to use the Waddell deck exclusively.
That ruffled the feathers of workers who were already irate at the parking bill being taken out of their paychecks, we’re told.
Keep in mind, by the by, that the well-titled LAZ Parking doesn’t have an attendant at the decks. Its workforce consists of an automated kiosk.
Add to that the fact that last year, the county paid off its outstanding debts on both decks with a purported savings of $1.1 million in interest payments. And when it did so, the county showed no interest in restoring the free night and weekend parking in the decks — a boon for downtown businesses given the Square’s nightmare parking situation — that was available until 2017.
So it would seem a fair question why the cash-flush county government needs to nickel and dime its workforce as it struggles to fill positions across departments.
Here’s what the county had to say:
“Employees have traditionally paid a reduced rate for parking in the Waddell Street deck. The fees go toward the operation and capital maintenance of the deck. The Waddell deck was designated for employee parking, while the Lawrence Street deck was to be used for jury and public parking. Some employees had been parking in the Lawrence Street deck, but when LAZ Parking reconfigured their machines recently, they deactivated employee access to that deck.”
IN THIS COURTROOOM: On Thursday, Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs had to check attorney Daniel White as he was representing the city of Marietta in an ongoing legal dispute with former councilman and downtown property magnate Philip Goldstein.
By force of habit, White referred to his opponent — former Gov. Roy Barnes — several times as “governor” (though he eschewed the more colloquial “guvnah”).
“In this courtroom, it’s Mr. Barnes,” Judge Grubbs said. “I tried a case against him in federal court, and my co-counsel was Jim Barnes out of Dalton, and they were both referred to as Mr. Barnes even though he was a state senator.”
Chimed in Mr. Barnes, splayed out in his reclining chair, “Don’t worry about it. I’ve been called — I don’t want you to call me any other bad names.”
Later on, Grubbs and Barnes were discussing whether Goldstein would be testifying in a trial set to begin next month.
“That is, is he going to testify to the value?” Grubbs asked, referring to the property value that’s disputed in the legal tussle. “That’s one thing. If he’s going to sit there and look pitiful — he’s not good at doing that. But anyway.”
DAVID'S GRAPEVINE: Cobb school board member David Banks is out with another head-scratching comment this week.
In his latest newsletter he calls “David’s Grapevine,” Banks referenced the last round of school board redistricting. The state legislature redraws district lines for county commission districts, school board districts and state legislative districts after the decennial census to ensure proportional representation — i.e., each district has roughly equal population.
Wrote Banks, “Every ten years all elected boundaries are redrawn to equalize the ethnicity of constituents and approved by the State Legislators.”
This, however, is incorrect. There is no requirement that each district must have equal amounts of people of different races and ethnicities.
The Cobb County School District, in fact, is being sued in federal court by a coalition of civil rights and left-leaning groups, alongside several Cobb parents, alleging the new map disenfranchised voters of color (the map’s authors have denied such charges).
Banks has made quite a name for himself on his observations around race. In the same newsletter, last summer he circulated an “ethnicity study,” in which he created tables listing the number of students, broken down by race and ethnicity, who have attended Cobb schools from 1995 through 2022.
More recently, he took aim at Catholics, claiming the Catholic church “can not be Christian.” Other episodes in Banks’ tenure include referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” sending a misinformation-filled email about vaccines to constituents, calling a constituent a “mask Nazi,” and sharing statements purportedly from the Los Angeles Times that “95% of warrants for murder in Los Angeles are for illegal aliens,” and “over 300,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles County are living in garages” (the L.A. Times has debunked those claims and never printed them).
Banks serves as vice chair of the school board. If he chooses to run again, he’ll be up for reelection in 2024.
DELAYED APOLOGY: At the close of Monday’s Smyrna City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould brought up that the council was still waiting on a formal apology from his colleague, Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson.
You may recall the MDJ reporting that, during a pre-City Council meeting on Jan. 16, six members voted to order Wilkinson to withdraw her complaint against three city staff members – Smyrna city attorney Scott Cochran, City Administrator Joe Bennett and Clerk Heather Peacon-Corn – and offer a written apology to them for potential harm done to their careers.
The motion also stipulated that the complaint would be expunged from the three staffers' personnel files.
Wilkinson’s ethics complaint against city officials came after a Smyrna resident lodged a formal grievance against her, alleging harassing behavior from the councilwoman. Wilkinson was then miffed that news of the resident's complaint was published on a December work session agenda by Clerk Peacon-Corn.
Attorney Cochran had advised Peacon-Corn that the complaint needed to be on the agenda. Cochran insisted all along he was providing sound legal advice, and Peacon-Corn and Bennett said they were merely following his direction.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told the Journal earlier this week that, as far as he knew, Wilkinson had not submitted her apology more than a week after the vote was held.
On Friday, Norton confirmed the city had still not received an apology from Wilkinson.
Wilkinson declined to comment when reached by the MDJ Tuesday.
She did not attend Monday’s meeting in-person, instead calling in by Zoom. However, by the time the board got around to agreeing that Wilkinson should apologize by the council’s next work session on Thursday, Feb. 16, she was not in the meeting – she had gotten disconnected, for some reason.
When the MDJ talked to her Tuesday, it was the first she had heard of the council’s decision in a 6-0 vote to demand her apology by Feb. 16. She promptly thanked us for the information.
CUPID IN THE NEWS: Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has been named to the Board of Managers for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG).
Cupid will represent the third of ACCG’s 12 districts, the county said in a news release, serving on behalf of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.
“On behalf of the association staff and our membership, I would like to welcome Chairwoman Cupid as one of the newest members of the Board of Managers,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “Elected by their peers, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decision-makers on behalf of our organization.”
CONDOLENCES: Glynda Chalfant, the wife of Marietta Councilman Grif Chalfant for 54 years, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the age of 74.
Mrs. Chalfant, known as “GG” in her later years, was born in Marietta Hospital on Cherokee Street and grew up in Smyrna, where she attended Campbell High School and made many lifelong friends.
Mrs. Chalfant had a passion for basketball and cheerleading and attended the University of Georgia, where she met and married Grif Chalfant.
Glynda Chalfant went on to work for Delta Airlines, and she and Grif Chalfant spent much of the next nine years traveling the world before settling down to build a family. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Marietta and Gary Bonds' Sunday School class.
Mrs. Chalfant lived for her family and friends, loved to travel and read, had a big heart, and was very creative. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.