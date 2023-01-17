FOX 5's public affairs program, "The Georgia Gang," took a look Sunday at the unprecedented events that occurred on the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the year when Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid kicked the two Republican commissioners off the dais after they refused to vote on the agenda items.
Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill had declined to vote on the grounds that the three Democrats on the commission had adopted a new redistricting map that supplants the map Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved last year.
Georgia Gang panelist Phil Kent, publisher of InsiderAdvantage Georgia and James Magazine, was first to take up the topic.
“Let’s put this all into perspective,” Kent said. “When there’s redistricting, and the maps are drawn for our political boundaries, and in this case with the state legislature, the state Constitution stipulates that the legislature can do that. And so what Chairwoman Cupid is doing is just spitting on the state constitution. She’s arguing that the county commission can draw their own map. Of course it’s a Democratic-dominated commission, but it doesn’t make any difference who dominates what. The state constitution prevails."
Kent said trying to throw Birrell and Gambrill off the commission dais was a bit much, even if the rules stipulated they couldn't participate if they didn't vote.
“They didn’t have to be thrown out. But the real point here is, and I talked to Attorney General Chris Carr about this. … Chris Carr is poised now to get into it if there’s a plaintiff that can prove harm, and so as I look into the crystal ball I think you’re going to see a lawsuit. I think that Cupid and the Democrats will ultimately lose. When I was at the Capitol, it’s a joke. Even a lot of the Democrats are laughing at this waste of time.”
Georgia Gang moderator Lori Geary turned to panelist Melita Easters, founding chair of Georgia WIN List, a group that supports Democratic female candidates. Geary pointed out how state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had some harsh words for Cupid in a fiery letter to the MDJ last week.
“She did,” Easters said. “But what we have here is a Cobb County which has changed from a majority-Republican county commission and a majority-Republican legislative delegation to a majority-Democrat county commission and a majority-Democrat legislative delegation," Easters said.
Easters said traditionally, the local county delegation draws the lines of each commissioner's district.
“But the Republicans as a whole, in the entirety of the General Assembly, overruled the Democratic Cobb County Delegation and passed the map that Phil is talking about, so what we’re seeing here is a dispute of things that once were talked about behind closed doors. They’re now out in the open.”
Geary asked panelist and Democratic operative Tharon Johnson if this would be settled in the courts. He said it would.
“We’ve got to go back to the inception of this,” Johnson said. “This Cobb County Republican Delegation, behind closed doors, sort of in a non-transparent manner … introduced these maps, and they drew out one particular district commissioner, Jerica Richardson, right?”
Republicans like to talk about local control, he said. So, he asked, where is it in this case?
“So ultimately the judge is going to decide," Johnson said. "But I want to defend Lisa Cupid for just a second. While these two Republican commissioners did have the right to do whatever they decided to do — I’m a big believer in having the right to do what you want to do — she did ask them to vote and they refused to vote, and so they violated the county procedure of voting, and so she did try to cooperate with them.”
Yet Kent said Birrell and Gambrill had wanted to vote present.
“Vote present,” Johnson said, “but they didn’t want to vote on some matters, so then when (Cupid) asked them to leave, I think they sat in the audience and they didn't leave the entire meeting. So let’s not put her out as some malicious person who did not try to cooperate with them and get them to actually follow the rules before it ended up the way it did.”
Amid the controversy, Gambrill meanwhile alleged last week her colleagues are picking and choosing what rules they want to follow.
“If we’re not supposed to look like a circus,” Gambrill said, referring to Cupid’s comments at the end of the meeting, “and have rules and procedures that we follow, we didn’t follow many of them.”
The west Cobb commissioner contended that the rules of order weren't followed when the first agenda item came up for a vote. She noted Cupid had already recorded the vote with Gambrill and Birrell in abstention. Gambrill argued there was no basis for Cupid to ask that they cast another vote.
And during the board's extended recess, they entered an executive (or closed-door) session to try (unsuccessfully) to hash out the matter.
“In addition, we didn’t have a vote to go into executive session,” Gambrill added. “On top of that, there are only limited reasons why we can go into executive session, and I don’t believe this is one.”
(Executive, or closed-door, sessions can be used only to discuss matters of real estate, personnel, or litigation, per Georgia law.)
Cupid didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but in an email to MDJ reporter Chart Riggall last week argued she was within her rights to dismiss Gambrill and Birrell. She referred again to the section which states commissioners can’t abstain from voting — only recuse themselves in the case of a conflict of interest.
“Both commissioners expressed that they would continue to abstain for reasons beyond the conflict of interest referred to in section 1.08.05 and thus they should not have been present to participate in the meeting,” Cupid wrote.
Gambrill, finally, referred to the moment when Cupid asked a police officer to escort her and Birrell from the dais, saying, “If she would have had the officer actually come up and physically remove me, I could have sued the county. Because I didn’t break any laws, and police are only supposed to enforce rules that have been broken.”
Across the aisle, Cobb Democratic Party Chair Erick Allen — who was a state representative when the map drawing Richardson out of her seat was passed, and himself drew the map the county’s now seeking to assert — defended Cupid.
“Right now, there's not pending litigation, so there's no justification for two sitting members not to vote. If they are not going to participate, I think it would be better to just present yourself as absent for that meeting and just not show up. It has the same effect. But to just show up and make a spectacle I just think is not productive,” he said.
“I think the chair was just stressing the rules of the commission. If you're going to abstain — from what I understand — you have to give reason, and I think that's all she asked for,” Allen added.
Asked for his reaction to things devolving to this point, the former lawmaker argued all this could have been avoided a year ago if his GOP counterparts under the Gold Dome had come to the negotiating table and produced a map everyone could agree on.
“Everything that we're seeing now is a byproduct of their unwillingness to be collaborative a year ago,” he said.
