As we previously reported, Michael Owens, one of the candidates for Mableton mayor, did not file a campaign contribution disclosure form by the deadline.
Owens did, however, end up filing a belated disclosure form that showed, as of the end of the reporting period on March 6, he had outraised the three other candidates.
Owens finished second in the March 21 election, advancing to a runoff against Aaron Carman.
According to his disclosure, Owens raised just shy of $23,000. LaTonia Long, who finished third in the first round of voting, raised the second-most, with nearly $22,000.
Both candidates relied on personal funds, however. Owens loaned his campaign $15,000, while Long and her husband loaned her campaign $3,500.
Owens spent about $14,100, leaving him with about $8,800 on hand in the final weeks of the first election.
Owens’ largest donation came from former Gov. Roy Barnes, who also publicly endorsed Owens for mayor. Barnes, who also donated to the pro-cityhood group MabletonYES! last year, gave Owens $3,000.
Other donors included Cumberland lawyer Nathan Wade ($500), Marietta lawyer Justin O’Dell ($250), state Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta ($250), Cobb Democrats Chair and former state Rep. Erick Allen ($250), and former state Rep. Jonathan Wallace of Athens ($100).
Owens spent $5,000 on campaign strategy services from MOS Strategies. Owens told us that’s the business run by Georgia strategist Scout Smith.
He spent nearly $7,000 on flyers and nearly $2,500 on signs. Other funds were spent on his website, data services and advertisements.
The next reporting deadline for special election candidates is Dec. 31.
SCHOOL BOARD RACE: A familiar face at Cobb Board of Education meetings has jumped into the race for the board’s Post 5 seat, the first Democrat to do so.
Laura Judge, an activist and leader of watchdog group Watching the Funds-Cobb, which tracks spending by the Cobb County School District, has announced her intention to run for the seat held by David Banks, the longtime Republican school board member.
Judge works as the chief operating officer for creative marketing firm Content Monsta alongside her husband, the company’s CEO. Her background is in bioscience research, and she has two children attending schools in CCSD Post 5.
Judge, who lives in the Walton High School area, also serves as the education cabinet member for Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
In a statement shared with the MDJ, Judge said that she has filed a declaration of intent to run for the seat, though she will make an official announcement of her decision in the coming weeks.
“I have been clear previously as an engaged parent and community member that our School Board should answer to us as the stakeholders,” Judge said in the statement. “Parents, students, and teachers deserve to be engaged with our school board and their voices should be heard. While our East Cobb schools are some of the best in not only the county, but the state and nation, community members still have questions regarding financial decisions, literacy concerns, school safety, and discipline issues. Our current board member has not answered those concerns of the community to my knowledge.”
In addition to her frequent appearances during the public comment portion of Cobb school board meetings, Judge is also an activist outside of the school district.
She is heavily involved with gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, serving as the organization’s Georgia elections co-lead.
While Judge is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy in the Post 5 race, she is not the first to join the contest.
Earlier this month, Republican east Cobb businessman John Cristadoro formally announced his plans to run for Banks’ seat.
Cristadoro has children at Dodgen Middle and Walton High, and he’s active in the community, serving as the eighth grade head football coach for the Walton program.
He’s also coached youth wrestling since his son began wrestling in the third grade. Cristadoro serves on the boards of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Advocates for Love, a not for profit that operates an orphanage in the Dominican Republic.
As for whether Banks will seek another term, time will tell. He hasn't yet announced his decision.
The primary is tentatively set for May 21, 2024, while the general is scheduled for November 5, 2024.
BONNER ON EVELER: Following Hunter Riggall's Saturday’s story about the retirement of Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler, Deane Bonner, Cobb NAACP president emeritus, contacted us to give her take.
“Janine was the right person at the right time when she became director of Cobb Elections,” Bonner said. “She was accessible. She returned phone calls. She listened to community concerns and acted on them."
As the Board of Elections considers her successor, Eveler said the chosen candidate should have knowledge of Georgia elections systems, along with management skills.
“I obviously would like to see somebody that has both. But I really do think they need to know Georgia elections, there’s so many details. And to know the election law, I think is going to be really important,” Eveler said in the article.
Bonner called such advice wise, saying whoever it is has to know what they are doing.
“Cobb County NAACP owes her a debt of gratitude. She diversified her staff, hired more community citizens, and placed polling location sites in the communities,” Bonner said. “Our office was open during every election and we had her direct number for any issues that came to our office on election days. She made most actions a win/win for all. We received copies of all polling place changes, sample ballots and election results on demand. Janine was always a smiling, kind person. She would come out and speak to me when I arrived without a scheduled appointment. She helped me be a better advocate for voting concerns and issues. I appreciate and respect her,” Bonner said.
MARIETTA SQUARE: The Marietta History Center has announced a panel of Marietta Square business owners and leaders to discuss the current and future economic outlook and plans for Marietta Square. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the History Center.
Panelists include Randy McCray, owner of Mac’s Chophouse; Marion Savic, owner of The Local Exchange; Brittney Gray, executive director/CEO at Visit Marietta; Merritt Lancaster, co-founder of Bridger Properties; Andy Gaines, executive director of the Strand Theatre; and a representative from the city's economic development office. The event will be moderated by Tom Browning, chairman of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority.
Anyone else find it curious that Philip Goldstein, whose family is the largest property owner on the Square, isn't on the panel?
BOOK SALE: Head to the Cobb Civic Center this weekend for the Library Spring Book sale, where you'll find thousands of items, including hardbacks, paperbacks, children's books, audiobooks, vinyl records, music CDs, magazines, movies and puzzles. Prices range from 10 cents to $4.
The sale is April 14-16, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Parking is free.
All profits from the sale go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library's 15 branches and bookmobile. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
Tips for first-timers:
- Bring a book bag or a small rolling cart. Books are heavy.
- First, head for your primary targets, then browse.
- Embrace uncertainty. You may be disappointed if you go with a specific item in mind.
- Remember your reading glasses.
- Wear comfy shoes. Bring a snack. You could be there for a while.
- Empty out your trunk.
- Bring a little cash in case of a glitch in the card reader or wifi.
- Bring a friend.
