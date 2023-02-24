Catching up with District Attorney Flynn Broady Friday — at, of all places, the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club — we asked about the status of two of the biggest murder cases in recent Cobb County history.
The first is that of Bryan Rhoden, the alleged killer behind the triple homicide at Pinetree Country Club over July 4th weekend in 2021. Broady said that case, in which his office is seeking the death penalty, likely won’t go to trial for another two years or so, given all the moving parts involved.
What those parts are will become more clear with time, but two of the dead — Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez — were from out of state, and former Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said at an event in 2021 that the investigation had become much larger than originally anticipated.
Then there’s Justin Ross Harris, whose 2016 murder conviction for killing his baby boy by leaving him in a hot car was thrown out by the Supreme Court of Georgia last year.
Broady said his office and Harris’ attorney, Maddox Kilgore, are still negotiating toward a plea agreement, but a new trial is unlikely for the case that’s now nearly a decade old.
APPOINTMENTS: Commissioner Keli Gambrill has advanced her new nominee for the Development Authority of Cobb County, and it’s a familiar name.
Former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd, if approved by the Board of Commissioners next week, will replace outgoing board member and Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury.
Bradbury said earlier this week he intended to serve only one term, and is stepping down after four years on the board.
“Jason’s got a background I thought would be a good balance for the group,” Gambrill told the MDJ.
Shepherd said that while he’s probably best known for his political career, he’s had a significant career already in economic development. Back in the day, he worked for the Georgia Department of Community affairs focusing on development in rural counties, and he currently serves on the board of SelectCobb, the Cobb Chamber’s economic development arm.
Shepherd’s predecessor Bradbury has been a consistent critic of generous tax breaks for corporations — in Cobb and elsewhere. We asked Shepherd what his philosophy is on that subject.
“I look at it as, having tax abatements and the ability to help a business that’s either planning to relocate or grow in Cobb County that will provide greater tax revenues in the future … I think it’s a win-win both for the Cobb County taxpayers and for the county government,” he said.
He added, “It’s the old idea in business that to make money you have to spend money. And I think part of that in Cobb County is the fact that we need to look at that process, and what incentives we can give under the law to encourage businesses to come here, relocate, expand here.”
“It’s not just about the taxes that business would bring in in terms of property tax by improving the property that’s used, but also the jobs that brings in. People buy houses, they pay property taxes, it’s that ripple effect to the community. They go to local stores, they pay sales tax — things like that,” he said.
As to the job the authority has done as of late, Shepherd said he’ll wait until he’s been on the inside to weigh in on its direction.
“Once you get in there and learn the ropes and find out the ins and outs of what’s going on behind the scenes, I think that’s where I’ll be able to really see where I might encourage changes or where we need to stay the same and keep the course,” he said. “Like anything else, you really don’t know until you’re there.”
The BOC will take up Shepherd’s nomination at its meeting next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
SCHOOL POLITICS: Addressing attendees at Friday’s Cobb County Republican Women’s Club luncheon, Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn touched on points of pride in the Cobb County School District.
From renewing Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract, launching a program to pay teachers to receive advanced degrees, CCSD being listed on the Forbes’ best employer list and having competitive teacher salaries, Scamihorn said the district has much to be proud of.
“We have the highest paid teacher salaries in the metropolitan area now,” he said. “Maybe in Georgia, but I can’t confirm that, and that’s taken at least five or six years to get us where we’re the highest paid. We’ve always had the best qualified teachers to want to work in Cobb County, but we want to continue to show our support and appreciation for what they do for us. So we’re there now for a while anyway, hopefully for good.”
As for the partisan vote to extend Ragsdale’s contract (in which Democrats Leroy Tre' Hutchins and Becky Sayler voted no, and Nichelle Davis, who despite having the same tenure as colleague Sayler, cited her unfamiliarity with Ragsdale's performance and abstained), Scamihorn said, “I was a bit disappointed that we didn’t gain at least one vote. But hope’s eternal, so I’m going to continue working with all board members so we can hopefully get a 7-0 vote next year.”
Anyone who has followed the school board from the corner of their eye knows that for the last four or five years, ever since Democrats Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis joined the board for a single term, Ragsdale and the school board’s Republican majority have been under a sustained attack from the left.
“My question is always to what end are they trying to accomplish?” Scamihorn told the MDJ. “If they got rid of Mr. Ragsdale, what is the end goal? Because we are the most transparent we’ve ever been I think in the history of the school system. Granted nobody is irreplaceable, but the danger in replacing is getting somebody that’s not nearly as good.”
Ultimately the end goal, Scamihorn believes, is rolling out social justice activism in the school system.
“Look at what it’s doing to the other school systems throughout metropolitan area as well as the U.S.” he said.
As for Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hiring former Mableton Elementary School counselor and critical race theory activist Jennifer Susko on the county payroll, Scamihorn remarked “It disappoints me. If she conferred with Mr. Ragsdale I’m unaware of it. It disappoints me that she didn’t confer with at least him, if not the chairman of the school board to see where we could help her.”
Susko has made a ritual out of attacking the board’s Republican members as well as Ragsdale, whether on social media or during the public comment of school board meetings. That Cupid would hire such a divisive person makes Scamihorn scratch his head.
“I was puzzled by it because I believe that Cobb County as a whole, whether it’s the county government or city governments, traditionally works very well. I have no way of getting into the mind of Ms. Cupid or Ms. Susko, but I do believe that some people, maybe not Ms. Cupid, but some people get so dogmatic in their view that they lose focus of what they really want to do, let alone where the organization is as far as being an excellent organization. Everybody can improve whether it’s an organization or individuals, but there’s a right way and a wrong way to get that improvement, and when you alienate people that’s not going to help.”
WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Congratulations are in order for Jake Evans and his wife Baylie, who welcomed their first child this week.
Evans, an attorney and former Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, told the MDJ the couple’s son, James Cullen Evans, Jr., was born Tuesday evening at about 6:30 p.m.
Evans Jr. was born at 40 weeks and five days, weighs in at 8.8 lb. and measures 21.7 in., “so he’s a big boy,” his father said.
Baylie is doing well, Evans added, and Cullen, as their son will be known, “is good and healthy.”
