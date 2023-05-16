An ethics complaint against a member of the Cobb County Transit Advisory Board alleging conflict of interest was stopped in its tracks by the Cobb Board of Ethics this week.
Lance Lamberton, head of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, lodged the complaint against Matthew Stigall, a mass transit activist appointed to the transit board last year by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
Stigall is one of 15 members on the board, with each member of the Cobb Board of Commissioners getting three appointees.
(Most recently, Cupid tapped former Cobb school board member and firebrand Dr. Jaha Howard to fill a vacant spot on the board.)
In his complaint, Lamberton claimed Stigall violated two ethics code provisions: one requiring public officials to maintain impartiality and independent judgment, and another that requires officials to not take part in activity that “places them in a position of conflict between their private interest and public interest.”
“My ethics complaint against Mr. Stigall is based upon what I surmise is a conflict of interest between Mr. Stigall’s advocacy for passage of a mass transit tax by forming an advocacy group, Cobb 4 Transit, while simultaneously serving on Cobb County’s Transit Advisory Board,” Lamberton said.
Specifically, Lamberton viewed Stigall’s October transit board vote supporting a referendum for a 30-year, 1% sales tax to fund transit as the crux of the alleged violation. Lamberton said Stigall should have recused himself from the vote based on his advocacy for transit outside of the board.
The ethics board disagreed.
Ethics board Chairman Carlos Rodriguez, who also chairs the Cobb Bar Association, honed in on Lamberton’s “concession” that the missions of Stigall’s Cobb 4 Transit nonprofit and the advisory board align.
“You have conceded that the mission of Cobb 4 Transit is for the presumable benefit to the county,” Rodriguez said. “There would therefore not be any conflict of interest from a nonfinancial standpoint, given that concession.”
That concession is telling, Rodriguez said, in addition to the fact that Stigall is not gaining financially from either role.
“Your phrase was, ‘There’s no fiduciary conflict,’ but if (Stigall’s) role on Cobb 4 Transit is with a mission designed for the benefit of Cobb County, then that’s exactly what the code of ethics requires of these public officers,” Rodriguez said.
Stigall’s attorney, Kimberly DeCarrera, drew a comparison between Stigall’s case and that of Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who faced an ethics complaint brought by GOP activist Debbie Fisher in January and saw it dismissed by the ethics board in March.
Fisher’s complaint accused Richardson of violating county rules in voting twice last year to support the county’s home rule redistricting effort, which is aimed at redrawing the commission district boundaries to keep Richardson in office.
Fisher also took aim at a political group — For Which It Stance — created last year by Richardson to support her bid to keep her seat. Richardson’s interest in the group, Fisher argued, created a financial conflict of interest.
“We were here two months ago, talking about this exact same issue with Commissioner Richardson,” DeCarrera said.
Both Richardson and Stigall have nonprofits focused on political issues, DeCarrera said.
“However, just like with Commissioner Richardson on March 13, there is no conflict of interest by having a nonprofit organization which the board member does not have a financial gain or benefit that’s in opposition to the interest of Cobb County,” DeCarrera said.
Ultimately, the ethics board voted unanimously to dismiss Lamberton’s complaint.
Stigall said he was “thankful” for the dismissal, noting it cost him in both time and money to attend the meeting.
“Just wanted to make sure my name was cleared and there was no more risk to it,” Stigall said. “I’ve put a lot of my energy, money, sweat into advocating for public transit, and these are just other things, I guess, I’ve got to put up with.”
Whether complaints like these would deter him from his advocacy, Stigall was unequivocal.
“It just motivates me more,” Stigall said.
Lamberton, for his part, was disappointed in the outcome of the complaint.
“My complaint was very narrowly focused,” Lamberton said. “Based upon my arguments, based upon my understanding of the code … I do think there was a conflict of interest and he should have recused himself. I’m not asking for much, but simply that.”
Asked if his intent in bringing the complaint stemmed from his opposition to the transit tax referendum, Lamberton said his “intent is to further the agenda of the Cobb Taxpayers Association.”
And when I see that there is a conflict of interest, I feel that it’s a responsibility in my role as a leader of this organization to bring that to the public’s attention and they can decide for themselves whether or not my intent was good or bad,” he said.
CONGRESS: U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta joined two colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives in reintroducing bipartisan legislation that ensures veterans in need of anesthesia continue to get the care they need through the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Protect Lifesaving Anesthesia Care for Veterans Act bars the removal or replacement of expert physician anesthesiologists at the VA when administering surgery-related anesthesia.
The reintroduction of the bill follows a recent proposal from the VA to eliminate physician anesthesiologists from the team of doctors tasked with administering anesthesia during surgery and replace them with a “nurse-only” model.
The VA’s current policy directs a physician anesthesiologist to lead a team of certified registered nurse anesthetists to jointly monitor patients and together provide safe anesthesia care to veterans.
This universally adopted model of care is used when treating civilians at the nation’s top medical facilities, including the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins and Emory University Hospitals and is also the law in 46 states.
“Our veterans have earned the best quality of care available and should never be subjected to a lower standard of anesthesia care than the general public,” Scott said. “Experts across the country are clear – any effort to remove the most qualified and experienced doctors from providing anesthesia can and will unnecessarily risk the lives of our veterans, especially during lifesaving surgical care. I am pleased to once again introduce the Protect Lifesaving Anesthesia Care for Veterans Act to ensure our nation’s heroes and their families continue to receive the full industry-standard of quality care.”
The bill has been endorsed by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Medical Association, the Military-Veterans Advocacy, Inc. and the American Medical Student Association.
TRANSITIONS: Cobb politico Jake Evans has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig as a litigator.
Evans joins the firm from Hall Booth Smith, P.C., where he worked as a managing partner.
Evans formerly chaired the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, and last year made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination in the Sixth Congressional District.
“Joining Greenberg Traurig allows me to continue serving clients at the highest level and exponentially grow my practice due, in part, to the firm’s global platform of highly-skilled attorneys ready to collaborate on an impressive range of matters in virtually any forum,” Evans said. “I am honored to build on the firm’s stellar legacy and reputation in Atlanta and beyond and to help continue the growth of one of the most dominant litigation groups in the country.”
