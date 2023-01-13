Attorney General Chris Carr Friday weighed in on the ongoing redistricting controversy that has thrown the Cobb Board of Commissioners into chaos. In a statement to the MDJ, Carr spokesperson Kara Richardson said the county's attempt to supplant the commission map drawn by state legislators with its own map was "inappropriate and not legally binding."
But the state's top lawyer isn't going to court against Cobb just yet. Here's the statement in full:
“It is the opinion of the Georgia Department of Law that the action taken by the Cobb Commission to pass an alternate map was inappropriate and not legally binding. As we have explained repeatedly to interested parties, Georgia law does not grant our Department the authority to initiate a lawsuit in the current situation. We will, however, not hesitate to engage when and where appropriate should a lawsuit be filed by the right party.”
Wednesday's Around Town detailed the frustrations of state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who wanted Carr to get involved.
At the Cobb GOP's monthly breakfast on Saturday, Setzler spoke about the legal battle, and was asked by someone in the audience where AG Carr was in the matter.
“I had a lot of conversations with the attorney general's office,” Setzler said. “The attorney general's position has been because it's county maps, that it's a county issue. I don't happen to share that view.”
Then, on Tuesday, the first commission meeting of the year was derailed when the board’s two Republicans refused to vote on county business amid the redistricting controversy, and were asked to leave the dais by Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill had said they would not cast votes while the county remains at odds with the state government, and embroiled in a constitutional dispute, over its effort to redistrict itself via its home rule powers. Cupid cited county rules requiring commissioners vote on every item unless they are faced with a conflict of interest.
Tuesday’s was the first meeting since two conflicting county commission district maps took effect Jan. 1. The first, passed by Republicans in the General Assembly last year and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, sparked controversy as it drew Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her seat midway through her four-year term.
The second is a map Democratic commissioners adopted in October in an untested assertion of its home rule powers, which the county says allows it to amend state laws including redistricting. That map would keep Richardson safely within the boundaries of District 2, which she currently represents.
The county’s map has been subject to a legal challenge from east Cobb activist Larry Savage, but the case was dismissed by Savage and his attorneys to clear up some issues in filing before Superior Court Judge Ann Harris could issue a ruling. There's not been any word yet on when a follow-up suit might drop.
Before Carr released a statement Friday afternoon, AT polled other Cobb Republican legislators to get their take on his office's role in this issue. Here's what they had to say:
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell:
“I am disappointed the county commission is taking a blatantly unlawful action and position. Ultimately, this will cost the taxpayers of Cobb County. I sincerely hope that rational minds will prevail moving forward and focus on solving problems and serving families.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb:
"We as legislators, as well as our constituents, depend on our Attorney General to support and defend state law whenever it is illegally challenged. I have tremendous respect for AG Carr and look forward to his opinion statement in defense of the map that was legally and appropriately passed by the General Assembly."
State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb:
“I don't know if we're at the right juncture right now for the attorney general to be involved. I just don't know. I'm not an attorney, it's a legal issue, I believe it's actually a state constitutional issue.”
Parsons added he hasn't had any conversation with the AG’s office. And he certainly believes the state map is the legitimate one.
“It seems to me that it is something that he would be involved in, but I just don't have enough information to know whether or not, or to what degree, if any, he's been involved in it.”
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb:
“I spoke with the attorney general on Wednesday about this situation, because I was also concerned about the fact that the AG’s office was not involved at this point.
“The attorney general told me that the most expedient way to have the AG become involved would be for some Cobb Countian to file a suit based on the fact that now that it is past Jan. 1 that Jerica Richardson is voting and doesn’t have the right to be voting on issues, which she has done. Based on what the attorney general told me, this is the action that should be taken.”
Cooper said she understood why Cobb Republicans are frustrated in feeling not represented on the commission after Cupid ordered Birrell and Gambrill off the dais.
But, “the attorney general, he has to follow the rules of the law that dictate how he becomes involved in the issue, and if they do what he said, and some citizen comes down and files a lawsuit in opposition to Jerica Richardson, who does not have legal authority to vote in front of the commission, the attorney general told me they would be able to become involved and write an amicus brief.”
But what of Setzler's comments?
“Ed Setzler is not an attorney. And he is not the attorney general,” Cooper said. “The attorney general is willing to get involved if the proper procedures are followed. I certainly agree that a lawsuit could be based on the fact that Jerica Richardson is voting illegally. The law is clear that home rule does not apply to redistricting. (Carr) is following what he is legally allowed to do. And it wasn’t until after January 1 when (Richardson) started voting illegally on issues before the commission that she had done something. If somebody files a lawsuit against her, it can be based on the fact she is voting illegally.”
(The county maintains that under its map — which it says is the law of the land — Richardson is within her rights to continue serving.)
State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta:
"It is my opinion the attorney general will get involved at the appropriate time to exercise his authority to support the map signed into law last year if needed. I think the legal issue that needs a ruling is if the County has the authority under home rule to create their own map which the law in my opinion is they do not."
State Rep. Jordan Ridley, R-Woodstock:
"The legislature passed the redistricting map, the governor signed it into law, and those are the maps that should be followed."
On Carr's involvement:
"I know they're currently tied up in court at the moment ... now we're in uncharted territory. The court case needs to come sooner rather than later and hopefully correct the situation."
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb: "I am not a lawyer and I know our AG understands the issue. I hope there will be a quick resolution."
Jason Shepherd, former Cobb GOP chair and Savage’s co-counsel:
“Let's just say I wouldn't be surprised if the AG's office got involved eventually. Because it's not just Cobb County … we're looking at a statewide precedent that is probably the largest power shift, potentially, between the legislature and county governments.”
Shepherd reiterated his legal opinion that even if the state map is upheld in court, Richardson will be able to serve out the term's remainder.
Last March, Shepherd pointed to a 2005 case out of Carroll County, regarding a school board member, and a state Supreme Court decision which, in his words, says “an elected official cannot have their term shortened unless the voters of the area vote to do it knowing full well that they’re voting to shorten a person’s term.”
Shepherd believes the new District 2 does not elect someone to it until 2024 to take the seat in 2025.
JOKES: The specter of Washington dysfunction was on the mind of one local elected official this week.
At Tuesday night’s Marietta Board of Education meeting, the first order of business was for the board to elect a chair for 2023.
Board attorney Clem Doyle explained the rules to members, passing out cards to members so they could write down a nomination.
Board member Jason Waters wondered aloud, “If this takes 12 ballots?”
Waters must have been thinking about the election of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In fact, the House elections which dominated last week’s news cycle took even longer than 12 ballots — McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot, the longest speaker election since before the Civil War.
The rest of the board broke out in chuckles at Waters’ joke. Luckily for them, it would be a quick resolution — Kerry Minervini was elected unanimously for a second consecutive term as board chair on the first ballot.
