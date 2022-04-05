If you want to know which part of Cobb County a particular racial group is growing the fastest, last week's State of the County gala had you covered.
Ahead of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid's Thursday address at Jim Miller Park’s event center, an Atlanta Regional Commission researcher broke down the demographics for the audience in an “Everything you wanted to know about Cobb County in 15 minutes or less” talk with slides and maps.
East Cobb saw the largest percentage of growth from the Asian population, according to Mike Carnathan, head of research and analytics at the ARC, who flashed a map on the screen to illustrate his point.
“You see pockets all over the place, but east Cobb dominates it.”
He also spotlighted an area in the Smyrna/Vinings community where about 23% of the population — one in four residents — identify as Asian, an increase of 15.7 percentage points in the last 10 year.
“So from a demographic standpoint, that is big, fast, major change, and that is something we are seeing all over this country, and it’s really something we’re seeing all over this region is how the definition of ‘us’ is really changing pretty rapidly.”
For the county's Black population, it’s south Cobb, specifically Six Flags, that added the largest share.
“The very southern tippy part of Cobb County, which now, this area is about 50% Black residents, an increase of 24 percentage points since 2010. Again, big, huge demographic changes in a short period of time.”
Mableton added the largest share of Hispanic or Latino residents.
“Now about 40% of residents in this area identify as Hispanic or Latino, an increase of 14%. Again, big changes.”
He indicated that growth in Cobb’s white population was less robust.
“This is a national trend, it’s a trend that has seen over the past four years at least nationally, a straight up decline in white populations,” he said.
One area that did see white population growth was around The Battery Atlanta.
“If you look at the Atlanta region, almost every bit of growth that we’ve gotten recently, and every bit of growth we’re going to get over the next 50 years, are going to come from persons of color. And that’s a trend we’ve seen nationally,” he said.
While the U.S. birth rate and immigration rate are slowing, metro Atlanta is still one of the fastest growing places in the nation, ranking fourth in total population growth over the past decade behind Houston, Dallas, and New York City.
The metro area added 800,000 people this past decade compared to the million it added in the previous decade.
“Look how much Cobb County has filled out since 1990. Look how much the northern part of the region has filled out since 1990,” he said, displaying it on a map.
Such growth patterns are something the ARC is trying to better balance given the implications of commuting with the jobs and people going north of I-20, but many still living below I-20.
The area that has added the most population in Cobb since 1990 is the Town Center/Kennesaw area. (This should come as no surprise to anyone who has sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Barrett Parkway.) Much of the growth has to do with Kennesaw State University. Carnathan also credited the county government and Town Center Community Improvement District for its spending in the area “to make it a vibrant, walkable place, and so the moral of this story is, ‘hey, investments matter.’”
On the housing front, homes that sold in the $500,000 or more price point dwarf all other price points in Cobb.
The median sales price in Cobb County is about $368,000. Whether it’s resale or new inventory, it’s gone in 15 days compared to the normal market of six months. In 2013, there were plenty of areas where one could find a home in the $200,000 range.
But now, “If you’re a low income, a moderate income family looking to buy really anywhere in this region, you’re going to struggle. You’re also going to struggle to find that in Cobb County.”
Nor can much relief be found in the rental market, he said.
“So you’ll see it in the Cumberland submarket, the Kennesaw submarket, rents are going for about a $1.60 a square foot. So a thousand-square-foot unit is going for about $1,600. So that’s one of the headwinds.”
The good news is the economy is back. Metro Atlanta has more jobs today than at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s one of the four metro areas in the country that has seen positive job growth since the pandemic. At the same time, inflation is a problem.
“It’s us and Phoenix, we’re sort of the leaders in the nation in inflation, which means that even though we have seen good wage growth, inflation is sort of eroding that wage growth.”
In short, “We should be celebrating how wildly successful we are as a region and as a county. But let’s not gloss over the fact that we do have some work cut out for us ..."
CITYHOOD: Advocates for a city of Lost Mountain in west Cobb were wowed by Lisa Cupid’s State of the County address last week. But not in a good way.
You may recall the impetus of the Lost Mountain movement was Democrats’ victory in the November 2020 elections, which gave them control of the Board of Commissioners, and, in turn, land use issues in the county.
“There’s been candidates campaigning countywide that have clearly said, ‘my campaign’s based on more industrial in west Cobb, higher-density development, … (a) countywide transit focus,’” state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said in a barely-veiled reference to Cupid during a March 2021 interview announcing the Lost Mountain effort. “It’s absolutely within someone’s right to have that vision. Is that the vision for west Cobb? We believe the answer is no.”
A couple weeks later, Cupid said they were making much ado about nothing.
“On this board for eight years, I have been mindful of the unique character of west Cobb and have supported efforts to help maintain that character,” she said. “If they were aware of how I’ve served, they would know that. When it comes to land use and zoning, a lot of those decisions hinge off of the interest of the commissioner for that area. And so, if an area has experienced more growth, less growth, more than likely that has been driven by that district commissioner, who has a lot of sway in how the board responds to a zoning matter.”
In an email to supporters Monday titled “Cupid promises high-density ‘next door to you,’” Lost Mountain advocates are now claiming an about-face from Cupid.
“All I can say is ‘wow,’” wrote volunteer Sarah Pauls. “Last week, during her State of the County address, Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid let slip her plan to 'bring high-density housing ‘next door to you.'"
“The time to act is now. Cupid has made her plan for West Cobb clear,” Pauls continues. “We MUST vote for cityhood on May 24th to stop Cupid’s high-density agenda before West Cobb is forever changed.”
POLICE CHIEF SEARCH: The search is almost over.
Speaking at Saturday’s Taste of Mableton Festival, interim Cobb Police Chief Scott Hamilton said a new chief will likely be chosen “in a very short time, now.”
Former Chief Tim Cox retired in December.
“When the new chief is announced,” Hamilton continued, “we’re going to start really doing some big things in Cobb, more creative and visionary-type things that’s going to take the department to another level.”
