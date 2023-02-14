Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting went off nearly without a hitch, giving the public a reprieve from the brawling that dominated its January meetings.
Nearly, that is.
Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell, as they did two weeks ago, read statements into the record prior to casting votes to note their objections to their Democratic colleagues' home rule effort to redraw the county's commission district maps.
Birrell read hers unimpeded, but when Gambrill began to read her statement, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid cut her off.
“Excuse me, I’m sorry – this needs to pertain to this vote, not to executive session,” Cupid said (Gambrill’s remarks began with a reference to an executive session last year).
County attorney Bill Rowling suggested the statement pertained to the home rule effort, at which point Cupid allowed Gambrill to continue.
Then near the meeting’s close, Gambrill addressed Rowling again.
“When I was reading my statement, I was stopped and interrupted,” Gambrill said, noting there was an item regarding executive session on Tuesday’s agenda, which she argued made her comments relevant. “The fact that we were in executive session is in our minutes, so why am I not allowed to state what is in our minutes?”
Cupid jumped in to remind Gambrill that “all comments are to go through the chair.” When Rowling then went to explain himself, Cupid advised his input wasn’t necessary.
Responded Gambrill: “I would like a moment to pull up the rules, because again, commissioners’ public address is for us to address with the public. Since when do we have to go through the chair to address the public? And right now, my First Amendment right is being stifled as a commissioner on this board with the authority to ask questions of staff."
There followed some more debate between Gambrill and Cupid over the Board of Commissioners’ rules, before Gambrill went on into her regular announcements.
HOME RULE EFFORT: The opponents of Cobb County’s home rule redistricting effort, meanwhile, seem to have arrived at the garden of forking paths as of late.
Down one road goes state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who filed legislation last week that would ban outright the practice of counties drawing their own district maps. The bill — SB 124 — has the support of his fellow Cobb Republican senators Kay Kirkpatrick and John Albers.
While the bill doesn’t include an explicit provision making the law retroactive, one possibility is that Republican lawmakers re-pass the county’s commission district maps and thereby overrule the county. Cobb would then be barred from doing much of anything about it.
Down the other road, meanwhile, is Larry Savage. The east Cobb activist filed a lawsuit late last year trying to get a judge to stop the effort dead in its tracks.
When that failed to materialize, Savage and his attorneys withdrew the suit with a promise that a new one was in the wings. But it’s been weeks now since the litigation was dropped with no sign of a new lawsuit.
Last week, Savage said he was talking with a new attorney about getting that train rolling again, and he remains convinced the issue is best handled in the courts.
“The bill seeks a legislative solution. If it succeeds, a lawsuit may be moot since the issue no longer exists,” he wrote in an email. “But, legislation can be changed. I think the lawsuit is better as it is based on existing language in the constitution.”
Comparing Setzler’s bill to “using a chainsaw for brain surgery,” Savage argued a lawsuit has a high probability of success but will take some time.
“If there's an appeal, another year goes by. And, I'm financially depleted by several thousand dollars,” he said.
Savage said Monday he had no updates, but the matter is his "first priority."
KEEP ROLLING: Cobb’s communications department has switched a few procedures up in its broadcast of Board of Commissioners meetings.
Cameras, it appears, will now continue to roll even when the board is in recess mid-meeting. Previously, those cameras were shut off and replaced by a black screen. The move comes after the county came under fire when the most contentious portions of its Jan. 11 meeting — when Lisa Cupid instructed police to escort Joann Birrell and Keli Gambrill from the dais after they refused to vote on county business — were not broadcast.
JOB POSTING: Commissioner Jerica Richardson will soon be shopping for a new aide.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Aliye Korucu (Richardson’s assistant) rushed into a side hallway to take a phone call. Minutes later, it was announced from the dais by Richardson that Korucu had been accepted to Harvard Law School.
Congratulations to Korucu, and a notice to young aspiring politicos to start updating your resumes.
It's a Bird... It's a Plane... The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has launched its 2023 membership campaign, though by the looks of it, the start of the “super campaign,” as Cobb Chamber Chair Greg Teague called it, was in fact Halloween come early.
That’s because at the chamber’s Monday luncheon, the leaders of the campaign stepped out in superhero costumes.
“I am incredibly strong and incredibly handsome, but my eyesight is failing me, so pardon me while I put on my glasses,” said Chris Britton, regional president at Brasfield and Gorrie and the chair of the 2023 membership campaign, at the lunch.
Britton, dressed as the Marvel superhero and Norse god Thor, was joined onstage by the other leaders of the membership campaign donning different superhero costumes.
Nurdan Cornelius with Cobb EMC is Batgirl, it turns out, and her attempt at getting the crowd excited about the year involved a failed attempt to throw matching Batgirl masks into the crowd.
Al Martin with Georgia Power came out from the wings of the Coca-Cola Roxy stage as Mr. Incredible. Patti Schoettler, an independent agent with Aflac, entered the stage as Elastigirl.
“Spoiler alert: They are only married in the movies,” Britton said.
Finally, Jason Sleeman, vice president of Craft Beverage Lending, came onto the stage as Superman, and made a show of failing to pick up Britton/Thor’s hammer.
Britton said the gimmick was to demonstrate the membership campaign team of “brave, enthusiastic, flexible, incredible leaders, some of which can leap tall buildings in a single bound, like the TK tower.”
BIPARTISAN VALENTINE: The Cobb County Legislative Delegation showed its bipartisan spirit on Valentine's Day. Around Town received a photo of state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, delegation chair; with Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, delegation vice chairman, along with the message: "Happy Valentine's Day from the Cobb Delegation!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.