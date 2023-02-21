The MDJ sat down with Attorney General Chris Carr last week, and in addition to discussing gangs, asked the AG about Cobb’s home-rule redistricting gambit.
After the county’s Democratic commissioners sought to supplant the state legislature’s commission map with its own map, east Cobb activist Larry Savage filed a lawsuit late last year trying to get a judge to stop the effort.
When that failed to materialize, Savage and his attorneys withdrew the suit with a promise that a new one was in the wings. That new suit has not been filed.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, has filed legislation that would ban outright the practice of counties drawing their own district maps.
Setzler had previously criticized Carr for not taking the county to court. Carr’s office responded in mid-January, saying Georgia law does not grant it the authority to initiate a lawsuit in this case.
The AG reiterated that in our recent interview.
“A Cobb County resident right now could sue,” Carr said. “… Let me be crystal clear: I believe, and our office believes, what the Cobb County commission’s done is invalid, and it’s improper.
“The question is, who has standing to sue? Our office has standing to sue basically under two areas — one is if a state agency gets sued, or two, if a law gets challenged. Neither of which has happened here. What’s happened is, the Cobb commission has basically said ‘The legislature passed a map, but we’re ignoring it, and we’re going to do our own thing.’ They didn’t challenge it. They just ignored it.”
Carr said a Cobb resident has standing to sue and argue they’ve been harmed by the commission passing its own map, and harmed because “there’s potentially a commissioner that doesn’t have the authority to take official action."
“Now if they do, the state stands absolutely ready to take any action, could be an amicus brief, there could be other things that we could do,” Carr added.
What does the AG think of Setzler’s bill?
“I understand the sentiment behind what he’s done. I mean … it just creates chaos, if creatures of the legislature, which are what cities and counties are, can come in and undermine valid acts of the legislature. It’s kind of like DAs not enforcing the law, it’s going to undermine the system we’ve created.”
A SMYRNA APOLOGY: A long-awaited apology has finally arrived, and may spell the end of an ongoing drama in the Jonquil City.
To jog your memory: The Smyrna City Council demanded Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson walk back an ethics complaint against city officials, and say sorry for filing it, before its voting meeting on Jan. 16.
In its pre-City Council meeting that day, six members voted to order Wilkinson to withdraw her complaint against three city staff members – Smyrna city attorney Scott Cochran, City Administrator Joe Bennett and Clerk Heather Peacon-Corn – and offer a written apology to them for potential harm done to their careers.
The motion also stipulated that the complaint would be expunged from the three staffers' personnel files.
As of the council’s meeting on Feb. 6, Wilkinson had still not produced her apology, leading the other six council members to demand she apologize by the council’s work session on Feb. 16.
She delivered the apology just in time, reading it at the start of the council’s meeting that day. Here is the statement in full:
“Councilmembers and City professionals,
"I apologize for my actions regarding the ethics complaints that I filed that may have caused any harm to the City employees. The City of Smyrna should be proud of its elected officials and employees. I know how hard each of us works each day and the sacrifices that City elected officials and employees make to improve the City every day. It is time to put all of these incidents behind us and to focus on all that we can do to make Smyrna a great place to live and work.”
Wilkinson’s ethics complaint against city officials came after a Smyrna resident lodged a formal grievance against her, alleging harassing behavior from the councilwoman. Wilkinson was then miffed that news of the resident's complaint was published on a December work session agenda by Clerk Peacon-Corn.
Attorney Cochran had advised Peacon-Corn that the complaint needed to be on the agenda. Cochran insisted all along he was providing sound legal advice, and Peacon-Corn and Bennett said they were merely following his direction.
HELP WANTED: A vacancy is about to open up on the board of the Development Authority of Cobb County.
Board members shared Tuesday that Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury will not seek another term after his expires next month. Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who appointed Bradbury, confirmed he plans to step down, and she is in talks with several candidates to replace him. A vote by the Board of Commissioners on her new nominee is expected in March.
Bradbury’s departure marks the end of the tenure of one of the board’s more colorful members. He’s been a standard-bearer for the camp of those critics of government subsidies of private ventures — particularly when it comes to the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park. That stance almost cost him the post in the first place, when former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce nearly killed his nomination thanks to Bradbury’s barbs about the county footing the bill for stadium police on game days.
Since then, Bradbury has been the reliable fly in the ointment for the authority, frequently the dissenting vote on its tax breaks for businesses.
Perhaps he grew weary of being outvoted by his fellow members, or wanted more time for his choice hobby of causing heartburn for Braves Development Company Chairman Mike Plant, who's set to become chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce next year. He can certainly take credit for the economic impact study the Braves pushed out last year as a counter-offensive to the professor's attacks on the stadium's purported fiscal benefits (Bradbury himself dismissed the study as bunk).
“I decided to serve on the DACC because I was asked to do so, but I did not plan to serve more than one term. Now that my term is up, I am stepping aside. Simple as that," Bradbury told the MDJ.
WELCOME AID: During last week’s Cobb Board of Health meeting, Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb and Douglas Board of Health, outlined the recent federal COVID relief funding allocations CDPH received from the Cobb Board of Commissioners, which total more than $17 million.
Among the items CDPH received American Rescue Plan Act money for is $885,000 for a homeowner septic tank program.
“During the pandemic many folks had such economic hardships,” Crossman said. “And so sometimes primary homeowners don't have the money to get their septic tanks pumped according to a recommended schedule. The result is that those septic tanks can fail a lot earlier, they can have waste that's pumping out into their yard or their neighbor's yard or the river behind their house. And so this project would provide some funding to primary homeowners, not landlords … so that we could help them with septic tank repair, and also pumping.”
Crossman said Chris Hutcheson, CDPH’s director of environmental health, was “over the moon” about receiving the funding.
“Chris,” said board member Wyman Pilcher, “sounds like you had a royal flush.”
Pilcher’s zinger got quite a few laughs.
“We may have to put that in the minutes,” Crossman said.
