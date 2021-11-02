“Order in the court,” Mayor Steve Tumlin said, as a crowd of well wishers gathered to toast retiring Marietta Municipal Court Chief Judge Roger Rozen.
City Manager Bill Bruton called it a great, but sad day as “We very rarely have somebody who works this long for the city. The judge has been more of a fixture than even the buildings that we have. He’s been around longer than this building.”
Attendees enjoyed cake and finger food in the lobby of the municipal courtroom Friday before Tumlin read from a proclamation declaring it "Roger Rozen Day" in the city.
As Tumlin outlined in his proclamation, Rozen was sworn in as the city’s first solicitor in 1982 by Mayor Robert Flournoy Jr., where he served alongside his friend and mentor, the late Judge A. Harris Adams. Flournoy appointed him chief judge to succeed Adams in 1983. Since that time, Rozen has continued to be appointed to the position by — count 'em — five successive Marietta mayors and councils.
During his tenure, he established the solicitor’s office and the first probation office for the court, training its first chief probation officer. He also represented the city on the executive committee of the State of Georgia Council of Municipal Court Judges, including serving as that body’s president.
"I just want to thank you for the pride that you brought to Marietta to have the best municipal court in the state of Georgia," Tumlin said.
Robert Donovan and Ben Smith, two prosecutors who worked with Rozen, also gave remarks.
“Roger has sat and been oftentimes I won’t say the epitome but certainly the face of reasonableness,” said Donovan, who retired two years ago. “He would calm me down when I got excited, because I was cross examining someone and maybe not exactly anything more than proactively harassing the defendant who was harassing us, but anyway, both on the bench as well as in our private lives he has been a calming influence as we have gone through our lives. I am very, very happy to present this pin: ‘M’ for Marietta, and thank you for your friendship.”
Smith said a common theme about Rozen is how he's touched so many different people.
“He’s made an impression on the hearts of many," Smith said, noting when he was a young man in the late 1970s, he worked for Rozen in the Cobb County Solicitor’s Office.
“Roger was just somebody you looked up to. He was somebody that made you believe in yourself,” Smith said. “Sometimes we don’t recognize how people have an impact on us. He had an impact on me, which led me to Georgia and to law school, so I thank you for that.”
Former Marietta Police Officer David Lee, who is also Smyrna's retired police chief, said he remembered when Rozen came on as solicitor.
“It was a change for us for the police department because in Judge (Russell) Ford’s courtroom we seldom ever lost a case,” Lee said.
Anyone who knows Lee, knows he likes practical jokes. He recalled zipping up Rozen’s robe before he got in it once.
“It was a change for us at the police department because we really had to start doing much better on our cases and then when Harris left and Robert came in, it was just the perfect two to work with. I love you both.”
Lee presented him with a new gavel, which was actually a meat tenderizer.
Rozen said the first thing to know is that he is not completely retiring. He will still be practicing law with his son, Adam.
“And he is very particular and gets there early, and if I’m not there early he complains,” Rozen said. “I’m still going to have something to do and get out of the house and out of Cindy’s way.”
Rozen said he couldn’t say enough how much he appreciated the mayor, council and city staff.
“It’s been the best city to work for,” he said, referencing his long involvement with municipal court judges from across the state. “And I can tell you that there are a lot of judges that have had to put up with a lot of things that I never had to put up with. That have mayors, council people, city managers telling them what to do and trying to run the court, micromanage the court. The city of Marietta has a completely independent judiciary, as it should. And we don’t take it for granted. You shouldn’t take it for granted. … It’s really important, and I can tell you that other judges have problems and I hear them complaining about them. That doesn’t happen here.”
Whenever the court has needed resources, the city has provided them.
“That’s something you should be very proud of as a city,” he said.
Rozen said a defendant once brought him a stress ball, which he held up for the audience to see.
“I’ve kept it on the bench with me when things get 'stressy' and you got a defendant saying something that you really can’t believe, you just squeeze that thing. It relieves stress."
The one exception to the exceptional cooperation he’s had with the Marietta Police Department involved a former police chief, Rozen said. One day, Rozen said he parked out back in one of the spots the police chief had reserved for his officers.
“Because he reserved most of the parking lot back there.”
Rozen was on the bench, when the police chief sent someone in informing him that he needed to move his car.
“I said ‘I can’t move my car. I’ve got 150 people in court right now. Tell him I’m not moving my car.’”
When he later saw the police chief, the chief warned him that he would tow his car if he parked there again.
“I said, 'No you’re not.’”
The next day when he came in the office, on his desk was a toy tow truck towing a toy car.
“I’ve saved that to remind me to always look out,” Rozen said with a smile.
Former Councilman Philip Goldstein was among those who turned out to wish Rozen well.
"Roger's done a phenomenal job as judge for the municipal court," Goldstein said. "Judge Rozen made decisions with integrity and judicial fairness, he took in the facts, made decisions based upon the law. He was very fair. He brought a good judicious feeling to the court and he's done the city a very, very good job over the years in making sure the court was run well and the decisions were rendered fairly. He has set a good legacy in running the court and being fair to the folks that come in front of the court."
World Series: As the Braves and the Astros headed into the World Series last week, our local library decided they wanted their own piece of the action.
“Since the Braves are playing in the World Series against the Astros,” Cobb County libraries said, “we reached out to Houston Public Library to see if they'd be interested in book spine poetry slamming with us. And they agreed!”
For those unfamiliar with the concept, you’re not alone. But the gist is to arrange book spines in such an order as to create a pithy little phrase, preferably baseball themed.
"Hello / Hello / Here we go / Houston / Ready and waiting for you,” was Cobb Libraries’ first salvo.
Responded Houston, “Who got game? / Houston baseball / The big show / Our house / House of gold.”
Here’s our favorite of the bunch:
“My favorite things / in Texas / The San Antonio Spurs / Tex-Mex / Shiner / Trinity University / Blue / Bell / Ice Cream / HEB / Bowling for / Soup / One last thing / The Atlanta Braves / Winning.”
