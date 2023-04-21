Michael Owens was elected the first mayor of the new city of Mableton this week. But what about the old city of Mableton?
History tells us that when Mableton was first a city, from 1912-1916, Dr. H.A. Glore served as its first and only mayor.
According to various articles from the MDJ archives, Glore was a medical doctor who attended Atlanta Medical College, which later became the Emory University School of Medicine.
He was a surgeon in West Texas before returning to Georgia, and in 1910, opened the Mableton Drug Store.
In addition to serving as mayor, he was at one point postmaster of Mableton.
A March 1963 article about the growth of Mableton, despite its lack of city government, opens with this line: “A town that’s not a town is the fastest growing part of Cobb County.”
The story by Larry Irby says that when Mableton was briefly a city, its population was just 200. The city had a mayor and council, and collected taxes.
“Opposition to taxes arose, even though they paid for such things as sidewalks and storm drains. A group of residents persuaded the Cobb legislative delegation to the General Assembly to repeal the town charter in 1916,” Irby wrote.
In 2015, one of Mableton’s most famous sons, former Gov. Roy Barnes, told the MDJ about the dissolution of Mableton’s first city government.
“The story is it got real wet, and they couldn’t afford to clean out the storm drains and that they just repealed the city so the county would have to do it,” Barnes said at the time.
A 1984 article says the same, reporting that the legislature abolished the town’s charter “after the town’s residents decided they could not bear the costs of a drainage/flood control project that was eventually paid for by all county residents.”
The 1963 story, weighing the idea of a second incorporation, describes complaints among Mabletonians that the county government has not paid them enough attention. Sound familiar?
Back then, however, complaints were about more basic things, such as a lack of paved roads and sewage infrastructure.
Other stories mentioning Glore note that he set up Mableton’s first town hall on the second floor of his drug store.
In 1915, the MDJ reported that Glore had sold the drug store to Ralph Daniell.
In June 1982, MDJ columnist Bill Kinney wrote about Glore’s involvement in developing the Whispering Pines subdivision. Citing a 1932 story, Kinney wrote that Glore paid Georgia Power $900 to bring electricity to Mableton, and had them wire the houses in the new development.
Glore was married to Ida Elizabeth Dodgen Glore. Their sons Harold and Homer both became attorneys.
Harold Glore told Kinney that Southern Bell was convinced to build a phone line along U.S 78 from Austell to Mableton in the 1930s. The road, then called Bankhead Highway, is now Veterans Memorial Highway.
Dr. Glore died in April 1944. His wife died in July 1947.
In the ’63 article, Walter Wallace, then-vice president of the Mableton Chamber of Commerce, said of cityhood, “I think everybody thinks it's somewhere in the future,” but added, “I don’t think the time is right and I don't think people are in a mood for it.”
Sixty years later, that future has arrived.
AT caught up with Owens Friday to chat about a few topics, among them how it felt to win.
"Obviously I'm so excited," he said. "I'm happy about becoming mayor. I'm ready, I'm already serving the people.
"So, I'm just excited about doing the work, I'm excited about being able to lead a diverse City Council and working with our partners in the county, and our delegation at the state legislature, as well as many other elected officials across metro Atlanta and across the entire state.
"I've received calls from mayors and elected officials from as far away as Savannah and Warner Robins that are congratulating me and offering their support, offering their wisdom ... To be able to help, to guide me and others through the process. I'm thankful for it. I'm thankful that the time I've spent working ... in the community, it's already paying off."
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Glynda Sanders Chalfant, wife of Marietta Councilman Grif Chalant, is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Traton Homes' office, 720 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta.
Chalfant tells the MDJ he met his future wife at the Smyrna Dairy Queen during the summer of 1965. He had just graduated from Marietta High School and was working at Rich’s Department Store before heading to the University of Georgia.
She was a junior at Campbell High School.
“I had seen her picture in the yearbook earlier that summer. I said, 'gah-lee that’s a good-looking thing. I’d like to meet her.' So then I came upon a chance to meet her. I was standing in line behind her, and I licked on her ice cream cone.”
Her reaction?
“She didn’t slap me, so that was pretty good. I wanted to meet her and get her attention. I guess I did that."
The couple wed in 1968 and lived in married housing their last year at UGA.
“When we started, she worked at Delta in reservations and worked there many years and allowed us to travel all over the world,” Chalfant said.
They would go on to have two children and five grandchildren.
Glynda Chalfant died January 26. She was 74.
ON THE RIGHT: The next Cobb County Republican Women’s Club luncheon is Friday, April 28 at the Marietta Hilton Conference Center from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The “Behind the Scenes at the Gold Dome: A Legislative Update” meeting will feature state Rep. Jordan Ridley, R-Woodstock, who will talk about his first term serving District 22.
State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, the vice chair of Cobb’s legislative delegation, and Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, who is vice chair of the Education Committee and a special needs advocate, will join Ridley in sharing some more information about the 2023 session.
The luncheon will also feature a performance by the Pebblebrook High School Jazz Orchestra.
For more information and to register, head over to ccrwc.org.
TOWN HALL: State Rep. David Wilkerson, R-Powder Springs, will hold a town hall meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ron Anderson Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs. In addition to providing a legislative and community update, Cobb Solicitor General Makia Metzger will be in attendance to discuss her work in the solicitor's office.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Martie Moore, director of the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s Food Outreach Ministry, is the keynote speaker at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club Monday.
Moore is speaking about the church’s program that serves more than 300 families in our community and homeless individuals by distributing food in the church’s parking lot every Tuesday evening between 5-7 p.m.
The club meets at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street, Marietta. For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
RECOGNITION: The Cobb Bar held its annual Alexis Grubbs Memorial Scholarship awards luncheon Thursday, with bar president, Carlos Rodriguez, a former award winner, presiding. Each recipient was presented with a plaque and introduced to the assembly of lawyers and judges. We're told all the recipients were exemplary. A total of $40,000 in scholarships was awarded this year. During the scholarship's existence, $500,000 has been given to deserving students. Judges Tom Cauthorn and Vic Reynolds were the keynote speakers, encouraging the students and emphasizing the role of law in our lives. Reynolds quoted Theodore Roosevelt, who said, "No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man's permission when we require him to obey it."
