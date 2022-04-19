A tour of former Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon’s home is a trip to a museum of eclecticism and history.
Much of the wall space, shelves and every nook and cranny is crammed with mementoes and memorabilia, many from his 34 years as mayor of the Jonquil City.
Around Town was invited to Max’s abode to view his collection of souvenirs from Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, the sharecropper’s cottage turned restaurant turned gathering hall that sits between the railroad tracks and Atlanta Road in downtown Smyrna. The building is now unoccupied and wrapped in yellow caution tape.
The cabin’s fate became a hot potato in recent months. Should it be restored as a civil rights landmark? Or removed as a vestige of racism? Once a popular destination for tourists, celebrities and politicians, the restaurant became controversial for its glorification of the antebellum South.
Bacon’s assemblage gives a glimpse into the restaurant’s past with Aunt Fanny’s wall hangings, signs, staff work schedules, photos, framed news clippings and even the door to the men’s restroom. He has several guest books patrons signed while dining at the cabin and as promised, the signatures of several celebrities of the day – Bob Hope, Clark Gable, Anthony Quinn, Lana Turner, boxer Jack Dempsey and many more – can be found among the pages of the Aunt Fanny’s registration books.
The latest news is Aunt Fanny’s Cabin appears to be heading to Carroll County where it will sit on a 22-acre property owned by Ashley Limousin Farms. That's something Bacon laments.
“I’d save it,” Bacon said of Aunt Fanny’s. “What history do we have left? If you take it down, you gain what, maybe five parking spaces?”
For the cabin to change hands, two items need to be worked out: a contract between the city and new owner Jim Lane and exactly how the structure that by some accounts is already in disrepair will be moved some 45 miles to its new home nine miles northwest of Carrollton.
Current Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told Around Town that interested parties, including the new owner, city staff and movers, were scheduled to meet last week to iron out some of the details. New owner Lane has said he’d have the cabin moved by July 1 although no moving day(s) has been set.
It will be quite a job to move the historic building to a new foundation. When it comes to relocating history, Trevor Beemon of the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society has some experience. Beemon has uprooted and moved a handful of historic structures to the William Root Museum off Marietta Square. Beemon said when his organization moved the Manning Cabin a distance of 14 miles, bids came in between $30,000 and $60,000. There are some variables to factor in: Aunt Fanny’s will be traveling more than three times that distance and is only one story, where the Manning Cabin was two. But you get the idea.
Meanwhile, while Aunt Fanny’s soon will be gone from Smyrna, it won’t be forgotten. Smyrna City Administrator Joe Bennett said the city has found a vendor who will for $650 do a 3D, reproducible "scan" of the cabin. The scan allows Smyrna to preserve, in a way, this bit of history. Bennett said the scan could be held "in the museum or in our archives for future reference if need be."
COUNTY LOBBYIST: Last week, the county hosted another town hall on the cityhood movement. During that meeting, the “did they or didn’t they” issue of the county’s legislative lobbyists once again reared its head. Readers will recall the county hired former Attorney General Sam Olens, along with Dentons attorneys Dan Baskerville and Ed Lindsey, to lobby at the Capitol this session. Those lobbyists were spotted in several cityhood bill hearings, but the county has insisted they weren’t hired to work on cityhood.
County Manager Jackie McMorris addressed the impetus for hiring the trio in the first place.
“As deputy county manager, one of the first things that the former county manager assigned to me was to go to the Capitol. I did not realize, nor did I have lobbyist experience when I was down there, it is massive. It's massive.
“I was literally running from one committee meeting to the other all day long. I literally was down there every single day for probably three years. And it was crazy because there are consecutive meetings going on … State reps. and senators were texting me and asking me, what does Cobb think about this? What do they think about that? And they were questions from all across the gamut — from short term rentals, to salary bills, to you name it, and it is very time consuming.
“So we have been contemplating getting a state lobbyist, since we'd already hired a federal lobbyist to help us with grants, we've been looking at that for a long time … It is a lot of work. So I will say as well that it is way more things going on downtown that impact Cobb that are way beyond cityhood.”
COVID COUNT: The day has finally come. For more than two years the MDJ has run the daily COVID count, tracking cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Cobb County and the state. While the virus hasn’t disappeared, numbers had been low enough and symptoms mild enough that the newsroom began asking if the daily count had run its course. At about the same time, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced it was changing from a daily to weekly count. We’ll continue to monitor the numbers and may run weekly numbers for a period, but we can finally say Rest In Peace to the daily COVID report. And it comes none too soon.
GOVERNOR'S RACE: The most anticipated statewide debate will take place in round one of the governor’s race, when Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue are scheduled to take the stage on Atlanta’s WSB-TV on April 24, Savannah’s WTOC on April 28, and the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting on May 1. Other candidates of both parties have been invited to take their turn at the podium, the Georgia Recorder reports.
ENDORSEMENTS: Former Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren has endorsed Jake Evans in the race for the 6th Congressional District.
“In this race, there’s no candidate I trust more to Back the Blue than Jake Evans, and that’s the top reason I’m supporting him,” Warren said. “From the beginning of his campaign, Jake has sought out police chiefs and sheriffs, not just to get their votes but also their guidance. Local law enforcement don’t need a congressman who’ll give them speeches; they need someone who’ll listen and respond to their needs on behalf of public safety. Jake knows our government has no greater responsibility than keeping our families safe, and he’ll always stand up for the brave men and women on the front lines.”
Welcome to the discussion.
