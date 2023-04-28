Cobb County District Attorney has Flynn Broady come out swinging against a bill the General Assembly approved this year that would create an oversight board for district attorneys and solicitors general.
Should Gov. Brian Kemp sign that bill into law, Broady said he will join an effort to try and overturn it in court.
Broady made his remarks during a panel discussion Thursday evening at Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen in Cumberland. The program was sponsored by For Which It Stance, Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s political advocacy committee.
Joining Broady on the panel were Richardson, state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, and Juliana Njoku, treasurer of the Georgia National Organization of Women.
Capitol Beat News Service reports that Senate Bill 92 would create the Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, an eight-member board that would investigate complaints lodged against prosecutors and hold hearings.
The panel would have the power to discipline or remove prosecutors on a variety of grounds including mental or physical incapacity, willful misconduct or failure to perform the duties of the office, conviction of a crime of moral turpitude, or conduct that brings the office into disrepute.
Yet what this is really about, McLaurin argued, is Republican lawmakers who are unhappy with progressive district attorneys such as Deborah Gonzalez, the district attorney for Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who is investigating former President Donald Trump.
“State Republicans have decided that it is now time to enforce ideological conformity with what they think are the right values, even if the elected official in a Democratic county is a Democrat, and they’re willing to use the power of this commission, even if they might not ever drop a complaint, they might never file a complaint against a DA, but just the fact that they can is the type of control they want to use to keep DAs and solicitors generals in line,” McLaurin said.
That means, for example, that if a district attorney thinks the abortion ban is unconstitutional and doesn’t want to prosecute, they’re going to get pressure.
“Now you’ve got state Republicans over your shoulder saying we might kick you out of office early if you take that position,” McLaurin said.
Or, he said, it could threaten a solicitor general who decides against prioritizing low-level marijuana charges.
“You might have an angry voter who comes along and says, ‘I don’t think you’re prosecuting enough weed cases,'" McLaurin said. "'I’m going to swear out an affidavit. Submit it to the commission. And we’ll see whether you fall in line or not.’”
Added McLaurin: "The last thing these guys want is for strong, elected Democratic DAs, counties like Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, to use their lawful authority, subpoena power or whatever to expose what is happening with the national GOP and state GOP, trying to overturn elections, trying to suppress the vote, across the country.”
And it’s not just happening in Georgia, McLaurin said. Look at the Tennessee legislature's expulsion of two Democratic legislators. Or look at Montana, where a transgender lawmaker was banned from the House floor.
“This open war that is happening now where state Republicans are using everything in their lawful authority to try to suppress Democratic voices, it’s reaching a fever pitch,” he said.
Continuing with the abortion theme, DA Broady told the audience that many of his colleagues have said they will not prosecute those who perform an abortion. But that’s not a pledge he’s willing to make.
“I’m going to use the law the way it is written, because the law has a clause in it that says anything that has a medical issue that needs to be addressed for that person means they can have an abortion,” Broady said.
The last time he looked, Broady said Georgia was around 48th place in maternal mortality.
“So every woman who gets pregnant has an issue with being pregnant, and it’s a health hazard. And believe me, I know full well because I almost lost my wife when we had our baby. So everyone will be eligible to get an abortion because of the way the law is written,” he said.
At the same time, Broady said he wouldn't rule out prosecuting someone who performed an abortion.
“I can’t say that, because suppose some hack goes out and commits an abortion and kills someone,” he said. “Someone who wasn't authorized or trained or wasn’t prepared to do an abortion the way it should be done if it was legal. No, if you’re going to do that, I’m going to prosecute you, but if you’re going to a hospital, if you’re going to a reputable doctor and getting an abortion, no, I’m not, because those health issues that you are addressing by having an abortion, I’m going to say I’m going to leave that up to you to make that decision for yourself, because you are the one who should be making that decision. That’s the kind of discernment I have as your district attorney.”
Broady said the Georgia legislature should understand that if Cobb voters wanted a Republican district attorney, they would have elected one. But they didn’t.
“You want something different. You want us to focus on public safety and making our communities safer, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.
Broady and McLaurin also argued that there are already means to discipline prosecutors. The state bar has the authority to disbar prosecutors, voters can vote them out of office every four years and the legislature can impeach and recall prosecutors under certain circumstances.
Speaking with the MDJ after the forum, Broady said while he doesn’t think the Republican lawmakers are going after him personally with the oversight bill, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t come after him in the future. Take the issue of the governor’s focus on fighting gangs and the bills Kemp has signed that increase penalties for gang recruitment.
