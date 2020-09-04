Among the issues Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison is facing with his adult stores in metro Atlanta, a fine from Cobb County authorities isn’t one of them.
The Tokyo Valentino adult novelty store off Johnson Ferry Road was given a warning last week for violating Cobb County code when Morrison's staff rolled out a large mobile sign depicting a scantily clad woman alongside a list of items the store sells. The store was given a week to remove the sign or be issued a citation. Since then, the sign has been removed.
Morrison told the MDJ the east Cobb store is the company’s most successful opening out of seven Tokyo Valentino stores. He said the sign was only meant to be there temporarily.
"We have a company that does mobile advertising for us, and they just parked it there until they had to pick it up. So I don’t know why the county was up in arms about that," he said.
The controversy around the store, however, is far from over, as some east Cobb residents were outraged that a store like Tokyo Valentino was there at all when it opened in June.
Cobb County is considering creating a broader definition of sex shops and more tightly regulating where those shops can operate.
The store owner said if the commissioners vote to change regulations, the east Cobb store should be grandfathered in.
“We existed before that ordinance, and if they’ve crafted something purely to drive us out, there’s going to be a grandfather argument for that,” he said.
Morrison said a new ordinance could result in a legal battle.
“These are things we would litigate out in court. ... We’ve had a lot of success doing this over the past 27 years. The one terribly unpopular, bad decision we got was in Brookhaven, which is on appeal right now," he said.
Morrison has found himself embroiled in legal battles with multiple local authorities over the years. At another Tokyo Valentino in Marietta, the city found that sex toys and adult videos sold there are not permitted under its general merchandise license. In the Brookhaven case, a judge sentenced Morrison in May to 180 days in jail and more than $863,000 in fines after finding a Stardust store there was operating illegally.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Aug. 25 about the proposed ordinance. Tuesday, the county’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval. The board will hold a second public hearing and a final vote Sept. 8.
On whether Tokyo Valentino would be in compliance with the proposed ordinance, a Cobb County spokesperson said they would check with the county attorney.
When asked what might happen to the Johnson Ferry store under the new ordinance, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he hasn't looked at how the changes would affect any particular businesses.
WHEN WILDCATS FLY: Last year Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin challenged the mayor of Rome when their two high schools squared off in the Corky Kell Classic. The loser, which ended up being Rome, had to wear the winner’s team colors.
Tumlin continued that tradition Friday when he challenged Wheeler High School grad Stan Wise, the former chairman of the Public Service Commission, in this year’s Corky Kell Classic.
Tumlin stipulated the loser would wear the winner's team colors during a post-victory lunch.
Hizzoner expressed delight in the Wheeler-Marietta rivalry, noting “two well-ridden political horses want to support their alma mater.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge Tain Kell, a Wheeler grad and son of the late Corky Kell, agreed “to certify the Marietta victory and find Stan a hat with Blue Devils on such,” Tumlin told Around Town.
“The objection to the alleged bias of the Wheeler family legacy of Judge Kell has been waived because of his integrity and sense of fairness plus the scoreboard will be in Northcutt Stadium,” the mayor said.
If Marietta wins Friday night, Judge Kell would certify the results at Northcutt Stadium. If Wheeler wins, something Tumlin said would happen “when Wildcats fly,” he would certify it in the Corky Kell Stadium.
“Wear masks and be safe and enjoy Chairman Wise with a M hat while he says go Big Blue!” Tumlin said.
PEANUTS & CRACKER JACK: Jeremy Strife, executive vice president for development with the Braves, did a lot to hype up The Battery Atlanta’s resurgence while speaking at the Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council in Kennesaw on Wednesday.
Traffic and sales are working their way back to normal levels after seeing a steep decline at the end of March, and new businesses are moving in to the commercial space outside Truist Park in Cumberland.
While his focus was mostly on business partners outside the ballpark, he did say something about the events inside the stadium that could catch the attention of Braves fans.
When asked if the Braves could welcome fans to home games this season, Strife said that is an idea that is “constantly being discussed.”
Fans in the ballpark. Now wouldn’t that be a welcome sight in 2020?
“It’s a constant changing … scenario,” he said. “We are hopeful that fans will be possible this year at some point. What form that takes, I wouldn’t even venture a guess. But we will be ready.”
Major League Baseball teams across the nation opened the shortened 60-game regular season without fans, and now the season is already more than half over. The Braves are in first place in the National League East, and they’ve posted a winning record at home despite the lack of fans in the stands.
A limited number of Braves fans socially distanced at Truist Park may not generate much of a home field advantage, but surely residents from across Cobb County would line up to root, root, root for the home team.
“The scenarios we’ve run and the stacks of paper that we have and our committees have gone through, we’re ready for a lot of different scenarios,” Strife said. “We’ll continue on that trend until there is a decision.”
POLITICAL OUTSIDER? The press releases emanating from U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's office invariably begin by introducing her as "conservative businesswoman and political outsider Kelly Loeffler." That's right. Political outsider. Here is a woman who serves in the most exclusive political club in the world, the United States Senate. Loeffler is many things, but political outsider is not one of them.
ON THE RIGHT: Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King is the keynote speaker at the Cobb GOP's Saturday breakfast. King was sworn in as Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner by Gov. Brian Kemp on July 1, 2019, becoming the first Hispanic statewide official in state history. While the event is sold out, you can watch the live stream at www.Facebook.com/CobbGOP. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.
CLUB NEWS: Masked and 6 feet apart, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta gathered for its weekly luncheon for the first time since March 12, when the coronavirus sidelined all such social gatherings.
Fittingly, the bulk of the Thursday program was dedicated to the memory of longtime Kiwanian Scott Chadwick, a former president who was among the most active members of the club.
At age 82, Chadwick was one of the earliest deaths from COVID-19. He died March 27.
On Thursday, the club remembered his spirit through videos, conversation and a special presentation to his wife. Club Executive Director Pat Huey presented Pat Chadwick with a shadowbox of Kiwanis memorabilia. In turn, Mrs. Chadwick endowed to the club Scott’s brown fedora, the one he routinely brought when soliciting the club’s Christmas tip for staff at the Marietta Hilton and Conference Center where the club meets.
“Everyone in this room will remember Scott was always the first to ask a question of the speaker … and was also the first one to start applauding to let that speaker know that time was up,” Huey recalled in her comments.
Previously, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta announced the creation of the Scott Chadwick Emerging Leaders Scholarship fund in his honor. The club expects to award the scholarship for the first time next year.