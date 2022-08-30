Cobb residents gave their commissioners an earful last week over the proposed changes to the county’s trash pick-up protocols.
One wonders if they saw it coming.
Among the most head-scratching revelations from Jonathan Jenkins, head of Cobb’s Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Department, was that the companies who haul trash in the county were never consulted prior to rolling out the sweeping changes to the system.
The last sit-down with the waste haulers, he admitted, was way back in 2019.
The county has now asked for a mulligan – sort of. After blowback from residents, commissioners agreed last week they would rework the controversial provision that would have divided the county into four trash districts, with one hauler in each, effectively giving at most four companies an oligopoly on waste management.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell went ahead and said the whole measure should be tabled until next year's code reform cycle, while Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hoped a better plan could be put together in the coming weeks.
“It makes me apprehensive to want to continue to delay a solution, because we’ve been telling people year after year that we’re working on a solution," Cupid said.
Then on Friday, the county said it would host the haulers for a “summit” to work through the proposal. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Cobb Civic Center.
Whether it’ll be a convivial affair remains to be seen, as the county said the haulers will be asked “to address a history of complaints by residents in Cobb County of missed pickups, poor customer service, and lack of recycling services.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, however, says the day has not been saved from the county’s “draconian” overhaul of trash pickup.
“It is far from being pulled,” she told the MDJ.
One area Gambrill singled out is a section which allows the county to revoke a hauler’s permit after 30 days if they fail to correct outstanding issues with their service. Under the current free-for-all system, residents could simply phone up another hauler. But in the new proposal, she argues, it would immediately put a quarter of the county out of service if a hauler's operations were discontinued in one of the four districts.
“The county has to go out, (and) post that we need to fill this position. You then have to advertise it, post it, receive the bids, review the bids – people could be without a trash hauler for three to four months, because the county does not have the equipment to do it,” she said.
Then there’s a sentence in the draft code which seems to have conflicting language, saying haulers both "must offer ... the option" and "shall provide" recycling service to residents.
The verbiage appears garbled, and Gambrill argues it effectively creates a mandate for haulers to provide recycling service.
“They're in a crisis mode right now of picking up trash, which is a potential public health and safety issue. Recycling is not. So I can understand from a business perspective why they are not picking up recycling. Because if they have to prioritize their drivers’ hours, picking up trash is more important.
“...Yet the county is trying to come in and be a dictatorship and demand that you provide these, even if it’s not something that is desired in the market.”
Gambrill argues the changes aren't needed at all, and that the problems are being overblown so that the county can insert itself into a regulatory role.
“In the last 30 days, the county had 60 phone calls (complaining about trash service). They did not categorize if it was trash or recycling, and they did not have it detailed as far as what hauler it was, what location or if it was a repeat caller,” she said.
(The county said in an email that calls about trash have been consistent since 2019, "certainly in the hundreds," with a dedicated address for trash complaints receiving upwards of 600 emails.)
So is the commissioner in favor of scrapping the code amendments altogether?
“You bet,” Gambrill said.
Across the aisle, Commissioner Jerica Richardson says she’s also not much of a fan of what was presented before the board last week.
“The objective was to identify a stick,” Richardson said, to get sub-par trash haulers in shape. “...When we discussed some of the options, what I was really looking for was something creative that could do that. Meaning there are a minimum set of qualifications, (and) having contingency plans in the case that business could no longer operate, like if they had deficiencies or issues.”
Among the solutions she envisioned was having some reserve resources on the county’s part to fill gaps created by underperforming companies. It “would have allowed for the free market to still exist. We're not putting undue influence or burdens on particular companies.”
So, if most of the commissioners don't like this proposal, why did it ever come forward?
“I don't think that this particular department has done a lot of code changes in the past,” Richardson said.
In so many words, she added, staff members met with the board several months ago to discuss approaches they could take. While some ideas were exchanged, the final proposal never came back to the board for an OK before it was presented publicly.
“I think that last step of, ‘Hey, here is our conclusion and what we're putting in the proposal,’ was just missed,” Richardson said.
Given the county’s only got a couple weeks before public hearings on the code amendments kick off, with a vote not far behind, the Journal asked Richardson what she thinks of the odds of a major trash pick-up package passing this time around.
“A significant change? I would put it very close to zero. Some change, you know, that’s a little bit higher … but I'm not comfortable with anything that I've seen yet,” she said.
It's unclear what Cupid wants to do. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Dems and the Cobb school board: One Democrat on the Cobb school board and two running to join him made the trip to Columbus over the weekend for the state Democratic Party’s convention.
Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins was joined at the convention by Becky Sayler, the Dems’ nominee in Post 2, and Nichelle Davis, the Dems’ nominee in Post 6.
Sayler is running for the seat held by Dr. Jaha Howard, while Davis is running for the seat held by Charisse Davis. Both Howard and Charisse Davis are stepping off the board at year's end after a single term.
Nichelle Davis has no Republican challenger. Sayler will face Republican Stephen George, but her district is considered safely blue.
Hutchins said he’s had relationships with both Davis and Sayler for years.
“Nichelle Davis used to be a teacher at Lindley Middle School many years ago, and so I have been in constant communication with her down through the years, as she has always had her focus on education, and improving educational outcomes for all students,” Hutchins said. “And so it was exciting when she decided to run and seek election.
“... Becky Sayler, I met her a couple of years ago as well, as she was advocating for the (dual language immersion) program at Nickajack Elementary School. And she and several other parents were talking about DLI programs in the area. I had several in my area … three of the elementary schools (in Hutchins’ district) have since stopped providing that particular programming. And we were discussing how we could further those efforts…”
Students in dual-language immersion, or “DLI,” are instructed in two different languages throughout the school day and throughout their education. It is intended to help students reach fluency at a much younger age than students who simply study a foreign language as a single class. Cobb provides Spanish DLI programs at several schools.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in April that dual-language immersion programs at City View, Clarkdale, Fair Oaks, Hollydale, Norton Park and Riverside elementary schools would not accept new kindergarteners in the 2022-23 school year. He cited staffing challenges and performance data in announcing the decision, which was made by district staff and did not receive a board vote.
Hutchins said Sayler has also sought advice from him about working with schools such as South Cobb High, which during redistricting was moved from his district into Post 2.
“There was a lot of excitement in the room. It seems that the trumpets have come out, and there's a rally cry that's moving across the state in regards to securing key state positions,” Hutchins said of the convention. “And so we'll be watching to see how everything turns out in November, but there's a lot of excitement.”
