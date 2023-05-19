The Cobb Republican Party is in the market for a new home.
The Cobb GOP has had its headquarters in the strip mall across from Roswell Street Baptist Church since 2010. The space was originally leased when the strip mall was owned by the church, which sold the property to an investment group, said Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs.
“That was one of the reasons why it was a great location because rent was very, very affordable because there was someone in the church who helped negotiate a great deal for the GOP. It's been a great location. I love the location.”
Grubbs said when she met with the landlord about renewing the lease, he declined to renew it, given an adjoining tenant in the strip mall, a Vespa dealer, wanted to expand into the GOP space as well as the space next to the GOP office. The landlord offered Grubbs the 8,000-square-foot building across the parking lot from their building, which Grubbs loved until she learned it was double the rent.
“We're not a retail business, so we have to be fiscally conscientious of spending our membership fees and dues and contributions in a way that is responsible. We're going to find someplace else and it will be fine. You know, people shouldn't be up in arms about it because we're having to move, not because of financial reasons or any other reason. It’s just that it was the natural end of the lease. He did extend it for us for a month.”
Grubbs said she and GOP veteran Donna Rowe have been looking at potential spots this week. She’d like to find a space in Marietta, given that folks come from all over the county to attend GOP events.
“We want to make it convenient for everybody to have access,” she said.
The Cobb Democratic Committee holds its monthly meetings in spaces like the Smyrna Community Center, Switzer Library or Lindley Middle School’s auditorium. Grubbs said the GOP could always do that too, but would prefer a permanent, large meeting space.
“We have a committee meeting this week. We’ll get input from the stakeholders and see what they say. Everybody enjoys having a bigger headquarters because when we have people come in to speak there's room for everybody.”
Grubbs said the GOP’s monthly breakfast will meet at the existing headquarters for the last time on June 3rd. Former Sen. Josh McKoon, candidate for Georgia GOP chair, is the speaker, and possibly Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer.
ON THE LEFT: Local activist Laura Judge has officially thrown her hat in the ring for Cobb Board of Education Post 5.
Judge, a Democrat, launched her campaign at Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in east Cobb Thursday evening. Judge is a mother of two children who attend Cobb schools and an active volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for the Cobb County school board,” she said in a campaign announcement. “While our East Cobb schools are some of the best in not only the county, but the state and nation, community members still have questions regarding financial decisions, literacy concerns, school safety, and discipline issues.”
David Banks was first elected to the Post 5 seat in 2008, which he has held for the last 15 years.
The 82-year-old told the MDJ last month he plans to decide on whether to run for a fifth term sometime in the summer.
“My desire would be to run, but there are some factors like health, hearing, eyesight, some things that started to happen that two years ago I wouldn’t have even thought about,” Banks said. “But now they are, so I have to make a decision, what’s best for my constituents.”
Judge is active with Watching the Funds - Cobb, a group led by leftwing activists critical of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Republicans on the school board.
She is also the education chair in Democratic Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s "Community Cabinet."
Judge took to Twitter on Friday to defend Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid after Ragsdale said Thursday Cupid "hijacked" this month's Cobb County Prayer Breakfast with negative political statements about Cobb schools.
"I don’t see her talking about the schools, but the experiences for the PEOPLE," Judge said in a tweet. "When we have schools with bullet holes, students being assaulted, antisemitic graffiti on the walls…that changes the experience for some families. I don’t think it’s a reflection on our great schools. But how we can make it great for every family. I do hope that our superintendent and chairwoman can come together and discuss/rectify this privately rather than so publicly. And to be clear, this is MY opinion…I do not speak for the chairwoman as she has her own voice and can clarify. I just want Cobb to come together."
Judge is the first Democrat to enter the 2024 race, though she was not the first candidate to announce a bid for Banks’ seat. In early April, Republican east Cobb businessman John Cristadoro formally announced his plans to run for Banks’ seat.
Cristadoro has children at Dodgen Middle and Walton High, and he’s active in the community, serving as the eighth grade head football coach for the Walton program.
He’s also coached youth wrestling since his son began wrestling in the third grade. Cristadoro serves on the boards of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Advocates for Love, a not for profit that operates an orphanage in the Dominican Republic.
The primary is tentatively set for May 21, 2024, while the general is scheduled for November 5, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.