On a Thursday evening Zoom call, Cobb’s state legislators were briefed on some of the hiccups that have occurred during early voting by Janine Eveler, Cobb’s elections director.
To recap, an error with redistricting led to 111 voters casting a ballot in the Cobb Board of Education Post 4 race, despite the fact that they live in Post 5.
A group of voters — 1,112, to be exact — who are registered in precinct Sandy Plains 01 were “incorrectly coded” as Post 4 voters despite actually being Post 5 voters. The error occurred after the Cobb school board maps were redrawn. District lines for school boards and other government bodies are redrawn every 10 years, to ensure each district is roughly equal in population.
Of that group of 1,112, a total of 111 voted in the Nov. 8 election before the error was caught. Ballots are anonymous, and once cast cannot be retrieved or altered, so the ballots will be included in the election results.
The margin of victory in Post 4 will determine whether the 111 incorrect ballots have legal consequences. If the race is decided by less than that margin, the loser could challenge the results, and a judge would have to decide if the election should be repeated.
“Oh, please, please, whoever wins, win by more than that, so we can hopefully not have any more election, I think everybody is election weary,” state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, said on the call.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, is chairman of the legislative delegation. On the call, he praised Eveler for being “absolutely responsive,” and “doing a great job,” but also asked for communication to be improved.
When the school board issue was brought up, Allen asked Eveler if the candidates had been notified.
“Yes, I think the media has notified them,” Eveler said.
Later, Allen recommended that the Board of Elections send out some sort of formal notification to candidates when issues occur.
“Just so they have something for their records stating the issue and the correction, in case this does become contentious. I'm not sure that we want to litigate this based on MDJ or AJC reporting,” Allen said.
Eveler agreed to send candidates an official notification.
Post 4 is an especially contentious election pitting Republican school board Chairman David Chastain against Democrat Catherine Pozniak.
In the wake of the issue, Pozniak called on Eveler’s office to “conduct a thorough audit of its data to ensure that voter rolls are correct.”
Eveler told the Journal that she had done so, checking all the Post 4 precincts.
In other business, Sen. Kay Kirpatrick, R-east Cobb, asked about a case she heard about where a voter received three absentee ballots in the mail.
Eveler confirmed the case, saying the issue occurred when elections workers were testing a new machine that automates the process of putting the ballots in envelopes and addressing them. The machine jammed, and a few ballots were damaged.
Workers were supposed to destroy the test ballots, but evidently at least one voter received three ballots, Eveler said.
“So again, human error, not following instructions,” Eveler said.
There is no way for a voter to cast two ballots, she said. When a person’s vote is tallied once, the system knows they have already voted.
The issues with that machine have been sorted out, and it is now being used to mail out absentees. But state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, asked whether there is “any reason why we test these processes during a general election?”
Given the contentiousness of general elections, “whenever we do a test run during a general, that's just dangerous,” he added.
Eveler said that she wanted the machine up and running this election to take work off of her staff. State law requires that absentee ballots be mailed out within three days of the elections office receiving the application. Once the ballot is sent back, her office has three days to accept or reject the ballot.
It’s been a heavy lift, Eveler said, but Cobb has successfully complied with those provisions so far.
“We knew that we were going to be short-handed. And so we wanted to get this machine up and running to take the load off of the human,” Eveler said.
In regard to the issue of the duplicate absentee ballots, Wilkerson asked if the Cobb Board of Elections had been notified.
Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas said they had not.
Wilkerson said it would be good for them to be notified of such problems, while acknowledging Eveler’s busy schedule.
INCUMBENCY: Reviewing Cobb’s sample ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 election, something caught our eye. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, running in the state House District 45 contest, is listed as the incumbent.
Cooper, however, does not represent District 45. She represents District 43.
The 2020 redistricting cycle resulted in Cooper’s District 43, already a competitive district, being drawn to be more Democratic, according to a Princeton University analysis.
So, understandably, Cooper is now running in the redder District 45.
District 45 was previously represented by Matt Dollar, who, after getting a referendum on east Cobb cityhood on the May primary ballot, promptly resigned to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.
The incumbent in District 45 is Republican Rep. Mitchell Kaye, who won a special election earlier this year to serve out the remainder of Dollar’s term. Lame duck Kaye beat Democrat Dustin McCormick in that election.
McCormick is now running again as the Democratic nominee in District 45, against Cooper.
Still with us?
Anyway, given that Cooper is not the incumbent in 45, the Journal asked Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler why she has the incumbent label on the ballot.
“Incumbency isn’t defined as within the same district,” Eveler explained via email. “Since she (Cooper) is in the General Assembly, she gets the incumbent next to her name. Same way that Carolyn Bordeaux and Lucy McBath were both incumbents in the May 24 Democratic Primary House D7, even though McBath served in D6 before.”
That’s your fun fact about election law for the day.
RULE OF LAW: A few more highlights from this week’s bonkers Board of Commissioners meeting that got left on the cutting room floor:
Several Cobb GOP members, as you may have read, were among the speakers opposing the effort to draw Jerica Richardson back into office. Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs piled compliments on the commissioner, with perhaps a bit of a wink.
“I really like Jerica Richardson. I think she’s a lovely individual, and I think that she represents some of her constituents well. I know a lot of her constituents, they would disagree with that. And I was very impressed with her mother (who also spoke Tuesday) as well. She’s a lovely woman as well,” Grubbs said. “Being part of a community means sometimes really liking their people but hating their policies, and still getting along with them at the end of the day.”
But Commissioner Monique Sheffield was none too impressed at the Cobb GOP members who were calling on the board to follow the law.
“As I listen to the comments here, the previous meeting, emails we’ve received, it’s difficult for me to discern if there’s really, truly a concern for the law, or if that is a sentiment that’s veiled to attempt at what really lies at the core of concern,” she said.
Her next comments put a hush over the rowdy crowd.
Continued Sheffield: “There’s some among us this evening during public comment (that have) expressed sympathy and support for the Capitol rioters. I am perplexed by the support and the lack of decorum and blatant disrespect to the U.S. Capitol and the rule of law.”
That would be a reference to the “J6 Patriots” candlelight vigil organized by the Cobb GOP, which was ultimately scrapped earlier this year amid huge public backlash.
APPRECIATION: Former Gov. Roy Barnes’s bookshelf just grew with three vintage items.
Matt and Joanne Flournoy gifted Barnes the books at a lunch gathering at Piastra Italian Restaurant on Oct. 21.
“Dear Governor,” Matt Flournoy read from a note as Barnes sat next to him at lunch. “You have been good to the Flournoy family. You have given good jobs to our family members. These gifts are a small token of our appreciation. These gifts have important backstories. We hope they help you in your law firm in the future. Yours truly, Joanne and Matt Flournoy.”
The books include two volumes of the Code of Georgia printed in 1911 that belonged to Matt Flournoy’s paternal grandfather, Robert Flournoy, Sr., and the records of Georgia Gov. Joseph Brown during the Civil War, an item passed down by Flournoy’s maternal great-grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Reed, Sr.
