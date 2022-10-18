Candidates who attended the political forum held at the West Cobb Islamic Center over the weekend touched on a range of issues, but perhaps the most incendiary discussion concerned Georgia’s "heartbeat bill," which bans most abortions after six weeks, and went into effect as a result of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
The topic was raised when a woman who identified herself as Patricia of Marietta argued that “abortion is not just about getting rid of babies," but that there are other health issues between a woman and her doctor involved. What, she wanted to know, did the candidates intend to do about the matter?
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who is running against Democrat Vanessa Parker to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was first to respond. The author of Georgia's new abortion law didn't hold back.
"One party is proposing that a child literally should be able to be pulled apart limb for limb inside of the mother and disposed as medical waste. That is what’s proposed in one of our major parties all the way up before the birth. It’s a fact," Setzler said.
The legislature struck a balance in passing the law, Setzler said, given that life begins at conception.
“Certainly can’t everyone agree across faith backgrounds, even people of no faith, can’t we agree that if a child has a beating heart inside of their mother, they’re warranted legal protection?”
Setzler said at issue is a human child with their own gender and DNA living inside their mother. The Democratic Party, he said, believes it's OK to "legally, sadly, to pull a child apart limb from limb inside their mother. It’s horrific. It’s barbaric. I think we can do better.”
By contrast, Setzler’s Democratic opponent, Parker, said she believes women should have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies. Parker indicated she knew people who, before abortion was legal, had an abortion performed by someone who was not a medical doctor. As a result, they were unable to have children again.
“This is a medical decision and is safe for women. Our bodies have been politicized to get votes,” Parker said.
Other candidates to weigh in included Democrat Solomon Adesanya, who faces Republican Anna Tillman in House District 43; Democrat Patrick Thompson, who is challenging state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell; and Democrat Makia Metzger, who faces Republican Courtney Brubaker in the solicitor general's race.
Thompson told the audience he didn’t know why the legislature is involved in the issue.
“Drawing these pictures of ripping babies apart is not right. That is not what actually happens. It's a bad example," he said.
Adesanya said while "the other party" (Republicans) advocate for life, he wanted to know whose life.
“Because if we’re talking about 'we’re for life,' wait until the child is Black. Or poor. Or any minority group and then make your own decision if they are for that life," he said.
Metzger said if Republicans really care about life they would be investing in the lives of Georgia's foster children. She also said under the new law, district attorneys could investigate and prosecute women for having miscarriages.
“Who gets to be prosecuted? We know how this goes down. Normally it’s poor Black and brown people who end up in jail. So we’ve seen this before. We’ve heard this narrative. This is about control. It’s about power, and it's about, first of all, they are not babies until they are born. They are a fetus. Let's use scientific terms. We're not using the right terms in this room. We're basically using propaganda and rhetoric that makes people mad," she said.
Setzler told the Journal after the forum Metzger was wrong about the law.
“If she’s going to prosecute the law she needs to actually read the law. A group of middle schoolers could show her that lines 91-94 of the bill protects women from the circumstance she described. The whopper that this would-be elected official told those fine folks would have made even Stacey Abrams blush,” Setzler said.
ATTENDEES AT THE political forum, co-hosted by two groups — Georgia Muslim Voter Project and Voices of Cobb — learned a few stats about Cobb's Muslim community.
Amjad Taufique, of Voices of Cobb, said Cobb County has an estimated 10,000 registered Muslim voters, while the metro Atlanta area has about 75,000. There are eight Islamic centers in Cobb and more than 50 in the metro area.
He shared what the top 5 domestic and foreign policy issues are that are most important to the Muslim community. On the domestic front, he said:
1. Gun violence (82% of Muslims support federal ban on assault rifles.)
2. Civil rights and Islamophobia
3. The economy
4. Access to healthcare
5. Hate crimes
On foreign policy, he said:
1. Israeli occupation of Palestine
2. Chinese genocide of the Uyghur Muslims
3. Oppression of Muslims in India
4. Burma's genocide of Rohingya Muslims
5. Prospect of starvation in Afghanistan following the pullout of U.S. and Western forces.
THE MABLETON DECISION: Opponents of Mableton cityhood are not happy about some texts that have been sent to voters in recent days.
Christie Lynn, a member of anti-cityhood group Preserve South Cobb, has filed a complaint with the state ethics commission over a text sent out Sunday.
“Reminder that early voting starts tomorrow and you have a chance to vote for term limits and to remove conflicts of interest in local government,” the text reads. “Vote yes to Mableton and support community improvement.”
Lynn thinks the texts were likely paid for by MabletonYES!, the group campaigning in support of cityhood, but said she hadn’t confirmed that herself.
Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, the treasurer for MabletonYES!, said he isn’t aware of the group sending out any text messages. He directed the MDJ to William Wilson, the group’s president. The Journal left a voicemail with Wilson but didn’t hear back by press time.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, opposes Mableton cityhood. He told the Journal that if the texts were indeed sent by the pro-cityhood committee, then state law requires the texts disclose that fact.
“When they send something out it needs to say, 'paid for by MabletonYES!,' so you know who the party is,” Wilkerson said.
Said Lynn, “going forward, if they're going to send text messages and not identify themselves and mislead in their message about the ballot measure, what you're really voting on, that I think needs to stop.”
Wilkerson also takes issue with the language that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Residents who would be included in the boundaries of Mableton will vote on the ballot measure, which is titled “Cityhood Question - Mableton - To determine whether to incorporate as the City of Mableton.”
The ballot then asks voters, “Shall the Act incorporating the City of Mableton in Cobb County, imposing term limits, prohibiting conflicts of interest, and creating community improvement districts be approved?”
Contrast that with the ballot question in May which proposed a city of East Cobb, which simply asked, “Shall the Act incorporating the City of East Cobb in Cobb County according to the charter contained in the Act be approved?”
Ballot questions for the proposed cities of Lost Mountain and Vinings were identical, except for the name of the proposed cities. All three proposals failed.
“And a lot of times those ballot languages are misleading. And they're purposely done,” Wilkerson said. “I mean, you're not voting to put term limits on existing local officials. You're not voting to eliminate conflicts of interest for local current elected officials. What you're trying to do is create a city. … Anybody reading it would say it's misleading.”
The ballot language, though, was approved when the bill establishing the referendum cleared the Georgia General Assembly. Misleading or not, voting has begun, and it’s what voters will be asked.
“I feel like it's misleading, but that is what it is,” Lynn said.
