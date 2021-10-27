Traditionally, Cobb Democrats have been supportive of referendums to pass a sales tax for the Cobb and Marietta school districts. The opposition has come from libertarian corners, led by such people as Lance Lamberton, head of Cobb Taxpayers Association.
Which is why it's been curious to see some Democrats take to social media and elsewhere to oppose Tuesday's billion-dollar education sales tax referendum, called Ed-SPLOST, short for education special purpose local option sales tax.
As previously reported here, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, suggested postponing a vote on the 1% sales tax, which wouldn’t take effect until 2024, on the grounds the Cobb school board's Republican majority isn’t a good steward of taxpayer money and there was no need to vote on the tax this early.
Other left wingers who frequently appear at Cobb school board meetings from Jennifer Susko, a former Mableton Elementary School counselor who resigned after the board banned the teaching of critical race theory, to Caroline Holko, who has previously challenged state Rep. John Carson and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, have also come out in opposition to Tuesday's referendum.
Noting in one Facebook post how a project for Sope Creek Elementary School in a previous SPLOST cycle is only beginning now, three years after that cycle ended, Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Committee, wondered what other projects were still in the works.
"We got time for them to get their house in order," she posted.
Wondering how widespread this position was with Democrats, Around Town rang Bettadapur to ask her about it.
“I think people who are paying attention to what's going on with our school board are saying they're going to vote ‘No,’” Bettadapur said. “I do think there are other people that ... view it as a vote to support funding of our schools.”
Take, for example, the parents at Sprayberry High School in east Cobb, she said. This SPLOST will pay for a Sprayberry rebuild. Who could blame them for voting in favor?
Democratic state representatives Erick Allen and Teri Anulewicz, chair and vice chair of Cobb’s legislative delegation, agree. Frustrated as they are with Republicans on the school board, neither representative is on board with voting down the tax, even to send a message.
“Do I think that that protest vote is going to do anything to change that accountability? Absolutely not. I think it’s only going to be harmful to the overall trajectory of our schools and our kids,” Allen said. “Should there have been more conversation around it, and about the timing? Yes. But it’s on the ballot, and we’re going to vote for it Nov. 2.”
Anulewicz likewise said killing the referendum on Tuesday “won’t impact the current board in one way or another, but it will limit opportunities for students in parts of the county that need this help.”
She made two other points — one, that if the measure ends up on the 2022 ballot, it could be in further jeopardy by running alongside a proposed "mobility SPLOST" coming out of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid's county government.
Two, voters could end up throwing out the baby with the bathwater by taking away Marietta City Schools’ SPLOST projects, where Anulewicz said district officials “have frankly done an exemplary job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
While declining to share how she personally plans to vote on the SPLOST, Bettadapur, in discussing the vote, echoed several of Wilkerson’s points.
"We're all about funding our education system, right? We all want to do that. We would love to vote 'yes' on this," she said. But board Republicans have "shut down representation, they've shut down discussion, they shut down communication," and people who plan on voting against the SPLOST "feel like this is an opportunity to send them a message: 'This has got to change.' And there's plenty of time to put this back on track, once they sort of get their house in order. ... This is just to extend revenue collections, starting in January 2024. So any projects ... in that SPLOST VI notebook, we're probably looking at three to five years before it even gets started, like the Sprayberry rebuild. ... So you know, what's another year in terms of making sure that they get their house in order, and that we feel our money is being spent responsibly and with accountability?”
As an organization, Cobb Democrats are not taking a position on Tuesday's referendum, she said. While that may literally be true — we haven’t seen official communication from the party urging supporters to vote “No” — the party has questioned the urgency in voting “Yes.”
In a Facebook post last week, the Cobb County Democratic Committee noted the school board had, that week, approved the contract for the Sope Creek project, one of the projects included in SPLOST IV. That tax expired at the end of 2018.
“Following the same pattern, how many (SPLOST VI) projects listed will not even be started until 2031?” the party asks. “Should we take some time to demand more accountability, more responsible fiscal oversight, and better governance before approving another $1 billion in taxpayer revenue?”
As for the argument that voters would blanch if faced with a planned mobility SPLOST on top of an education SPLOST on the same ballot in 2022, Bettadapur said there are other places to put Ed-SPLOST VI.
“Put it on a special election, or put it on the 2023 ballots,” she said.
As it happens, it’s Cobb’s local Republicans who are going to bat for the tax. On Wednesday, the Cobb GOP will host a special Zoom call “to discuss E-SPLOST, and how it helps the Cobb County School District.”
SCHOOL BOARD RACE: KSU prof J.C. Bradbury, who like most ivory tower types gets a thrill out of showing how smart he is, took a swipe at Marietta school board member Jason Waters in a Tuesday Facebook post, praising Waters’ challenger in next week's election.
“I voted for P.J. Hardy for MCS Ward 2 School Board. I think it is important to have members who will be supportive of Superintendent Grant Rivera," Bradbury posted.
That brought a response from Marietta school board member Randy Weiner.
“Jason voted to hire Dr. Rivera. I'd say that's pretty supportive,” Weiner wrote.
ENDORSEMENTS: Two Republican candidates looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, received more endorsements lately.
Meagan Hanson, a former state representative, was endorsed by two members of the state Public Service Commission: Chairwoman Tricia Pridemore and Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw.
Three more former presidents of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, meanwhile, have joined former president Rose Wing in endorsing Jake Evans, the former chair of the state ethics commission. They are Marsha Stemme, Toria Morgan and Rosan Hall.
REST IN PEACE: Delayed a year by the pandemic, funeral services for Maggie Willis, longtime reporter and society editor of the Marietta Daily Journal, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery.
Willis died Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 95. Out of safety concerns over COVID-19, the family postponed any gatherings to celebrate her life, her son Stephen Willis said.
The trailblazing journalist worked for the MDJ from 1968 until her retirement in 2000 and over 32 years reported everything from hard news to society items.
Her granddaughter, Beth Mancuso, realized her grandmother was special when she spent summers in Marietta as a young girl. During the Fourth of July parade, Marietta’s political big-wigs would stop their convertibles in front of Maggie Willis to get out and shake her hand.
“She seemed to know everyone and be a part of everything,” Mancuso said.
If you consider yourself one of the “everyones” that Maggie knew, the family invites you to the services. Former Congressman Buddy Darden will eulogize. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Maggie’s life will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.