A Republican east Cobb businessman with children at Dodgen Middle and Walton High will formally announce his plans to run for the seat held by Cobb school board member David Banks at Saturday’s Cobb GOP breakfast. The post represents Walton, Wheeler and Pope high schools.
The primary is tentatively scheduled for May 21, 2024, with the general election Nov. 5, 2024.
John Cristadoro, 45, describes himself as an entrepreneur who owns Alliance Activation, a media agency that negotiates advertising for clients. He’s also a partner with the tax resolution firm Alliance Tax Solutions.
Cristadoro said he reached out to Banks to try and have lunch with him, but he didn’t hear back and is unclear if Banks is seeking reelection. That's par for the course for Banks. He didn't return our calls either.
Born in New Orleans, Cristadoro was an Army brat whose family moved around the country, as well as to Germany. He attended high school in Ellijay and earned a political science degree from the University of New Orleans, enlisting his sophomore year in the Air Force National Guard, in which he served six years.
He and his wife, Malgorzata Cristadoro, have lived in east Cobb for the last dozen or so years, where he’s active in the community, serving as the eighth grade head football coach for the Walton program. He’s also coached youth wrestling since his son began wrestling in the third grade. Cristadoro serves on the boards of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Advocates for Love, a not for profit that operates an orphanage in the Dominican Republic.
Explaining why he wants to run for office, Cristadoro told the MDJ he’s not one to sit on the sidelines and complain when there is an issue to address.
“And so when all the chaos that was going on on the school board a couple years ago, it brought it to my attention, people started saying, ‘Hey, you should really consider this.’ At the time I was a bit hesitant because I’ve never done this in the past nor did I want to deal with half of the people being angry at me all the time.”
But he began to think about his children and the children of his friends.
“And so I wanted to engage on the local level to make sure that the positive things that are going on right now in Cobb County schools continue. That’s it in a nut shell," he said.
The chaos he referenced is when the school district’s accreditation firm was conducting its botched investigation of the district.
In addition, “There were some other individuals on the board that I believed that were — how do I pick my words? — using the platform for personal purposes versus to protect our kids, and again, unfortunately in today’s political climate everything has been over politicized. It’s either left or right. It’s a this or a that. People should communicate. People should work together. People should get stuff done and school boards shouldn’t be political, in my opinion. I mean, I know it’s a bit naive to say, but kids are kids are kids.”
Whether or not school boards should be political, the Cobb school board is arguably the most partisan board in the county. Republicans are holding onto control by a single seat, something the Cobb Democratic Party is determined to change. How does he plan to navigate such a hyperpartisan environment?
“Well, that’s the entire country and school boards are a microcosm of that,” Cristadoro said. “So I’m going to approach it the same way I approach my business and working with my team on a day to day, whether it’s in the agency or the tax business or even clients.
"Come in with an open mind ready to listen and conversate, and try to figure out where on what issues do we agree and build upon that. … If in fact every individual on the school board has the kids in mind, and their benefit in mind, then we should all be willing to work together on that end goal and not make it more than that. And so I’m not saying I’ll agree with everyone, but I will darn sure give the opportunity to listen and try to agree on some things.”
Cristadoro said he has some experience with this as an east Cobb coach.
“I deal with parents on a daily basis that have kids playing for me that don’t get playing time or they don’t agree with my philosophy of how I’m coaching. And they let me hear it. In east Cobb, I’ll tell you, every child is going to get a scholarship, and every child is going to play professional whatever they’re playing, according to their parent. And so I have to listen and shake my head and sort of parse out the stuff that I can take and use it for the betterment of the kids,” he said.
Cristadoro said his top three platform issues are 1) safety and security of the students, 2) a laser focus on maintaining academic standards and 3) creating an initiative that gives students entrepreneurial opportunities.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST? Old tensions over one of downtown's largest property owners reared their head at Wednesday night’s Marietta council meeting.
It was before the discussion of Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin’s proposal to add new restrictions on building apartments near the downtown railroad tracks. Citing safety reasons after recent train derailments, the mayor has floated the idea of an overlay zone — 50-foot buffers on each side of the railroad easements, within which apartments would be banned.
Before the Judicial/Legislative Committee discussed the proposal, Councilman Joseph Goldstein wanted to disclose, on the record, that “members of my family and/or entities owned by either myself and/or entities of my family own property within the proposed overlay zone.”
Goldstein’s father Philip owns much of the real estate around Marietta Square, and represented Ward 7 on the council for decades before being succeeded by his son.
Committee Chairman Andy Morris asked, “So, you going to step down?”
The younger Goldstein (who does not serve on the committee) has at times left the dais to sit in the audience when recusing himself as his father did before him. But not this time.
“No,” Goldstein responded, before turning to look at Morris. “No, I’m not.”
After a pause, Morris asked, “Are you going to listen?”
Goldstein responded with a simple, “mm-hmm.”
The questions continued.
“Are you going to ask any questions?” Morris asked.
Goldstein did not respond.
“The big question is, is he going to vote?” said Councilman Grif Chalfant.
Morris added, “I don't guess I have to call on him if he's not going to answer me.”
Later in the discussion, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson was discussing the central business district zoning rules with Rusty Roth, the city’s planning and zoning chief. By that point, the deliberations had moved away from the specifics of the railroad proposal. The council was now casting about for a legal justification to prevent developer Bridger Properties from building apartments at their property north of Marietta Square Market.
“In CBD, and let me know if we need to bring this up as a different topic, because I feel like we've kind of gone far afield … I'm kind of looking at Mr., um…” Richardson said, before pointing across the dais at Goldstein.
Chalfant piped up again.
“He shouldn’t be in this —”
“Well, he is,” Richardson said.
She then said “we’ll get to that,” adding it was a conversation for another day.
Muttered Chalfant, “tried that for 20 years, being on council.”
Goldstein did not end up saying anything during the discussion of the railroad overlay district, which did not advance out of committee.
At the end of the meeting, city attorney Doug Haynie said the council needed to enter executive session to discuss pending litigation.
“You need to step down please,” Haynie said to Goldstein, who agreed and left the dais.
The litigation referenced was the civil suit between Philip Goldstein and the city over 11 parking spaces he lost to a city condemnation. The spaces in a lot Goldstein owns were seized by the city in 2013 for construction of the Mountain-to-River Trail.
Philip Goldstein, represented by former Gov. Roy Barnes, sued the city after rejecting its initial appraisal of around $106,000. The city’s latest estimate for the property was $96,000, and an appraiser hired by Goldstein and Barnes set the value at about $393,000. In early March, a Cobb County jury awarded Philip Goldstein $262,474.13, roughly right in the middle of what the city and Goldstein each valued the property at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.