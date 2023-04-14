Both the Cobb GOP and Cobb Democratic Party have waded into Tuesday's nonpartisan Mableton municipal election runoffs.
In an email this week, the Cobb Republican Party urged members to make calls for “the conservative candidates” vying for mayor of Mableton and City Council seats.
“With the City of Mableton now going to be the biggest city in Cobb, AND the ONLY cityhood that passed, we need to ensure the most conservative voices are elected,” the email signed by Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs said.
Grubbs told the MDJ one of “the conservative candidates” referenced in the email is Mableton mayoral candidate Aaron Carman.
“He’s definitely more conservative than Michael Owens,” Grubbs said.
Owens, who is challenging Carman in the runoff, is the former chairman of the Cobb Democratic Party, a fact Grubbs noted as a reason for her group’s support of Carman.
Owens and Carman both advanced to the runoff as the top two vote-getters in the March 21 special election.
Carman received the most votes in last month’s election — 2,162, or 36% of the 6,054 votes cast in the mayoral race, while Owens came in second with 1,852 votes, or 31%.
Grubbs also mentioned questions around Owens’ campaign finance reporting as a reason to support Carman. (For more on that, read on.)
Carman said he appreciates the support from Grubbs but has not formally accepted her endorsement.
“I’ve never formally accepted an endorsement from either party, and I appreciate their support as far as reaching out to offer their endorsement for me,” Carman said. “We’ve been running all along just as a nonpartisan race and wanted to make sure that we remain that way. I think that’s how the race was intended to be run.”
Plus, Carman added, he has supporters on both sides of the aisle.
“We’ve got a blended team that’s supporting me, and both from a volunteer standpoint and just folks that are voting for us, so we’ve been running nonpartisan the entire time,” Carman said.
Opposite Grubbs is Cobb Democrats Chair Erick Allen, who has publicly endorsed Owens.
In a missive sent out by Cobb Democrats on Wednesday, the Dems asked members to phone bank for the Mableton elections.
“We are trying to make sure we turn out the vote and have our members and our voters used to voting in every single election,” Allen told the MDJ.
While the party itself has not endorsed any candidates, Allen said at last month's "Donuts with Democrats" meeting that a bench of candidates is needed to run Democrats in races at all levels of government. To that end, he's turned his attention to the nonpartisan municipal elections taking place in Cobb County this year.
“Even though the municipal elections are nonpartisan, the butts that occupy those seats have ideological leanings and that is truly where we build the bench as Democrats,” Allen said at that meeting.
CAMPAIGN FINANCES: Ahead of the runoff for mayor of Mableton Tuesday, candidate Michael Owens says concerns about fines for late campaign finance disclosures in his campaign last year for Georgia secretary of state are unfounded.
“The fact of the matter is that these things have been addressed, are being addressed,” Owens told the MDJ Friday.
The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission’s website lists a slew of late filings related to Owens. He was also cited by the Federal Elections Commission for failures to file on numerous occasions dating back to his 2020 congressional campaign.
Specifically, the state commission reports it fined Owens five times in 2022 for late filings. Two of those were waived, while he paid $375 in total for the other three. Another two from this year are listed as “outstanding.”
He blamed a system failure for the fees, saying all of the information was submitted to the commission but not “uploaded and put into the system.”
The fines still appear on Owens’ account because his secretary of state campaign has yet to be officially closed out, he added.
“There have been no contributions raised or expenditures made since my bid for Secretary of State ended,” Owens said in a text to the MDJ. “The fines will be removed once my previous treasurer and the Georgia Campaign Finance team fix the system upload errors and have my final report in the system correctly."
He also paid a $1,000 fine for failing to file a statement of his personal finances with the state within a week of qualifying to run for secretary of state.
Owens said he, along with other candidates, qualified for the race on the final day of qualifying, but did not get the email sent the day before with directions on filing.
“Therefore, we did not get the information or instructions on how to file that,” Owens said. “That had nothing to do with any funds that were raised or any funds that were spent.”
A complaint from the commission ensued, and Owens agreed to pay $1,000 for the late filing, avoiding an administrative hearing.
Owens noted he was cooperative with the commission’s investigation, though he began to appeal the fine before realizing other candidates with the same issue had already paid up.
Ultimately, Owens said the concerns about his campaign finances are a non-issue, especially as it concerns his campaign finances in the Mableton race.
“It’s not related to Mableton, not one bit,” Owens said. “...There’s no concern, there’s nothing at all to hide. You can see through the waived fees there that there’s no concern at all about what was done.”
Owens also missed the March 6th deadline for filing his campaign disclosures for mayor of Mableton, though no fines have been levied against him for that late filing. He later filed a campaign contribution report after the deadline.
ENDORSEMENTS: Mableton mayoral candidate Michael Owens picked up two more endorsements this week, including one from a Mableton councilman-elect.
Ron Davis, elected in an uncontested race to Mableton City Council District 1, and Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens have both thrown their support behind Owens.
"Mableton needs a strong leader to shepherd in a new city government built on a strong foundation,” the sheriff said in an announcement of the endorsement. “Michael Owens is the right person for the job. He will roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively to secure Mableton's future.”
Davis called Michael Owens “a consensus builder” at a time when the fledgling city needs one.
“We are at a crossroads regarding our new city. We can choose to stand tall for Mableton and move our community forward in a constructive manner for the citizens that live here, or we can create silos and dissension before we start,” Davis said. “I choose moving forward, I choose Mableton, I choose Michael Owens.”
BANKS’ BIG DECISION: The MDJ caught up with longtime Cobb school board member David Banks after the board’s meeting Thursday.
In the wake of two candidates announcing during the previous two weeks their intention to run for his seat in 2024, the 82-year-old said he will take some time to evaluate his next steps after 15 years on the board.
Banks was first elected to his northeast Cobb seat in 2008. He represents residents districted for Pope, Walton and Wheeler high schools.
“My desire would be to run, but there are some factors like health, hearing, eyesight, some things that started to happen that two years ago I wouldn’t have even thought about,” Banks said. “But now they are, so I have to make a decision, what’s best for my constituents.”
When might Banks decide whether or not to go for a fifth term?
“I’ll probably, by June, July, make a decision one way or the other,” Banks said.
Banks said he still works hard to reach his constituents, which he said number more than 50,000, through weekly email blasts.
“I don’t do as much writing as I used to, I just copy a lot,” Banks said, adding he no longer uses a service like MailChimp to send his emails because they’re too expensive.
“Now, I send it out, 9,000 a day, so it takes me five days to send them all out,” Banks said. “But I’ve got plenty of time. I can sit there, take a nap, send some more, take a nap.”
