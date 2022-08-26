His honor Judge Robert Flournoy III was immortalized Thursday as his portrait that will hang in the ceremonial courtroom was unveiled at a gathering of friends, family and colleagues at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.
An impressive lineup of Cobb judicial luminaries honored, praised and cajoled Flournoy, who after 22 years on the bench will retire his Superior Court robes at the end of this year. Speakers included emcee Superior Court Judge Greg Poole, local attorneys Justin O’Dell and Tom Cauthorn and attorney and former Gov. Roy Barnes.
“How fitting is it that very soon Rob’s portrait will hang with his father’s portrait in the ceremonial courtroom of the Cobb County Superior Courthouse,” said Judge Poole, referencing Robert E. Flournoy, Jr.
Adjectives used by the speakers to describe Flournoy’s more than two decades on the bench: engaging, just, bright, fair, stable, prepared, distinguished, a “chancellor of equity when he sits on that bench,” “a little different,” and humorous. The talks were rife with accolades and tales of justice courageously upheld ... but let’s focus on the humorous.
O’Dell said in preparing his remarks, he ultimately wound up turning to Scripture, with a nod to the fact that as a side hustle, Flournoy owns pay parking lots that surround the courthouse.
“… I’m going to give you a passage from Leviticus, and it’s in there, but you have to look really hard, but it’s in there, judge. And what does it say? ‘Free parking is an abomination unto the Lord.’”
Cauthorn said he appeared before the judge on various cases and always found him to be well prepared. “I only saw him puzzled one time,” Cauthorn said, telling this tale: It came out in pre-trial proceedings that a client had contracted an STD from her husband “because according to him, he got it from eating goat meat,” Cauthorn said.
“At the appropriate moment during the proceedings, I sit back and look him in the eye and say, ‘Mr. so-and-so, how did you contract this sexually transmitted disease?’ And as God as my witness, he sat there under oath and in front of Judge Flournoy and he said, ‘From eating goat meat.’
“Judge Flournoy pondered … and pondered some more … and finally said, ‘Um, was that a nanny …. or a billy goat?’”
Barnes, who as governor appointed Flournoy to his Superior Court seat in 2000, took his turn at the podium. “I have a long, long relationship with the Flournoys, with big Bobby, Rob and with Matt (Flournoy’s brother who also recently retired from his law practice). They were known while they were practicing law together as the father, the son and the Holy Ghost.” Barnes didn’t reveal which name referred to whom.
The former governor reminded the audience that Flournoy was not above playing practical jokes on his colleagues and on more than one occasion, Barnes was the victim. But when it came time for Flournoy’s judicial appointment, Barnes got some payback.
“It was then that I decided I was going to get even with him for all the years he pulled jokes on us.” He explained he and Flournoy were in the governor’s office and “I have this big file, a background check, and I'm thumbing through it and I said, ‘Rob, I really want to appoint you, but tell me about this sexual harassment case you have pending against you.’ And he jumped straight up. He said, ‘What sexual harassment case?’ He said that’s a lie. They’re wrong about it.”
Barnes said he then called the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who was also in on the prank. He put the phone on speaker. The director said, “Yes sir, Governor, what can I do for you?”
“I said I got Rob Flournoy in here and I’m asking him about this sexual harassment case that you have in your report. He says it’s not true.”
His response was, “Well, Governor … that’s what they all say.”
Flournoy got the final word. He thanked his staff and was grateful for their tenure: court reporter Alison Jordan with 15 years, staff attorney Matt Freedman with 16 years and his administrative assistant Christa Flint who worked for Flournoy over his entire 22 years on the bench.
He also talked with pride of the Flournoy Superior Court tenure. Between he and his father, there’s been a Flournoy on the Cobb bench for the last 35 years – starting in 1987. The reign will end Dec. 31, 2022.
“So, on Jan. 1 of 2023," Flournoy said, "the people of Cobb County will all say, ‘Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we’re free at last.’”
Once the raves and roasts were over, it was time for the unveiling of the portrait by artist Ross Rossin. Flournoy was the fifth Cobb judge to pose for Rossin, who has works of the Honorable Stephen Schuster, Conley Ingram, Lark Ingram and Mary Staley Clark already hanging in the ceremonial courtroom
Flournoy, who turned 70 on Monday, will continue work as a senior judge once his term ends Dec. 31.
ENDORSEMENTS: Alisha Thomas Searcy, the Marietta Democrat running for state school superintendent, has picked up endorsements from two former U.S. secretaries of education.
The bipartisan duo is Rod Paige, who served under President George Bush from 2001 to 2005, and Arne Duncan, who served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2016.
Searcy held a discussion with the two former federal officials on Monday.
"Yes, I am a Democrat, and those values inform how I see the world," Searcy said. "I also believe when it comes to education, that kids aren't Democrat or Republican. They deserve adults who put party aside and do what's in their best interest. So, this event demonstrates that we have national relationships that we can leverage to access the nation's best thinking to benefit students in Georgia. I'm grateful I can call, not one but two, former United States secretaries of education, as policy advisers."
In November, Searcy will face Republican incumbent Richard Woods.
The MDJ caught up with Woods at Friday's Cobb Republican Women’s Club luncheon. He expressed relief he was not the one to receive support from the former U.S. education secretaries.
“I welcome that, I’m glad I didn’t get the endorsement,” Woods said. “The things that those secretaries helped put in place – Race to the Top, No Child Left Behind, excessive accountability, excessive testing – was everything I ran against. Common Core as well.”
Woods criticized the “big Washington mindset,” as he characterized the former secretaries’ policies, and took aim at how he believes Searcy determines her positions.
“I think my opponent mentioned she gets her policy positions or help from these gentlemen,” Woods said. “I’m glad to say I get my policy decisions from the teachers and students of Georgia, so big difference.”
