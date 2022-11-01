David Banks appears to be at it again.
The vice chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education has a history of making incendiary, offensive, and bone-headed comments in his online communications and seemingly added to that list this week with a bit of theological intolerance.
Responding to a lengthy post from former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd on the story of Martin Luther – the German monk who kicked off the Protestant-Catholic split 500 years ago – Banks’s Facebook account posted the following comment:
"The Roman Catholic Church can not be Christian. More paganism in its beliefs. If Roman Catholics read the Bible They would realize the false doctrines. Only Jesus Christ is the head of the church."
The most charitable reading would be that perhaps Banks’ account was hacked, but the board member responded to neither phone calls nor emails requesting comment.
Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain, meanwhile, said, “I really can’t comment on that, other than the fact that Mr. Banks is expressing an opinion, and it has nothing to do with school board business. All of our board members are free to express their opinions on social media … If you look around at most of our board members, they’ve freely expressed their thoughts and opinions out in the community and on social networks.”
But, Mr. Chairman, they shouldn't freely express thoughts that disparage an entire religion.
A statement from the Cobb School District echoed Chastain's comment: "Board members are NOT employees of the district, but elected officials. Their personal thoughts and opinions are their own and do not represent the Cobb County School District or our policies," the district said.
For his part, Shepherd told the MDJ he "considers it a personal attack as it's against my own family," noting he was raised in a household where his mother was Catholic and his father Jewish. Shepherd said he split the difference and became a Methodist.
"Of course that’s a little tongue and cheek on my part, but that being said about half my family is Jewish and on the other side, they are Catholics. That includes my mother and my brother. So while it may be a generic statement of some to disparage the beliefs of any denomination, whether it’s antisemitism or anti-Catholicism, I consider it a personal attack as it’s against my own family. I have settled on my own beliefs because it matches what I most closely believe is the intention of God through the holy Scriptures. What others believe is between them and their relationship with God," Shepherd said.
It wouldn’t be the first time Banks has let loose the bizarre and insulting thoughts in his head. Other episodes in his tenure include referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” sending a misinformation-filled email about vaccines to constituents, calling a constituent a “mask Nazi,” and sharing statements purportedly from the Los Angeles Times that “95% of warrants for murder in Los Angeles are for illegal aliens,” and “over 300,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles County are living in garages” (the L.A. Times has debunked those claims and never printed them).
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta encompasses the northern third of the state including Atlanta and Cobb County and claims 1.2 million registered members or 16% of the overall population. If that percentage holds for the Cobb School District's 106,000 students, 17,000 Catholics would be enrolled in Cobb schools, the institution over which Banks presides.
One wonders who still thinks it’s a good idea that Mr. Banks have himself a public platform.
BROUHAHA: Last week, the MDJ reported on the dustup at west Cobb’s Veterans Affairs clinic in which a patient was purportedly kicked to the curb for refusing to wear a mask inside the building. The veteran in question — Robby Entrekin — was said to have told staffers he couldn’t wear a mask because he has PTSD, and the facial coverings induce panic attacks.
The incident, naturally, was seized upon by GOP lawmakers Barry Loudermilk and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the latter of whom said Entrekin was “ASSAULTED” when an employee batted away the cell phone Entrekin was using to record the encounter.
The Journal then checked with the Cobb County Police Department, who said they had no record of the incident. When MDJ reporter Jake Busch caught up with Rep. Greene at her south Cobb whistle stop last week, she said the Journal got it wrong.
“That is completely false, because I spoke to the Cobb County Police Department myself. They absolutely have record of it. There is going to be a report coming,” Greene said.
We double-checked with CCPD – even filing an open records request. The response?
“The Cobb County Police Department has reviewed its files and has determined there are no responsive documents to your request.”
WILDMAN'S KENNESAW FALLOUT: It’s safe to say the controversy surrounding the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus Store in Kennesaw has not blown over. Instead, the presence of the Confederate-themed store in the heart of downtown has created an ongoing tempest in the community.
Just ask Kennesaw Councilwoman Tracey Viars, who wrote on Facebook last Friday that “the city has never felt this level of divisiveness and hostility in (her) time since moving here in 1995.”
Last Wednesday’s Around Town detailed new allegations from former Kennesaw Councilwoman Cris Eaton Welsh, who accused Mayor Derek Easterling of harassing her daughter at North Cobb High, where Welsh’s daughter is a senior student, and the mayor teaches.
Journal requests for comment to Easterling and the city’s spokeswoman went unanswered. MDJ reporter Jake Busch asked the mayor for comment again at a Cobb Chamber event last Thursday; Easterling declined.
As a reminder, Welsh’s father, James “Doc” Eaton, resigned his council seat earlier this year when Wildman’s reopened after the death of its founder. Eaton was outraged that the city stood by and let the store continue operating. To further demonstrate their frustration, his family moved their chiropractic business from a Main Street storefront to a new location outside city limits.