“I don’t want to be in a position where if I arrest a couple young men, and I don’t tag them with gang charges, now they're going to come after me. Because the bill, it doesn't define the conduct that can get you in trouble. It’s so broad they can do anything," he said.
A similar DA oversight bill was adopted in New York and overturned by the courts after prosecutors sued, Broady said. Should Kemp sign this bill, he expects a similar effort will happen here in Georgia, one that will include him.
“What it does, it makes us beholden to the legislature that whatever they want us to do, we have to do, and that takes away our ability to basically react to what our community's needs are. What our constituents need and want from us,” Broady said. “It creates a committee that allows legislators to target people they want out of office.”
Broady said he would not stand idly by and allow Republicans to usurp the authority of duly elected district attorneys.
“We’re not part of the legislature. We’re not part of the executive branch. We’re part of the judicial branch as district attorneys, and I think that separation needs to be maintained in order for us to have the checks and balances that we talked about today, so that no particular group has too much power, because if we allow the legislature to dictate our ability to discern which crimes we commit, they’re going to force us to use resources that we don’t have. And we’re going to lose our constituency, because we’re not going to be enforcing the things that they want to enforce and doing the job they want us to do," Broady said.
The MDJ asked Republican lawmakers representing Cobb County why they thought the legislation was needed.
"Maintaining the integrity of our judges and prosecutors is vital to our justice system," said state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. "Since our elected judges have an oversight panel, shouldn’t Georgia citizens demand the same kind of oversight and accountability of our elected prosecutors?”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said unfortunately in this day and age, crime is one of the top concerns among Georgia citizens.
"Unfortunately, we do have DAs across the state that for one reason or another have decided not to prosecute crime to the fullest extent of the law," Ehrhart said. "This bill will hold those DAs accountable to the citizens to ensure that the citizens of our state are being protected through the prosecution of violent crime, both DAs and solicitors. And I also would say in the cases where you have DAs simply refusing to effectively prosecute and protect their citizens through that prosecution, the good citizens should not have to wait until the next election for justice to be served. A DA that refuses to prosecute cases is thumbing his nose at justice. I would hope that all DAs who are worth their salt would welcome legislation that holds them accountable and protects Georgia citizens."
NOT IMPRESSED: In a recent interview with Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, the Journal asked Hizzoner for his thoughts on a developer’s proposal to convert the Motel 6 on Delk Road into apartments.
If you missed our news story last week, here’s the gist: a day before the City Council adopted a six-month freeze on apartments, a developer submitted an application to convert the mid-century motel (which includes short-term and extended stay units) into apartments. The developer in their application said the motel has been “a frequent location for criminal activity,” but argued that could be mitigated by housing people who have passed background checks, credit checks and signed one-year leases.
“The renovations to the Property to create rental homes that are professionally managed will required a different level of commitment by residents that the current motel use,” the developer’s lawyers wrote.
Tumlin doesn’t buy it.
“They think a one-year lease will work magic, I don't think it will,” he said.
According to the Marietta Police Department, the motel’s management has gone to great lengths to try and work with police, including hiring officers to be on-site during peak hours. But the volume of 911 calls there has remained high.
“That's proof that the sustainability of high-density places aren't that successful,” Tumlin said. “If you want an eye-opener, drive through there.”
A hearing on the application has been scheduled for the June 7 meeting of the Marietta Planning Commission, an appointed board which advises the city on zoning matters.
SWEARING IN: The public is invited to a swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and City Council for the new city of Mableton.
According to Mayor-elect Michael Owens, the event will take place Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of South Cobb High School.
The event is ticketed, but free and open to all. Attendees must register for tickets at eventbrite.com/e/city-of-mableton-inaugural-swearing-in-ceremony-for-mayor-and-city-council-tickets-624927223147.
Tickets are limited to two per registration and are available to the first 500 registrants, so register early.
A light reception will follow the ceremony.
Guests are asked to bring a canned good which will be donated to local food banks.
KIWANIS: Marietta Kiwanis will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, May 1, starting at noon. Heather Johnson, a member of 10 Women of Hope, Inc., will be the club’s featured guest.
10 Women of Hope provides financial assistance to single-parent families in Cobb experiencing critical needs, whether that means support for housing, health or something else entirely.
For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com your name and email address to receive the access code for the meeting.
