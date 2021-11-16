Based on the new maps approved by the General Assembly, it’s possible the 21-member Cobb County Legislative Delegation doesn’t change its balance of 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, delegation Chairman Erick Allen told the MDJ this week.
To begin with, delegation Democrats will lose two seats with the districts of state Reps. Sheila Jones and Roger Bruce, who represented parts of South Cobb, drawn out of the county.
But Allen said they also have the opportunity to pick up two seats based on the way the legislature has drawn new districts for Reps. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, and Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.
Take Cooper first. Cooper was drawn out of her current District 43 and into District 45, a seat held by Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, who is retiring at the end of his term.
That leaves no incumbent in District 43, which Cooper won by the skin of her teeth in the last election. Allen believes Democrat Luisa Wakeman, who has challenged Cooper in the past, was also drawn out of District 43.
“I would assume it would be a competitive district. Think about the old 43 where Sharon had a tough time winning that two cycles in a row. I would imagine without an incumbent there, it makes it extremely competitive and winnable by Democrats,” Allen said. “I believe the way they’ve drawn that, Luisa is drawn into 45 as well, so there will probably be a new face in 43, we just don’t know it yet. I think everybody’s in a full-on recruitment mode for that district.”
Qualifying is in March so there’s still time to recruit for either party.
Now take the case of Setzler and also that of Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta.
Allen said some of the Democratic areas in Seabaugh's district have been drawn into Setzler’s. Meantime, Setzler, who also won his last election by an eyelash, has been drawn into District 22 held by retiring Rep. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock.
“It was formerly in Cherokee County only," Allen said. "Now it goes on the western wall of Cherokee down to the north, north west tip of Cobb. This solidifies him (Setzler) as well."
And it leaves District 35 without an incumbent.
“I think open seats give everybody an opportunity, but the way the maps were drawn, they really solidified some of the areas that were vulnerable, and in doing so they made two very competitive districts,” Allen said. “But when you think about it, it will be a net gain of zero, because we’re losing Bruce and Sheila. The makeup of the delegation has the potential to stay exactly the same if the map works the way the Republicans drew it, which is to solidify 45 and 22 now, but possibly jeopardizing 35 and 43."
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was not ready to make such a prediction. Asked if he agreed with Allen’s analysis, he said “I’ll tell you about the 10th of November of next year.”
Despite the boundary changes among Cobb's six Senate seats, they appear to remain as they are: three Democratic leaning and three Republican leaning, according to state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, the delegation vice chair.
"I think what we see in Cobb with the maps is commensurate with what we see in Cobb in terms of how the population has changed over the past 10 years," she said. "The delegation makeup is likely going to stay the same as it is in terms of Democrats vs. Republicans and that makes sense. Cobb is a county that increasingly leans Democratic. Obviously all of our county wide elected officials are Democratic, and I don't see that trend changing anytime soon in Cobb County."
State Rep. Don Parson, R-Marietta, said he’s pleased with the maps.
“What we’re doing is drawing fair maps for the state of Georgia and making sure they are within the guidelines of the law, and that’s what we’ve done,” he said.
Parsons said he hasn’t considered the political breakdown of how it helped Democrats vs. Republicans in Cobb.
“That’s not what we’re looking at anyway. I’m happy with the map that we passed because I think it does meet all the criteria that are necessary to draw fair maps for the state of Georgia.”
ELF OFFENSIVE: If he didn’t already know it, Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard has learned once again that no good deed goes unpunished.
Leonard’s tongue-in-cheek declaration earlier this month banning “elves on the shelves” has earned him more attention than he may have wanted. After being lambasted by Twitter’s humorless hordes who declared the order unconstitutional and authoritarian, the judge received national media coverage from Waco to Chicago. The judicial decree found a national audience via network news and was categorized as a “low” during the “Highs and Lows” portion of SundayTODAY with Willie Geist this past Sunday morning.
The Lumistella Company, the company behind the elves, issued its own rebuke of the judge for getting too big for his britches:
“On behalf of The Elf on the Shelf ® Scout Elves, Santa would like to assure the children and families of Cobb County that the honorable Judge Leonard has no jurisdiction over Christmas cheer. The Scout Elves will be bringing their holiday magic and an extra measure of joy to all those celebrating this season.
The Elf on the Shelf tradition began in 2004 when Cobb natives Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell decided to write a book based on an elf who sat in the family’s kitchen since the 1970s. The family tale would become the seed from which “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” would grow into a highly successful children’s book and related products. By 2015, the book had sold more than 6 million copies.
“P.S. Santa has checked his list twice and Judge Leonard is still on the nice list. Despite this silly jest, his Scout Elf reports he’s actually a jolly good fellow.”
POLITICAL PLATTER: Former Republican State Rep. Josh Clark of Buford has announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate.
All Around Town will say for now is that with Herschel Walker, Gary Black, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler already running, well, Clark’s got some catching up to do.
Jake Evans, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, has announced his finance committee:
- Committee Chairman Mark Burkhalter, former speaker of Georgia House;
- Committee Vice Chairman Bob Barr, former congressman;
- Mike Marshall, founder & chairman of Georgia Capital, LLC;
- Aaron McWhorter, founder & CEO of North Georgia Turf;
- Gene Anderson, managing principal of G.H. Anderson & Company;
- Peter Quinones, founder & CEO of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service;
- Salim Khambawala, founder & CEO of Dixie Amusement LLC;
- Allen Yee, corporate counsel & community leader;
- Alan R. Redding, MD, co-Founder & CEO of Redding Allergy & Asthma Specialists;
- Eric Welsh, principal partner & co-founder, WBMV.
SAY IT AIN’T SO, JOE: Eternal Cobb banker and ubiquitous man about town Joe Daniell will be making his last withdrawal at the end of the year. Currently executive vice president of Vinings Bank, Joe on Monday announced his retirement from the profession he’s practiced for more than five decades. He’s worked at eight banking institutions since beginning his career 54 years ago at the Commercial Bank of Cobb County in 1967.
Outside the banking business, he’s been a community leader and idea man. Among the many community events, traditions and amenities for which Joe can take credit are the annual Cobb Prayer Breakfast, renovation of the beloved Strand Theatre on Marietta Square, formation of the Cobb Executive Women’s Program and the launch of the Aviation Wing of the Marietta Museum of History — just to name a few. He was named the MDJ Citizen of the Year in 2004.
Joe, who turned 80 this past April, always preferred to work behind the scenes, make things happen and let others enjoy center stage.
The good news, Around Town figures, is with all that pesky banking business off his plate, Joe will be able to focus even more on the betterment of our community.
An AT tip of the hat to Joe Daniell on starting the next chapter of what’s already been an incredible story.
