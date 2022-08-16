Fallout from the city of Smyrna’s Friday demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin continued this week with protesters holding a news conference on the steps of City Hall, followed by public comments at Monday’s council meeting.
Organizers of the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, led by former Smyrna Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, accused Mayor Derek Norton and Smyrna council members of a parade of offenses at the news conference, all of which Norton and the city dismissed as false.
Built in the 1890s, Aunt Fanny's Cabin became a restaurant in 1941 and, though popular, gained a reputation as a controversial spot for glorifying the Old South. After it was moved to Atlanta Road in the 1990s, the building fell into disrepair. Norton and most council members didn't want to spend the money to bring it back up to code, deciding last year to accept bids to have it moved or leveled. The cabin coalition formed in response, submitting proposals to save it. These were rejected in favor of Jim Lane's bid to move it to his Ashley Limousin Farms in Carroll County. Yet when the city of Mt. Zion denied Lane’s request to move the cabin there, Smyrna moved forward with the demolition.
During Monday's news conference, coalition member Shaun Martin argued that contrary to what the city said, the cabin did have a foundation. Moreover, hazardous materials in the cabin such as asbestos should have prevented the city from tearing the building down. Norton rejected both accusations.
“We pulled the demolition permit in January when we did not get any proposals after the first (request for proposal), between that and the time the council decided to extend the period for the RFP, and we complied with every requirement to pull that permit," Norton said. "I know for a fact no asbestos was there, and we complied with every other requirement to pull the permit, so that's just flatly false."
Another argument came from Smyrna resident Karen Shockley, whose company, Whey To Go LLC, submitted one of the bids to save the cabin. At Monday’s press conference, Shockley questioned the motives of city officials and Lane, saying she found out last Thursday about the city of Mount Zion rejecting Lane's proposal, and that Lane had not been in communication with Smyrna between July 11 and August 9 meetings of the Smyrna Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Now, these are precious moments that I could have been raising money to put the cabin in Powder Springs, where I had planned on doing it,” Shockley said.
Shockley questioned whether Lane’s proposal was fully fleshed out.
“One of the questions was, they didn’t know exactly where on the land the cabin was gonna be,” Shockley said. “The city of Smyrna asked that you specifically locate where the cabin was gonna be and how it was gonna unfold. I don’t think he submitted a complete proposal.”
Shockley also wondered why there was no specific agenda item for the cabin on Smyrna City Council’s work session agenda last Thursday alerting the public to the impending demolition.
“We didn’t get an opportunity to respond. I would have attended, I would have had others from the coalition attend,” she said. “It’s not fair to do this, so I’m questioning the legality of it, and I will be asking for a full investigation of this proposal … I don’t think it was ever going to be. I think Ashley Limouisin Farms worked with the city of Smyrna, to be honest with you, and had no intention of moving it.”
Norton called her accusation ridiculous.
“I didn’t know Mr. Lane, nobody knew Mr. Lane until he showed up with a proposal…To say that we had some relationship with Mr. Lane, I’d never even heard of him before. That’s just ridiculous."
The time for citizen input got heated at the Monday night council meeting when Martin, Blackburn and Shockley lodged their allegations directly at Norton and council members.
Godwin’s Law, which holds that any online argument that goes on long enough will eventually provoke a comparison to Hitler and the Nazis, held true at the council meeting. There, Martin invoked Auschwitz in her comments.
Shockley told Norton and the council she had evidence of a prior relationship between Lane.
"I've already seen a link to you, between you guys and this gentleman. I've already done some work," Shockley said of alleged connections between Norton, the council and Lane during her public comment.
Norton banged the gavel multiple times to prevent interruptions from Shockley, repeatedly asserting he had no connection to Lane.
"These people are looking for any reason to get in front of a microphone and a camera and spew misinformation and this is just another example of that," Norton told the Journal.
HONORING FANNY WILLIAMS: While there was rancor between the council and activists during the meeting, there were also multiple moments of support expressed for the Committee to Honor Fanny Williams, which will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Friday. The cabin was named for Fanny Williams, a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna's Campbell family and has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County.
"We have, really, a great group of folks involved with this committee, folks from the community, diverse background, dedicated citizens who are gonna help give us great guidance," said Smyrna Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould, co-chair of the committee alongside Councilman Lewis Wheaton.
Wheaton expressed excitement about the work of the committee and moving forward to honor Williams and said the committee had spoken to people connected with the 9/11 memorial in Washington, D.C., who offered advice for moving forward with Smyrna's own memorial project.
"One of the individuals that we spoke to about that memorial kind of advised us on a really exciting process to get good feedback, to get some professional input and to develop something that is both professional but also utilizes public feedback and development and thought," Wheaton said. "Something that's more than just a fountain, more than just a statue, more than a plaque, something that's really, really substantive, that speaks to her impact to this community both in Smyrna and beyond Smyrna."
The council also received praise for its decision to level the cabin.
"Friday was a good day for me. I was happy. I wanted that building demolished," Smyrna resident Lisa Castleberry, a board member of Keep Smyrna Beautiful, said during public comment. "And now we can move forward honoring Fanny Williams with dignity."
Castleberry, who is on the committee, said some people in her neighborhood did not even realize Williams was a real person until now, but that the Norton administration, unlike previous ones, is finally invoking her name and with it, her legacy.
"I'm happy to be on the committee and we're going to do a beautiful job honoring Fanny Williams and celebrating her life."
ALMOST HEAVEN: Cobb County's civil rights doyenne, Deane Bonner, is heading home this weekend to give a speech honoring a landmark from her childhood. On Saturday, Bonner will fly to Pittsburgh before heading 35 miles west to her hometown of Weirton, West Virginia. She’s been asked to speak at an event celebrating the Dunbar Recreation Center in Weirton, which last year was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
“This is such an honor … because of the people that worked to make this happen. … This is very, very historical … That's what I'm going to bring to the table on Saturday," Bonner said, adding that she wants the Black community there to know that the center's historic designation is "beyond a coup."
As a child, Bonner spent many hours at the Dunbar center, which was dedicated to the welfare of African-American youth in the town.
“Which was us. … I couldn't go anywhere else,” Bonner said.
The center, built in 1944, hosted afterschool programs, community events and more. Bonner has fond memories of playing ping pong there, and of the ever present smell of fresh popcorn.
“I grew up in a segregated town. I went to an all-Black school. So I'm just saying this center, for us, was the haven. And I mean, it didn't even bother us that we were designated to go just to that center,” Bonner said.
