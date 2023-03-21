State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, came out swinging against Republicans for supporting legislation that would ban “gender-affirming care” for transgender youth in a talk to attendees at the Cobb Democratic Party’s “Donuts with Democrats” meeting Saturday.
The topic involves a “tiny number of children,” Anulewicz told the party faithful at the meeting in Lindley Middle School’s auditorium.
“There have actually been zero surgeries in the past year that are talking about in this bill,” Anulewicz said.
Anulewicz, who chairs the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, said the bill’s supporters make it sound as if children are “lining up to have double mastectomies, which simply is not true.”
If you ask her, it's really about money.
“This is a bill that I believe exists because we have a majority party in this state, the Republican Party, and they have a lot of activist groups who are looking for a way to remain relevant after the fall of Roe,” she said. “These are groups that for decades have raised a lot of money and gathered a lot of momentum and motivated activists based on the sole focus of making abortion illegal. And they basically accomplished that goal in Georgia for the most part. How are they going to raise money? How are they going to keep their activists going, right? You’ve got to figure out how to remain relevant, and I think what they’ve realized is that the issue of transgender youth is something that they find is confusing and scary and concerning to a lot of folks in their base, so they’re going to start punching down on these vulnerable kids and their families who are just trying to do the best for their kids.”
Capitol Beat News Service reported that the Republican-controlled state Senate gave final passage to the bill Tuesday, sending it to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Anulewicz told Cobb Democrats Saturday that while the Senate had language that protected doctors from criminal and civil liability and prosecution, the House removed that language.
“Doctors are now criminally and civilly liable for what they might do to treat their child,” she said. “So you could have a doctor that gives a teenage girl a breast reduction, which is something that some teenage girls actually do need, again rare, but it happens because you have back issues … That doctor now, if that girl needs that breast reduction, that doctor now has the concern that someone might charge him with a crime of gender-affirming care whether or not the child was trans or not. It’s a chilling effect on health care. That is something we do not need.
"We do not need anything that further discourages physicians from working in Georgia, and we are doing a lot of those bills. ... It is a really messy issue. It’s an issue that is not a real thing that is even happening. It is an issue that goes against what doctors want. It is an issue that goes against what these families want.”
Anulewicz mentioned that she gave a speech from the well of the House on the subject last week.
“I said, if you think this issue is confusing to you as someone just trying to read about it and learn about it, imagine how confusing it is for these families and these parents who are trying to do the very best thing they can for their children," Anulewicz said.
So what do Republicans in favor of the legislation have to say about this? For that we turned to state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb.
"Of all the issues that Democrats could rally behind, it confounds me that supporting the sterilization of children is one of them,” Ehrhart told the MDJ. “I would remind the Cobb Dems that civilized societies don’t castrate their children. Clearly we need legislation to drive that point home. We don’t allow the religious practice of genital mutilation, and we don’t allow the pharmaceutical and surgical disfigurement of healthy children to satisfy the Democrats’ obsession with fluid gender identity social constructs. Period.”
Ehrhart also spoke on the floor of the House last week, in support of the bill. With this legislation, the representative said Georgia will join a growing list of states to protect children from irreversible gender transition surgeries and treatments with lifelong consequences.
“Many state laws put restrictions on children to protect their long-term interests,” Ehrhart said. “We prohibit driving, smoking, tattoos, and consuming alcohol before certain ages, for example. Adolescence is a time of physical, mental, hormonal and emotional upheaval and growth. We know children’s brains aren’t fully developed until after age 18. Studies show that gender dysphoria in children is often temporary, with up to 90% of cases resolved by age 21 as long as no irreversible treatment measures are taken. These individuals show an 80% reduced rate of suicide compared to similar youth who undergo permanent irreversible interventions. In short, children are not in a position to fully comprehend the lifelong changes that are the result of permanent and irreversible decisions. I encourage my friends in the other party to be the adults in the room and start protecting our vulnerable youth."
ON THE LEFT: Cobb Democratic Party Chairman Erick Allen has turned his attention to the nonpartisan municipal elections taking place in Cobb County this year. Allen said the party has one distinct purpose — to elect Democrats. To that end, a bench of candidates is needed at all levels of government.
“Even though the municipal elections are nonpartisan, the butts that occupy those seats have ideological leanings and that is truly where we build the bench as Democrats,” Allen said during Saturday’s Donuts with Democrats meeting.
Allen said he crunched the data for the Smyrna City Council wards, where he said the smallest winning percentage for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock last year in one council ward was 55% for Abrams and 63% for Warnock.
“And there is a strong Republican sitting in that seat,” Allen said. “There is not one district that is below 55% in Smyrna, but yet out of seven seats and a mayor we only have two Democrats. Technically one Democrat and an independent. So it’s very important as we get ready for these municipal elections that we educate and inform our voters of who is running for these seats.”
Allen said the same situation is coming up this year on the Kennesaw City Council, where there are two council seats and a mayor up for election “all which were 52% Abrams, 58% Warnock, but have strong Republicans sitting in those seats."
"If we are going to build a bench, and I’m not saying these aren’t good people, but our job is to build a bench and elect Democrats, and we are going to take that responsibility extremely serious as we go into 2023, because that’s what’s going to build the bench for 2024,” Allen said.
The task for 2024 is to defend county Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioners Jerica Richardson and Monique Sheffield, Sheriff Craig Owens, and District Attorney Flynn Broady.
“And we need to pick up a tax commissioner," Allen said.
That seat is presently held by Carla Jackson.
“The tax commissioner seat is the only seat in Cobb County countywide that is not held by a Democrat. Think about that for a second," Allen said. "So all of this stuff about Cobb County being blue, what do I say every meeting? Georgia is the battle ground state, Cobb County is the bellwether. As we go, so goes Georgia, so goes this country. We have to take that responsibility seriously and elect Democrats.”
Turning to the Cobb school board, three Republicans are up for reelection next year, as is Democrat Leroy Tre' Hutchins.
“We need to flip one so Tre' can stop banging his head against the wall, and do what’s right by our children in Cobb County by flipping one of those seats. Just one. I’d like all three, but we just need one. That’s the task ahead of us going into 2024," Allen said.
What is crazy face Ginny up to now? Trying to ban Bambi? It's probably something that nutty for sure. She and Marjorie Taylor should get married. They are perfect for each other. Two P's in a plod.
