The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club’s candidate event at the Strand Theatre Monday evening ended with the dramatic reveal of who won the results of its “Peach Poll," a poll in which, as befitting a women's club, only the females of the species were permitted to vote.
Gov. Brian Kemp easily won the straw poll for governor, receiving 57.4% with David Perdue coming in second with 21.3%. The remaining 20% or so were undecided or picked one of the other candidates.
Herschel Walker came in first for U.S. senator with 34.1%, followed by Gary Black at 22.6%, Latham Saddler with 18.9% and Josh Clark with 8.8%.
(Compare that to a poll released Friday by SurveyUSA that found Herschel Walker at 62% with his closest opponent, Black, with just 6%.)
Jody Hice won for secretary of state with 39.1% with David Belle Isle coming in second at 23.4 %, followed by TJ Hudson with 13.5%, incumbent Brad Raffensperger at 12.5% and 11.5% undecided.
Butch Miller won for lieutenant governor with 73.1%, trailed by Burt Jones with 17%. Some 7.1% were undecided, with the rest made up of the other candidates in the race.
In the attorney general's race, incumbent Chris Carr won 56.7%, John Gordon received 35% and 8.3% were undecided.
Incumbent Richard Woods won for state school superintendent with 41.5%, followed by John Barge with 29.9% and 28.7% undecided.
For labor commissioner, state Sen. Bruce Thompson, who represents part of north Cobb, came in first with 52.7% followed by Mike Coan with 26.6%, 16.6% undecided and less than 5% for Kartik Bhatt.
For insurance commissioner, incumbent John King received 52.5%, Patrick Witt got 28.7%, 15% were undecided and less than 4% chose Ben Cowert.
Nancy Couch, head of the Republican Women’s Club, said 354 attended the event.
The candidates, ranging from attorney general to secretary of state, joined moderator Benita Cotton Orr on stage to share their platforms with the audience. Tricia Pridemore introduced the program, noting that as chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, that makes her the state’s chief utility regulator.
“That also makes me this evening the chief regulator of these festivities,” Pridemore warned. She had occasion to use her regulatory powers. For example, when Attorney General Chris Carr was outlining his record on stage, someone from the audience shouted out “Election integrity!” followed by someone else shouting “Yeah!”
“I want to remind you all to please be quiet and please be respectful of the candidates," Pridemore admonished.
Among those in the audience was Sue Everhart, doyenne of the Georgia GOP.
“Well, I loved what everybody said, and they said what I wanted to hear. Now are they going to do what they said they were going to do? That's my takeaway,” Everhart told Around Town after the event.
STATE SCHOOL SUPER: Former Georgia Schools Superintendent John Barge, who is challenging incumbent Richard Woods for his old job in the Republican primary, was pretty scathing regarding the state of education in Georgia when it came time for him to talk at Monday's forum.
Barge said Georgia must return to the core mission of what education is.
“We are so far in deep with social-emotional learning, critical race theory, diversity, equity, inclusion, our teachers cannot concentrate on teaching what they were trained to teach and our student outcomes show that right now,” he told the audience at the Strand Theatre.
Political, social and cultural agendas must be kept out of the classrooms and teachers must be allowed to return to the basics, “teaching children how to think, not what to think, and make sure they’re educated, not indoctrinated."
Also essential, Barge continued, is renewing the trust of parents in their school systems, something that has been eroded.
“We’ve gone so far down the road in social-emotional learning, critical race theory, all these things, parents are not trusting our schools, and we’ve got to get back to a situation where they believe that their schools have the best interest of their children at heart.”
He called the Georgia Department of Education "an extremely toxic environment" with the current administration having three whistleblower lawsuits filed against it. In addition, “There is very little coming out of the department to help local school districts, to guide them, provide vision for them, provide services to help them achieve what they need to achieve.”
Barge said when he was superintendent in 2013, the overall quality of Georgia’s educational system ranked seventh in the nation in Education Week's Quality Count Study.
“That same study in 2020 ranked Georgia now 31st. We had fallen 24 slots in seven years,” he said.
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores have also fallen, he said.
Woods, who was elected in 2014 when Barge ran for governor, was first to speak, calling himself a “Christian, constitutional, conservative Republican.”
Woods described replacing the Common Core standards as a win on his watch, as was the reduction in testing.
“We’ve seen the largest reduction of state-mandated testing in our state system," he said.
Woods bragged about Georgia's graduation rates and of Georgia beating the nation's SAT and ACT scores. He said he was also pleased to have expanded U.S. history in grades three through five where before it had only been two years.
"One of the things I’m really excited about is at the beginning of next year every high school student will take a strong personal finance class in the state of Georgia," he said, a line that won him applause.
He also applauded the new law Gov. Kemp signed cracking down on critical race theory.
"One of the things we did finish up this last legislative session is that I worked with the governor and the General Assembly to make sure we took on CRT head on," Woods said. "I was your first elected official to stand out against it."
The new law will protect students from "divisive language" Woods said, "and also from inappropriate materials and content that has no place in our schools."
ENDORSEMENTS: The Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA) has endorsed Cobb Chief Assistant Solicitor Chris Lanning in his race for Cobb solicitor general. GABWA is a statewide organization, established in 1981 by a group of African-American women. Momentum continues to grow for Lanning, who recently also secured endorsements from the Working Families Party, Sheriff Craig Owens, District Attorney Flynn Broady and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
GABWA issued the following statement regarding their endorsement: "Based on your candidate questionnaire responses, interview presentation and the majority vote of our members, GABWA agrees that your platform and vision align with our mission to (1) nurture, support, and galvanize the power of Black women attorneys; (2) advocate for women and children; and (3) empower our communities. Thank you for your commitment to the citizens of Georgia in this regard.”
Early voting in the Democratic Primary began May 2 and Election Day is May 24.
In other endorsement news, Lisa Campbell, one of three Democrats vying to replace state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in House District 35, has received the endorsement of the Georgia Association of Educators.
“As the daughter and granddaughter of public schoolteachers, I am especially thrilled to receive this endorsement from the Georgia Association of Educators,” said Campbell, a business consultant in northwest Cobb. “I look forward to working together to fully fund public education every year, support our teachers and staff, and address the inequities currently experienced by many of our students. I believe in our Georgia public schools and I am committed to the success of every student. Together, with parents, educators and communities, I know we can further our shared goal for a great public school education for all Georgia learners.”
APPOINTMENTS: Last week, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved the reappointment of Keylan Mitchell and Nathan Wade to the county recreation board. The two were nominated by Commissioners Monique Sheffield and JoAnn Birrell, respectively, and their terms will run to 2027.
