If any theater directors putting on this season's production of "A Christmas Carol" need to cast the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a few options come to mind.
For Cobb Countians trying to discover what the latest is on the contract war between Wellstar Health System and United Healthcare, a dispute that has left somewhere around 80,000 patients without coverage this holiday season, don't bother asking the two parties.
As we head into the third month of negotiations, it’s radio silence from the two healthcare giants. Meanwhile tens of thousands remain at risk of, at the least, financial duress should they have a medical emergency.
By way of refresher, the provider and insurer were locked in a nasty debate over whether Wellstar’s care prices were too high, or United was underpaying for services. Both sides, of course, maintain they are blameless — it’s the other side who is the greedy one. Unable to reach an agreement, the contract expired in early October.
Whatever the case, patience among residents who have paid for these services is wearing thin. Around Town recalls Jerry Burton, a United customer in Kennesaw, who wrote to the MDJ shortly before the contract expired.
“We the patients will lose in either higher insurance bills or lower care from the hospital while the executives in both companies will continue to earn million dollar incomes,” he said.
Both United and Wellstar last posted updates in early October when the contract expired. Since then, no news has reached the patients in limbo. United failed to respond to inquiries about the latest in the talks while Wellstar emailed over the following statement Tuesday:
"For several years, Wellstar Health System has been working to renegotiate a primary commercial contract with UnitedHealthcare. Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare has allowed contract negotiations to fail, leaving thousands of Georgia patients without access to primary in-network care and services from the Wellstar hospitals and physicians they know and trust.
"We are disheartened by this development and recognize the difficulties some of our patients may be facing as a result of UnitedHealthcare’s decision. We encourage patients to choose other health insurance options to ensure in-network access to Wellstar. In the meantime, UnitedHealthcare commercially insured patients who do not want to pay out-of-network costs for healthcare at Wellstar may choose to seek care with a provider on their current plan."
Around Town rang state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, chair of the Georgia House's Health and Human Services Committee, to see what she made of it all.
“The problem is that these mega insurance companies have become bullies, and when they don’t get their way in contract negotiations, they just walk away knowing that when they do that they’ll have people that carry their insurance all upset, and they will start putting the pressure on the hospitals to back down," Cooper said.
Meanwhile, it’s the patients who need to be treated by their Wellstar doctor who are up the creek without the proverbial paddle.
“What I would like is for patients not to be caught in the middle when what is of concern to the insurance company and the hospital is their bottom line, money-wise. The patient gets basically no consideration from either side,” Cooper said.
Cooper said legislation addressing this problem must come from the House Insurance Committee. She's heard members of that committee are looking to see if there’s a legislative fix that would give Georgia’s insurance commissioner more authority to hold the insurance giants accountable when they decide to become bullies, leaving patients without coverage that they’ve paid for.
“And I will help with the research, and I’ll help the insurance committee in the House in any way possible," she said. "I have carried legislation in the past that went after the insurance companies. If we can find a way for the state to go after them on this issue I will be very glad to help in any way I can to get that passed and give it to the governor for his signature."
One long-term solution the state has is that since these insurance companies often have contracts with the state to cover state employees, their behavior can be remembered next time their contract comes up for bid. Cooper said her memory is long and if that’s the way they’re going to behave, they won’t get the state’s business.
“You don’t deserve to have a contract with the state if you’re going to do this," she said.
And it's not just United and Wellstar that have thrown residents into a panic over how to pay for their healthcare. United went to battle with Northside that left their customers high and dry for five months before the two came to terms in August. Blue Cross and Northside are also at odds, Cooper said.
It didn’t use to be this way.
“As competition went away and you got fewer and fewer insurance companies and they ate up all the little ones and you got a few big players and they act like bullies, this is what happens," she said.
Add to the mix the federal regulations that protect such companies and you have the mess we're in now.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who serves on the House Committee on Insurance, says he’s heard rumors of legislation, but nothing concrete.
“I’ve heard the same thing, but I haven’t seen any legislation,” said Allen, who is running for lieutenant governor. “But I find it hard to balance all those that like to tout the free market, and then having some type of restriction. I’m not even sure what we could do legislatively to make an insurance company do business with a hospital.”
Allen said it would be counterproductive to “threaten either side with legislation.” While the insurance committee was one of the few legislative committees to convene during the recent special session of the General Assembly, he didn’t see any legislation proposed on this issue.
“They are two private entities that are doing business with each other … that’s like saying you’re going to force all of the fleet from UPS to use NAPA auto parts,” he added. “You can’t tout the free market and then say we’re going to make two companies do business together.”
Yet supporting the free market and cracking down on bad actors needn't be mutually exclusive, Cooper said.
"There's a long history going back to Teddy Roosevelt that you can support the free market, but if there are bad actors, you can put guidelines in place and regulate the industry to protect the public. When these negotiations break down the patients who have been paying for their insurance, they're the ones that are being harmed. And that's not right," Cooper said.
INFAMY: On Dec. 7, Kennesaw State University will commemorate what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy,” the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary: Passing the Torch of History,” consisting of a live panel and free digital resources, will be produced by KSU’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education, in partnership with Redwood Educational Technologies and CAF Airbase Georgia.
SHERIFF'S TOWN HALL: It was the lieutenant colonels’ turn to take center stage at Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens’ most recent quarterly report earlier this month at the Jennie T. Anderson theater.
The evening was a series of interviews, with members of the community questioning the lieutenant colonels on their careers, current duties and initiatives from the July-September quarter of 2021.
Featured at the event that was emceed by Sgt. Jeremy Blake were:
- Lt. Col. Ryan Mehling of Field Operations, interviewed by Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud.
- Lt. Col. Dewayne Morris who handles several administration duties, interviewed by local attorney and community leader Alice Summerour.
- Lt. Cols. Becky Westenberger and Michael Williams of the adult detention center, interviewed by Ebony White of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.
- Lt. Col. Clifford Kelker of Accreditation, Policy and Training, interviewed by former Cobb district commissioner and Delta pilot Bob Ott.
Among the information shared:
- Through September, the sheriff’s department’s recruitment efforts resulted in 192 hires out of thousands of candidates.
- In the months of July, August and September, the department processed 5,089 arrest warrants, down by 180 from the last quarter.
- The department will add two canines to the force. The latest is “Hammer” (named after Hank Aaron) handled by Deputy Beasley. Another canine will join the force in January and be handled by Deputy Ferguson.
LaTaurus Johnson, executive assistant to the sheriff, reports the next quarterly report to the community will be late January/early February 2022.
CLOGGING THE INBOX: MDJ editors went to review the Letters to the Editor submissions Monday morning and found an inordinate amount of submissions for a holiday weekend — well, any weekend for that matter.
Chalk it up to the ease of copy and paste. More than 300 letters had been received over the weekend, but 278 of those were the same letter carrying the headline: Oppose Biden’s Misguided Foreign Policy on Ethiopia.
All letters were signed and came from all over Georgia.
None will make print, however, in the MDJ. The letters were word-for-word identical. Pardon us for expecting submissions to come with some original thought.