For decades, Wildman’s attracted infamy as a store chock-full of Confederate antiques and books, items that caricature Black Americans, pro-segregation posters and other racist knickknacks. Welsh argues it’s holding back downtown Kennesaw from reaching its potential; the city maintains it has no authority to interfere with the operation of a private business, and that Wildman’s is properly licensed and up to code.
Last Thursday, Welsh wrote on social media that her sister’s sandwich shop, Eatin’ Fresh, was shut down “due to the type of business occupancy license they hold after a complaint from an anonymous citizen.”
“This had nothing to do with health code violations, just more pettiness in Kennesaw,” Welsh wrote.
This is apparently part of a pattern. Welsh told us last week that someone from “the white bread peanut gallery,” a group of “negative Nancys … who all hate me,” had called the city to complain about unpermitted construction at the former Eaton Chiropractic space, now an event space called the Venue on Main. Welsh said the new tenants had just repainted the walls, and no violations occurred.
And in her post, Viars said that someone “mysteriously called the city yesterday to report that Lazy Guy Distillery had an illegal bar with illegal seating.”
Viars, who works in real estate, also works at the distillery. She wrote that Lazy Guy is complying with the law.
“No rules are being violated. All taxes are being paid. Please don’t waste city staff time with false reports. They have real work to do,” she wrote.
What’s more, Viars accused a certain someone (without naming names) of waging a “bullying effort” against Kennesaw, and said that effort has affected her personally, professionally and financially.
“I’ve stood by, said nothing as people who will treat me like a friend when they see me face to face or call me when they need information call me an idiot, a racist, spineless, say I need to be voted out, kicked out, kicked and much worse,” wrote Viars. “Guess what folks, it’s gotten tough and I STAYED. I am none of those things. Facebook warriors…Just because potshots and low blows are part of this role, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. Please consider there’s a real human with a real life on the other side of your keyboard.”
Viars went on to say she doesn’t know who called code enforcement on the sandwich shop, but that she was an ardent supporter of the business, even helping them with an air conditioning issue.
The councilwoman added that she was “an ardent supporter of everything the Eatons ever got involved in including the Venue (on Main) and I wholeheartedly support the new business in their space and wish them great success.”
Added Viars, “if you want to go, go, just don’t burn down the city on your way out. And certainly stop messing with tax paying and rule following businesses.”
It’s been 158 years since William T. Sherman’s Union troops fought their way over Kennesaw Mountain. But in Kennesaw, it once again is a house divided.
MAKING A STINK: The saga of the three city-owned dumpsters behind House of Lu on Marietta Square has dragged on for 15 years. After more discussion among the Marietta City Council last week about the dumpsters’ fate, little has changed.
The Journal caught up with Marietta Councilman Grif Chalfant after the latest discussion on what to do with the dumpsters, which has focused on working with Marietta First Baptist Church to enclose them behind the church’s parking lots.
This plan, as Chalfant explained, could close access to Root Street from Hansell Street northward, and it would result in the sale by the city of that part of Root Street and part of Dobbs to the church.
After a few weeks of renewed discussion about the dumpsters, Chalfant said the council has sent the city’s public works director, Mark Rice, back to the church to further plot the dumpsters’ future.
In the meantime, they remain on the curb of Hansell Street, and for now, the stinky saga continues unresolved.
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME: While many baseball fans are focused on the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, some in Cobb County are still smarting over the loss of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game – not only because of the loss of revenue, but the chance for Cobb County to show off Truist Park and the next-door live-work-play development, The Battery, on a national stage.
You’ll recall that MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred pulled the game from the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark over a change in Georgia election law that some claimed made it more difficult to vote. (If early voting numbers for the Nov. 8 midterm election are any indication, those assertions completely missed the mark. Voting records are being set.)
Of course, the home team Atlanta Braves thwarted MLB’s attempt to punish Georgia, Cobb County and Truist Park by bringing the 2021 World Series to Cobb County and beating Houston to earn the world championship crown.
Still, there is talk of whether MLB will ever right the wrong and grant Truist another shot at the All-Star game. Next year’s mid-summer classic goes to Seattle and the 2026 game has been slated for Philadelphia. That still leaves the 2024 and 2025 events up for grabs and many feel Atlanta should be in the running.
During the question-and-answer period at a town hall with Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, Kiwanian Alice Summerour asked if there had been any movement on a rescheduling. Cupid said she had no recent information, but confirmed it’s being discussed. “I did hear things about the All-Star Game last year. I have not heard anything yet … this year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m pretty sure there are others that are having that conversation.”
When the game was pulled, Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism, famously stated the All-Star game was worth about $100 million to the local economy.
Atlanta last hosted the all stars at Turner Field 22 years ago in 2000. Before that, the game was in town at Atlanta Stadium in 1972.
OVERHEARD in the grocery checkout line: “If I see that commercial one more time, I’m going to put a gun to MY temple.”
