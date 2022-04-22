Retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, received a hero’s farewell from his fellow Republicans Friday.
The chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee is stepping down after 12 years as a senator, and before that, 12 years on the Cobb County Board of Education.
Before giving him a flood of awards, the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club had the senator join state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick and state Reps. Ed Setzler and John Carson for a panel discussion on the legislative session.
Tippins’ Gold Dome colleagues spent their time touting their accomplishments and all the bills they passed this legislative session. But Tippins didn’t have to bother with all that.
“It was quite a relief, I must say, when I pulled up today I didn’t see one of my signs for reelection,” Tippins remarked, calling political retirement a burden lifted off his shoulders.
Instead, the 72-year-old Tippins reminisced about growing up in the Cobb County of the ’50s and ’60s. In the time he’s lived here, the county has grown from fewer than 100,000 residents to more than 760,000.
Tippins’ father moved the family to east Cobb in 1955, but they soon relocated to west Cobb. The land Tippins’ father bought on Midway Road was just $100 an acre.
If you think west Cobb is a bit rural now, you should’ve seen it back then. There were no sewer lines or subdivisions, Tippins said. There was limited water access, and no county fire department. If a fire broke out, you had to get help from one of the municipal fire departments — Marietta, Acworth or Powder Springs.
“And they were very efficient — they always saved the chimney and the well,” Tippins joked.
When the young Tippins would clock out from his job at Sears Roebuck in Marietta, there wasn’t much traffic going home.
“I remember when you left the Marietta Square, there was not another traffic light on Dallas Highway until you got … to Dallas,” Tippins said. “...There were probably more dirt roads in west Cobb in 1955 than there were paved roads.”
Those roads, however, weren’t in the best shape. “Atrocious,” in fact. As Tippins tells it, Cobb’s potholes back then would put the Atlanta potholes of today to shame. He recalled one pothole on Sandy Plains Road that was six feet in diameter.
The senator credited Ernest Barrett, Cobb chairman from 1965 to 1984, with fixing the roads, as well as capitalizing on federal grant money to bring water and sewer to previously unconnected swaths of the county.
Tippins touched on the density debates playing out across the county, recalling when the Franklin Road apartment complexes were built in the 1970s, and how they were nice places to live at the time. But over time, they slid into dilapidation, prompting Marietta voters to approve a $68 million redevelopment bond to purchase many of them and raze them.
“There's a lot of comments being made on affordable housing, and I agree that people need a place to live. But I also agree that you better be pretty careful about how you approach that,” Tippins said, adding that new housing needs to be quality construction.
Schools, of course, are a big part of what makes Cobb a great place to live, the senator said.
Tippins described his decision to first run for school board. He always appreciated the education Cobb had given him. And he noticed that two-thirds of his property tax bill was going to the school board.
“It seemed like the Board of Education was having a great time arguing with each other and selling a lot of papers for Otis Brumby,” Tippins said.
Tippins’ mother was surprised that her son wanted anything to do with education, though.
“Admittedly I hated school when I started it, and I hated it for most of my 12 years in school,” he said (playing football and a “little red-headed gal,” his future wife Ann, kept him showing up to school).
Education, though, became what Tippins is best known for. He spent six years as chair of the Senate committee governing K-12 education, before chairing the Higher Education Committee for four years. He also served on the Appropriations Committee, which has influence over school funding.
“I got into the education business because I really believe that education is the great equalizer in our society today. … I told my colleagues in the Senate: take care of education, it is the biggest benefit we have … If we don't have an educated society, we're gonna have a failing economy,” Tippins said.
After his remarks, Tippins was awarded recognition from the Republican Women’s Club, from the Cobb County commission (presented by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell), from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp, and from the office of Congressman Barry Loudermilk.
The senator said he might need a wheelbarrow to take it all home.
“Only thing I can say is, this is almost like Ann and I attending my funeral together,” he joked.
That made him remember an old joke about a lady attending the funeral of her “bum” of a husband.
“Preacher got up there and said all these nice things, and she turned around to her kids and said ‘Let’s go kids, I believe we’re at the wrong funeral.’”
Conversation with the Candidates: Suburban female voters – they make and break elections, according to the pundit class. Just ask Gov. Brian Kemp, who thought their vote so important he appointed businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate after Johnny Isakson retired.
Surely, any politico with an eye on the May 24 primary is asking him or herself: what do suburban female voters want? Well, Republican primary candidates will get an idea May 2 at the Strand Theatre.
Organized by the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club and hosted by the Strand, the “Conversation with the Candidates” event that night will feature almost every single Republican candidate running for statewide office: candidates running for Lt. governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of labor, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of agriculture, state school superintendent, and Public Service Commission Districts 2 and 3.
Moderator Benita Cotton Orr, former vice president of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, will be asking each candidate questions during the marathon forum, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
The event will also feature the first-ever “peach poll,” in which only women attendees will vote for their favorite candidates for the offices listed above as well as candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.
Tickets are $20 for members of the CCRWC and $25 for non-members, and can be purchased at ccrwc.org.
The Cobb GOP, meanwhile, is encouraging its members to get a different kind of ticket that night. The AMC Barrett Commons theater in Kennesaw is hosting a viewing of "2000 Mules," a new film by Dinesh D’Souza that “exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome.”
Did I just read that Marjorie Taylor Green will make another surprise appearance in Cobb County? So nobody know she coming? And that will be May 2 at the Strand for the Cobb Ladies GOP shin dig? Got it. Thank you. Will be there will bells on.
